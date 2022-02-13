Mackenzie McKee’s biography: age, parents, husband, net worth

Mackenzie McKee is an American television personality, model, and fitness enthusiast. She is well-known for her outstanding character in the television series Teen Mom OG and 16 and Pregnant. She is also an up-and-coming author.

American TV personality posing for a photo.

Source: Instagram

Mackenzie McKee began her career as a reality TV personality in 2011. Since then, she has become popular on social media platforms such as Instagram with an extensive following. Get the details about her here, including her age, parents, and career life.

Profile summary

Real name: Mackenzie Douthit McKee

Mackenzie Douthit McKee Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 17 October 1994

17 October 1994 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

27 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Miami, Oklahoma, United States of America

Miami, Oklahoma, United States of America Current residence: Lakewood Ranch, Florida, United States of America

Lakewood Ranch, Florida, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’5’’

5’5’’ Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Angie Douthit

Angie Douthit Father: Brad Douthit

Brad Douthit Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Josh

Josh Children: 3

3 Profession: Reality TV personality, fitness enthusiast, model, author

Reality TV personality, fitness enthusiast, model, author Net worth: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Instagram: @mackenziemckee

Mackenzie McKee’s biography

She was born on 17 October 1994 in Miami, Oklahoma, United States of America. Her maiden name is Douthit.

Where is Mackenzie McKee from?

The reality television personality is from Miami, Oklahoma, United States of America. Mackenzie McKee’s dad is called Brad, and her mother, Angie. Mackenzie McKee’s mom is deceased. She succumbed to brain cancer on 9 December 2019. She is of American nationality of white ethnicity. Also, she is a Christianity.

American fitness enthusiast posing on a beach.

Source: Instagram

Does Mackenzie McKee have siblings? Yes, she has two sisters, Whitney and Kaylee, and a brother named Zeke. The fitness enthusiast also had an adopted brother with Down Syndrome named Mike. However, Mackenzie McKee’s brother passed away from a blood clot when the model was 11 years old.

How old is Mackenzie McKee?

Mackenzie McKee’s age is 27 years old as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on the 17th of October each year. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

She began her career in 2011 after making her debut in the fourth season of the reality TV series 16 and Pregnant. The reality TV personality earned immense fame after her appearance in the series.

In 2012, she also appeared in the spin-off series Teen Mom 3. In 2019, she joined the cast of the first spin-off of 16 And Pregnant, Teen Mom OG, the last episode of season 8.

The NPC model is also an upcoming author. On 8 March 2021, she posted a photo of her book titled Straightening My Crown: Conquering My Royal Mistakes and expressed how happy she was to announce her new book. She said,

I'm so excited to officially announce my new book! I can't wait to share my life story with everyone...

She is also a fitness enthusiast. The NPC model has always loved fitness since childhood. Moreover, she has a Body by Mac program where people keep their bodies fit and healthy. Moreover, she owns a fitness blog called Mackenzie’s health and fitness.

She has always been fond of NPC models since she was a young girl and wanted to be like them. She worked hard on her body, and currently, she is a model, which is an excellent opportunity for her.

She is on Instagram, where she posts her photos either when working out or post-workout photos. Presently, she has over 1 million followers.

Who is Mackenzie McKee’s husband?

Her husband’s name is Josh McKee. The couple started seeing each other in 2010. They decided to take their relationship to the next level three years later. The American fitness freak and Josh exchanged their wedding vows on 17 August 2013.

American model Mackenzie and her daughter Jaxie posing in gorgeous orange outfits.

Source: Instagram

Are Mackenzie and Josh McKee together?

It seems they are back together based on Mackenzie's recent pictures. Their marriage has, however, been through ups and downs since they got married. This is what she said about her marriage in 2020,

Our marriage has always needed fixing. It’s always needed help…

The duo has split twice now. The first time they parted ways was in 2019. The NPC model said that Josh cheated on her with another woman. Her late mother talked to her, and she forgave him. Two months later, Josh went on his knees and re-proposed to his wife, and the couple got back together.

In 2020, the couple called it a quit again after the TV personality found out that her husband was cheating on her again with her cousin. Despite their split, the fitness enthusiast posts photos of herself and her husband together on her Instagram page.

Mackenzie McKee’s kids

Mackenzie Douthit and her ex-husband have three children. They got their firstborn child, Gannon Dewayne, on 12 September 2011. On 7 February 2014 Jaxie Taylor, their second child, was born. Two years later, she gave birth to her lastborn named Broncs Weston.

Body measurements and statistics

Mackenzie from Teen Mom is 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 centimetres), and she weighs 123 lbs (56 kg).

What is Mackenzie McKee’s net worth?

The American reality TV star has accumulated a sizeable wealth from her career. Her net worth is estimated to be $ 1.3 million as of 2022. She also earns from her Body By Mac program.

How much does Mackenzie McKee make?

As a reality TV star, she makes an average salary of $45 thousand per year.

Where is Mackenzie McKee living now?

Currently, she resides in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and the United States of America with her three children.

Mackenzie McKee is an American television personality, fitness enthusiast, and model. She is also an author of the book titled Straightening My Crown.

Source: Legit.ng