Brooke Markham’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, partner, career

The US entertainment industry is full of high-profile actors, and Brooke Markham is one of them. She is famous for her roles in numerous movies and TV series such as In the Dark, Foursome, and Cassandra French’s Finishing School. Besides acting, she is also a producer and author.

Brooke Markham attends the Grand Opening Of CBS Corporation's CBS Stages Canada located In Mississauga. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Markham is barely a decade into professional acting, yet she has made quite significant achievements. Check out her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Brooke Markham

: Brooke Markham Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : February 15, 1988

: February 15, 1988 Age : 33 years old (as of September 2021)

: 33 years old (as of September 2021) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Roseburg, Oregon, USA

: Roseburg, Oregon, USA Nationality : American

: American Brooke Markham’s ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 3”

: 5’ 3” Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Body measurements in inches : 34-28-34

: 34-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-71-86

: 86-71-86 Shoe size : 7 US

: 7 US Hair colour : Light Red

: Light Red Eye colour : Black

: Black Mother : Connie Markham

: Connie Markham Father : Patrick Markham

: Patrick Markham Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Jose Rojas

: Jose Rojas School: Roseburg High School

Roseburg High School College : Portland State University and London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art

: Portland State University and London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Profession : Actress and Producer

: Actress and Producer Net worth : $ 6 million

: $ 6 million Instagram: @brookeamarkham

Brooke Markham’s bio

She was born on February 15, 1988, in Roseburg, Oregon, USA. Her parents, Patrick and Connie Markham, raised her alongside Pat Hunt and Rachelle Carter. It is no doubt that Brooke loves her family so much that she regularly posts their pictures on her social media platforms.

Brooke Markham with her dad and mum. Photo: @brookeamarkham

Source: Instagram

As a young girl, she attended Roseburg High School and then later joined Portland State University. To hone her acting skills, she also went to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

How old is Brooke Markham?

Brooke Markham’s age is 33 years old as of September 2021. The renowned actress marks her birthday on February 15.

What is Brooke Markham’s nationality?

Brooke is an American national. She was born and raised in America.

Brooke Markham’s career highlights

Brooke did not discover her acting talent until when she was in college. She did not intend to be an actress, but in a bid to be close to a guy she loved in college, she took part in dramatic arts and realized her potential.

Actress Brooke Markham attends Tubeathon 2016 at iHeartRadio Theater. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

She enrolled for a 12 weeks program at Stella Adler Studio of Acting and a two-year program at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. After making her acting debut in 2013 in a short movie called Rehab, Brooke has starred in numerous popular TV series and movies, making a name in the highly competitive entertainment industry.

Here are some of Brooke Markham’s movies and TV shows:

In the Dark (2019-2021) as Jessica Damon

(2019-2021) as Jessica Damon The Final Girl Returns (2019) as Ginny

(2019) as Ginny Dude (2018) as Goth Girl

(2018) as Goth Girl Ember (2017) as Rochelle

(2017) as Rochelle Dominique’s Baby (2017) as Dawn

(2017) as Dawn A Kid Called Mayonnaise (2017) as Candy Alonzo

(2017) as Candy Alonzo Cassandra French’s Finishing School (2017) as Claire

(2017) as Claire Foursome (2016-2017) as Imogen

(2016-2017) as Imogen Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (2017) as Claire

(2017) as Claire Dying to Kill (2016) as Jenna

(2016) as Jenna Affirmation (2016) as Woman

(2016) as Woman Friend Request (2016) as Isabel

(2016) as Isabel Guidance (2015) as Bridget

(2015) as Bridget Rehab (2013) as Cleo

Behind the cameras, Markham is a producer and has two production credits under her belt (Ember and The Final Girl Returns). Furthermore, she is a co-author of the book Mommy, Why Am I Not A Lion.

What is Brooke Markham’s net worth?

She has a net worth of $ 6 million. With multiple well-known movies and TV series appearances, Brooke earns a decent amount of money from acting.

Who is Brooke Markham’s partner?

Brooke is dating Jose Rojas, a bass guitarist. Their relationship has been in the public domain as she has regularly posted his pictures on social media.

Brooke Markham and her partner pose for a picture. Photo: @brookeamarkham

Source: Instagram

How tall is Brooke Markham?

The Foursome actress is five feet three inches tall. Additionally, she weighs 132 pounds.

Social media presence

Brooke Markham is available on Instagram with over 26 thousand followers. Even though she admits that social media is useful in society, she expressed some reservations about it during an interview with Dread Central, saying:

People live on the internet, it’s like a second identity. And social media irks me because what you see, like a friend’s pic on Instagram that’s a picture that’s all fabricated, it’s not real, but we think it’s real – it’s becoming like another reality for us.

Brooke Markham continues to work on her acting career, and as a young talented actress, she is destined for greater achievements.

