Mehgan James' biography: age, height, birthday, family, partner
Mehgan James is a popular model and reality TV star from the United States. She is known for her appearances in TV shows like Bad Girls Club, Notorious Queens and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.
What else is known about her? Find out more details about her here.
Profile summary
- Full name: Mehgan James
- Nickname: The Texas Temptation
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 11 February 1990
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Houston City, Texas, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 141
- Weight in kilograms: 64
- Body measurements in inches: 34-25-34
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-63-86
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Brown
- Siblings: 6
- Education: University of Houston
- Relational status: Single
- Profession: Model, reality TV star
- Net worth: $400 thousand
- Twitter: @MehganJames
- Instagram: @mehganj
Who are Mehgan James' parents?
Nothing is known about Mehgan James' family, including her parents' names and early childhood experiences.
Who are Mehgan James' siblings?
Mehgan James has six siblings. One of her siblings is named Brian Allen.
When is Mehgan James' birthday?
Mehgan James from BGC celebrates her birthday on 11 February. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
How old is Mehgan James?
Mehgan James' age is 32 years old as of 2022. She was born in Houston City, Texas, the United States of America.
Education
Regarding her educational history, she studied at the University of Houston, Texas.
Career
Mehgan was a model before she became a reality TV star. She first appeared on the Oxygen channel's popular reality show, Bad Girls Club (Season 1). How old was Mehgan on BGC? She was 21 years old when she became part of BGC. The show was about a new group of diverse young women who consider themselves bad girls.
James was expelled from Bad Girls Club in its first season and only re-appeared in season 9. However, she voluntarily quit the show after an altercation with two of her co-stars, Falen and Rima.
Mehgan James' movies and TV shows
As a popular reality TV star, she has starred in several movies and television shows. Below are her acting credits.
- 2017: Hogan as Glory
- 2014: The Holy Spoof
- 2015: Dumbish as MJ
- 2017: The Fighters Prayer as Glory
- 2021: Notorious Queens
She has also appeared in a number of television shows as herself. They are as follows:
- 2021: Baddies ATL: The Reunion
- 2021: Baddies ATL
- 2018: Mind Your Business with Mahisha
- 2018: Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars
- 2015: Basketball Wives LA
- 2015: Minay TV
- 2015: Reality Television Awards
- 2013-2014: Bad Girls All-Star Battle
- 2012: Bad Girls Club (2012)
- 2008-2009: 50 Cent: The Money and the Power
Who is Mehgan James' husband?
The reality TV star is not married. Who is Mehgan James' boyfriend? She was previously in a relationship with former NBA player Kedrick Brown.
In addition, the young celebrity was said to be in a serious relationship with Rob Kardashian. However, there was no serious indication that the duo was together.
How tall is Mehgan James?
Mehgan James' height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. She weighs an average of 141 pounds or 64 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-25-34 inches or 86-63-86 centimetres.
What is Mehgan James' net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress is alleged to be worth $400 thousand. This information has not been confirmed.
Where is Mehgan James now?
She is currently based in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She was part of the cast of Baddies ATL: The Reunion, which was released in 2021. She appeared in one episode of the show.
Mehgan James is a popular model and reality TV star who has continuously worked her way into international fame. She is widely known for her on-screen nickname of The Texas Temptation.
