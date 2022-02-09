Jac Anderson’s biography: age, height, birthday, Scotty Sire

Who is Jac Anderson? She is an American social media personality known for sharing many modelling photos and entertaining videos on social media. Jac is also famous for starring in No More Lonely People as Crystal Danvers. Furthermore, she is famous as Scotty Sire’s girlfriend.

The social media celebrity poses for a solo picture. Photo: @jacquelynnoelle

She rose to stardom as a social media entertainer with numerous modelling pictures and entertaining videos. Jac is also into acting, having starred in a feature-length movie and a short film.

Profile summary

Full name : Jacquelyn Noelle Anderson

: Jacquelyn Noelle Anderson Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 22 February 1993

: 22 February 1993 Age : 29 years old (as of 2022)

: 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Long Island, New York, United States

: Long Island, New York, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’7”

: 5’7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 119

: 119 Weight in kilograms : 54

: 54 Body measurements in inches : 32-26-34

: 32-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-66-86

: 81-66-86 Hair colour : Red

: Red Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Scotty Sire

: Scotty Sire Profession : Social media influencer, actress, model

: Social media influencer, actress, model Net worth: $500 thousand

Jac Anderson’s biography

Jac Anderson’s birthday is on 22 February 1993.

What is Jac Anderson’s age?

She is 29 years old as of 2022. What is Jac Anderson’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

The YouTuber strikes a pose at Hotel Jerome. Photo: @jacquelynnoelle

Where is Jac Anderson from?

The model hails from Long Island in New York. She is an American of white ethnicity.

Why is Jac Anderson famous?

She is an actress, model, and social media personality. Jac is also popular for being Scotty Sire’s girlfriend. Her growing popularity on various social media platforms has earned her endorsement deals from known brands such as Lounge Underwear, Celsius energy drink, and Juicy Couture. As a model, she regularly posts swimwear, fashion and lifestyle pictures on Instagram.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created in April 2017 with over 92K subscribers. The channel has numerous videos featuring different celebrities, including her boyfriend. Jac posts about varied content such as fashion, shopping, recipes, and travelling.

Is Jacquelyn Anderson an actress? Yes, she is an actress and producer known for starring in No More Lonely People (2017) and Mine (2017).

What is Jac Anderson’s net worth?

No reliable information about her net worth is available, but Popular Networth alleges that she has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand.

Who did Jac Anderson date?

The actress is currently dating American YouTuber and musician Scotty Sire. The couple made their relationship known to their social media fans on 3 October 2020.

Jac Anderson and Scotty Sire have not shied from sharing their pictures and videos on social media. The duo has also appeared on an episode of People’s YouTube series Celebrity Home Scavenger Hunt.

The actress enjoys a moment with her boyfriend Scotty Sire. Photo: @jacquelynnoelle

How tall is Jac Anderson?

Jac Anderson’s height is 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm), and she weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kg). Her measurements are 32-26-34 inches (81-66-86 cm).

Social media presence

The star entertainer is active on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. Her Instagram account has over 340K followers, while her Twitter account has over 12K followers. In addition, she is popular on TikTok, where she posts lots of entertaining videos.

Jac Anderson continues to gain popularity on different social media platforms by sharing entertaining content. She is also a budding actress with a few movies credits under her belt.

