Nigerian singer Wizkid’s stylist Karen Binns shared what it means to depict his fashion expression

The American creative, during a recent interview, liked his taste to late US star Jean Michel Basquiat and renowned designer Andre Walker

She, however, noted how she gets along with him despite their differences and acknowledged his sense of worth

Nigerian superstar Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, is undoubtedly one of the country's most stylish artists, and has slayed all his appearances for numerous years.

Karen Binns, a US creative director and stylist for Afrobeat sensation, regards him as one of the toughest men in her life.

Karen Binns speaks on working woth Afrobeats singer Wikzid. Credit: @wikzid, @karenbinnszzzz

Source: Instagram

During a recent interview, the American stylist from New York claimed that people who lack a feeling of self-worth make no impact in life.

She remembered meeting the late American artist Jean Michel Basquiat and slapping his face on their first encounter, but they later became great friends.

The famous stylist claimed that Jean Michel Basquiat parallels renowned designer Andre Walker and the Ojuelegba hitmaker.

According to her, the three males in her life are hardcore. Although she argues and fights with them, everything they do is ‘200%” authentic.

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to Karen Binns’ interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@datgoodgirlriri:

"Wizkid is just too classic."

@Olamide0fficial:

"I love the way all these people speak highly of him."

@Big_Aby:

"Wizkid the goat in all aspects."

@BenLutas:

"That’s the reason why Asake dropped Basquiat in his Work Of Art album. Man is tryna tell you who he’s."

@neyho_sexie:

"Wizkid is actually gone gone!!!! Wherever they might wanna mention anybody’s name, be sure they’ve already mentioned wizkid’s name tirelessly there!! That much influence and importance for someone who’s so humble like him is so so crazy…"

@Armstrongfestu1:

"Wizkid is mentally strong and mature, that’s why he’s been respected, if you ask some people why they hate him I found out they actually don’t have anything to say the only thing they say is Wizkid is proud i wonder how? You haven’t talk or live with him and you just conclude."

