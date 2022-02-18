Zoe Robins’ biography: age, height, heritage, partner, son

Zoe Robins is a New Zealand actress and model. She is best known for starring in the 2017 Nickelodeon series Power Rangers: Ninja Steel and The Wheel of Time TV series. Zoe made her first appearance on the big screen in 2005, staring as Faygar on the New Zealand TV series The New Tomorrow.

The New Zealand actress posing for a camera shot. Photo: @zoerobinsig

Source: Instagram

Even though Zoe Robins commands a substantial following on social media platforms, most of her fans do not know much about her. Read on to learn more about the model's net worth, career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Zoe Robins

Zoe Robins Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 19 February 1993

19 February 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)

29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Wellington, New Zealand, United States of America

Wellington, New Zealand, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: New Zealand

New Zealand Ethnicity: African

African Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in Pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Body measurements in inches: 32-25-33

32-25-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-63-83

81-63-83 Body type: Slim

Slim Shoe size: 8 (UK)

8 (UK) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Mother: Bridget Robins

Bridget Robins Marital status: In a relationship

In a relationship Boyfriend: Nico Greetham

Nico Greetham Children: 1

1 Occupation: Actress, model

Actress, model Net worth: $1.7 million

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Zoe Robins’ bio

Where is Zoe Robins from? She was born in Wellington, New Zealand. Who are Zoe's parents? Her mother is Bridget Robins, but her father's name is not known in public. She was raised in a Christian family, and her sexual orientation is straight.

How old is Zoë Robins?

Zoe Robins’ age is 29 years old as of 2022 as she was born on 19 February 1993. Her birth sign is Pisces.

Is Zoë Robins black?

Is Zoe Robins biracial? It is not clear if she is biracial or not. However, Zoe Robins’ heritage is African; she has her roots in Nigeria.

What nationality is Zoë Robins?

She is a New Zealand citizen.

The model and actress, Zoe Robins in a white outfit. Photo: @zoerobinsig

Source: Instagram

Career

Zoe is an actress and model by profession. She started her career in 2005 in a New Zealand television series, The New Tomorrow as Faygar.

Her latest work on the film industry is The Wheel of Time TV series as Nynaeve al'Meara. The show was released on November 19, 2021. In the TV series, she collaborated with other famous actors like Marcus Rutherford as Perrin, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, and Rosamund Pike as Moraine Damodred.

According to IMDb, she has appeared in several other movies, and television series highlighted below.

The Killian Curse (2006) as Haley Bloomsfield

(2006) as Haley Bloomsfield Shortland Street TV series (2016) as Sabina Faraj

TV series (2016) as Sabina Faraj The Shannara Chronicles TV series (2016) as Zora

TV series (2016) as Zora The Finest short film (2018) as Taylor

short film (2018) as Taylor The Brokenwood Mysteries TV series (2019) as Cleo

TV series (2019) as Cleo Black Christmas Oona (2019) as Zoe Robins

(2019) as Zoe Robins Power Rangers Ninja Steel (2017-2018) as Hayley Foster (White Ninja Steel Ranger)

(2017-2018) as Hayley Foster (White Ninja Steel Ranger) Serving Short film (2020) as Therese

What is Zoe Robins’ net worth?

Her main source of income is her acting career. According to Net Worth Post, she has a net worth of approximately $1.7 million, but this information is not official.

Who is Zoe Robins’ partner?

Who is Zoe Robins’ husband? The actress is not yet married, but she has been dating the American actor and dancer Nico Greetham. Zoe Robins and Nico Greetham have been together since 2017.

Does Zoë Robins have a child?

Yes, she is a mother of one. Zoe Robins’ son is called Kaiyon. However, the actress has kept the name of Kaiyon's father behind the curtains.

Body measurements and stats

Zoe Robins’ height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres). She weighs 132 pounds, equivalent to 60 kgs. Her body measurements in inches are 32-25-33 (81-63-83 centimetres). Also, Zoe has black hair and brown eyes colour.

The Wheel of Time actress on the Blue Carpet. Photo: @zoerobinsig

Source: Instagram

Online presence

The actress is not active on social media. However, she is yet to be verified.

Zoe Robins is an icon in the film industry for many as she has been ranked on the list of the most popular actresses globally. Besides her career, she is a mother of one.

READ ALSO: Chico Bean’s biography: age, height, real name, birthday, family

Legit.ng recently published an article about Chico Bean. He is a famous standup comedian, writer, singer, actor, and producer who garnered fame by appearing in the television movie Wild 'n Out: Wildest Moments.

Chico has also made guest appearances on shows like HuffPost Live Conversations and Steve Harvey. The comedian has one daughter named Pierce Chanel. He works hard to ensure he provides a better life for himself, his daughter, and his family. Find out more about his career and personal life in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng