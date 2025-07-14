A look at Kim Turnbull life, career and relationship with Romeo Beckham

Kim Turnbull is a model and DJ from the United Kingdom. She has worked with notable brands such as Ellesse, Fendi, Tommy Hilfiger, Rimmel London and Marc Jacobs. Kim made headlines for her relationship with Romeo Beckham in late 2024, though the romance ended in mid-2025.

Exploring Kim Turnbull’s age and early life

Kim Turnbull is 24 years old as of June 2025. She was born on 30 November 2000 in London, United Kingdom, where she currently resides. Kim Turnbull's parents are Alex and Maya Turnbull. She has a younger brother.

The British model comes from a creative family. Her father is a DJ and the founder of influential hip-hop label Ronin Records. He co-directed a 2011 documentary on his father, William, called Beyond Time. Kim Turnbull’s mother is of Indian heritage.

Kim's grandfather, William Turnbull, was a 20th-century Scottish sculptor whose work has been displayed in institutions like London’s Tate Gallery. William passed away on 15 November 2012.

Kim Turnbull's career journey

Kim Turnbull is a model and DJ from London with a strong creative background. She began her modelling career as a teenager in 2017 and has worked with top fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and Rimmel London.

Alongside modelling, Kim also followed her passion for music. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she became a DJ and started performing at events for fashion houses such as Marc Jacobs, Gucci and Miu Miu across London and other big cities like Paris and New York.

In 2023, during an interview with Culted, Kim Turnbull shared how her journey into music began during the COVID-19 lockdowns and how her dad inspired her to start practising. She said:

I actually never thought I’d do it professionally. It just happened really naturally for me, I was practicing every day during covid & then one day I started getting offered jobs and I realized oh- I can actually make money from doing something I enjoy and feels like fun which was mad.

Are Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull still together?

Kim Turnbull and Brooklyn, the second-oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, were in a romantic relationship for around seven months before calling it quits in June 2025.

The two began dating publicly in late 2024, sharing sweet moments on social media and attending events together, including Victoria Beckham’s fashion show.

In 2024 and 2025, Kim Turnbull was taken on lavish trips to places like the Maldives, Qatar, and Morocco. However, their relationship ended after about seven months, with the split confirmed in June 2025. The breakup came during reported tensions in the Beckham family, especially involving Romeo’s older brother, Brooklyn Beckham.

There were rumours that Kim had once dated Brooklyn, but she firmly denied them, saying it was just a school friendship at age 16. In an Instagram story, as stated by TMZ, Kim Turnbull directly addressed rumours about dating Romeo’s older brother, Brooklyn, writing:

I’ve avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however, it’s come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on. I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16.

She added:

I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative.

Before dating each other, Kim Turnbull dated Rocco Ritchie, the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, while Romeo Beckham was in a long-term relationship with model Mia Regan, which ended in February 2024.

Kim Turnbull has built a successful career as a model and a DJ. She has been featured in campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Furla and Rimmel London and has performed at events for Marc Jacobs, Gucci and Miu Miu. Kim began dating Romeo Beckham in late 2024, but the relationship ended in June 2025 after about seven months.

