Zoe Robins’ biography: age, height, heritage, partner, son
Zoe Robins is a New Zealand actress and model. She is best known for starring in the 2017 Nickelodeon series Power Rangers: Ninja Steel and The Wheel of Time TV series. Zoe made her first appearance on the big screen in 2005, staring as Faygar on the New Zealand TV series The New Tomorrow.
Even though Zoe Robins commands a substantial following on social media platforms, most of her fans do not know much about her. Read on to learn more about the model's net worth, career and personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Zoe Robins
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 19 February 1993
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Wellington, New Zealand, United States of America
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Nationality: New Zealand
- Ethnicity: African
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in feet: 5 feet 8 inches
- Height in centimetres: 172
- Weight in Pounds: 132
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Body measurements in inches: 32-25-33
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-63-83
- Body type: Slim
- Shoe size: 8 (UK)
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Mother: Bridget Robins
- Marital status: In a relationship
- Boyfriend: Nico Greetham
- Children: 1
- Occupation: Actress, model
- Net worth: $1.7 million
Zoe Robins’ bio
Where is Zoe Robins from? She was born in Wellington, New Zealand. Who are Zoe's parents? Her mother is Bridget Robins, but her father's name is not known in public. She was raised in a Christian family, and her sexual orientation is straight.
How old is Zoë Robins?
Zoe Robins’ age is 29 years old as of 2022 as she was born on 19 February 1993. Her birth sign is Pisces.
Is Zoë Robins black?
Is Zoe Robins biracial? It is not clear if she is biracial or not. However, Zoe Robins’ heritage is African; she has her roots in Nigeria.
What nationality is Zoë Robins?
She is a New Zealand citizen.
Career
Zoe is an actress and model by profession. She started her career in 2005 in a New Zealand television series, The New Tomorrow as Faygar.
Her latest work on the film industry is The Wheel of Time TV series as Nynaeve al'Meara. The show was released on November 19, 2021. In the TV series, she collaborated with other famous actors like Marcus Rutherford as Perrin, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, and Rosamund Pike as Moraine Damodred.
According to IMDb, she has appeared in several other movies, and television series highlighted below.
- The Killian Curse (2006) as Haley Bloomsfield
- Shortland Street TV series (2016) as Sabina Faraj
- The Shannara Chronicles TV series (2016) as Zora
- The Finest short film (2018) as Taylor
- The Brokenwood Mysteries TV series (2019) as Cleo
- Black Christmas Oona (2019) as Zoe Robins
- Power Rangers Ninja Steel (2017-2018) as Hayley Foster (White Ninja Steel Ranger)
- Serving Short film (2020) as Therese
What is Zoe Robins’ net worth?
Her main source of income is her acting career. According to Net Worth Post, she has a net worth of approximately $1.7 million, but this information is not official.
Who is Zoe Robins’ partner?
Who is Zoe Robins’ husband? The actress is not yet married, but she has been dating the American actor and dancer Nico Greetham. Zoe Robins and Nico Greetham have been together since 2017.
Does Zoë Robins have a child?
Yes, she is a mother of one. Zoe Robins’ son is called Kaiyon. However, the actress has kept the name of Kaiyon's father behind the curtains.
Body measurements and stats
Zoe Robins’ height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres). She weighs 132 pounds, equivalent to 60 kgs. Her body measurements in inches are 32-25-33 (81-63-83 centimetres). Also, Zoe has black hair and brown eyes colour.
Online presence
The actress is not active on social media. However, she is yet to be verified.
Zoe Robins is an icon in the film industry for many as she has been ranked on the list of the most popular actresses globally. Besides her career, she is a mother of one.
