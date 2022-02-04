Mehgan James' biography: age, height, birthday, family, partner

Mehgan James is a popular model and reality TV star from the United States. She is known for her appearances in TV shows like Bad Girls Club, Notorious Queens and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

James attends the premiere of Vertical Entertainment's "Undrafted" at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

What else is known about her? Find out more details about her here.

Profile summary

Full name: Mehgan James

Mehgan James Nickname: The Texas Temptation

The Texas Temptation Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 11 February 1990

11 February 1990 Age : 32 years old (as of 2022)

: 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth: Houston City, Texas, United States

Houston City, Texas, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'7"

: 5'7" Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 141

: 141 Weight in kilograms : 64

: 64 Body measurements in inches: 34-25-34

34-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-63-86

86-63-86 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Siblings: 6

6 Education: University of Houston

University of Houston Relational status : Single

: Single Profession : Model, reality TV star

: Model, reality TV star Net worth : $400 thousand

: $400 thousand Twitter :

: Instagram: @mehganj

Who are Mehgan James' parents?

James attends OK! Magazine's Pre-Oscar Party In Support Of Global Gift Foundation at Beso in Hollywood, California. Photo: J. Countess

Source: Getty Images

Nothing is known about Mehgan James' family, including her parents' names and early childhood experiences.

Who are Mehgan James' siblings?

Mehgan James has six siblings. One of her siblings is named Brian Allen.

When is Mehgan James' birthday?

Mehgan James from BGC celebrates her birthday on 11 February. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How old is Mehgan James?

Mehgan James' age is 32 years old as of 2022. She was born in Houston City, Texas, the United States of America.

Education

Regarding her educational history, she studied at the University of Houston, Texas.

Career

Mehgan was a model before she became a reality TV star. She first appeared on the Oxygen channel's popular reality show, Bad Girls Club (Season 1). How old was Mehgan on BGC? She was 21 years old when she became part of BGC. The show was about a new group of diverse young women who consider themselves bad girls.

James was expelled from Bad Girls Club in its first season and only re-appeared in season 9. However, she voluntarily quit the show after an altercation with two of her co-stars, Falen and Rima.

Mehgan James' movies and TV shows

As a popular reality TV star, she has starred in several movies and television shows. Below are her acting credits.

2017: Hogan as Glory

as Glory 2014: The Holy Spoof

2015: Dumbish as MJ

as MJ 2017: The Fighters Prayer as Glory

as Glory 2021: Notorious Queens

She has also appeared in a number of television shows as herself. They are as follows:

2021: Baddies ATL: The Reunion

2021: Baddies ATL

2018: Mind Your Business with Mahisha

2018: Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

2015: Basketball Wives LA

2015: Minay TV

2015: Reality Television Awards

2013-2014: Bad Girls All-Star Battle

2012: Bad Girls Club (2012)

(2012) 2008-2009: 50 Cent: The Money and the Power

Who is Mehgan James' husband?

The reality TV star is not married. Who is Mehgan James' boyfriend? She was previously in a relationship with former NBA player Kedrick Brown.

In addition, the young celebrity was said to be in a serious relationship with Rob Kardashian. However, there was no serious indication that the duo was together.

How tall is Mehgan James?

James attends Yekim X Brinks, a day party and fashion experience at Penthouse Nightclub & Dayclub in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Lucianna Faraone Coccia

Source: Getty Images

Mehgan James' height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. She weighs an average of 141 pounds or 64 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-25-34 inches or 86-63-86 centimetres.

What is Mehgan James' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress is alleged to be worth $400 thousand. This information has not been confirmed.

Where is Mehgan James now?

She is currently based in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She was part of the cast of Baddies ATL: The Reunion, which was released in 2021. She appeared in one episode of the show.

Mehgan James is a popular model and reality TV star who has continuously worked her way into international fame. She is widely known for her on-screen nickname of The Texas Temptation.

