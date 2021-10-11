Chloe Pacey’s biography: who is Brenton Thwaites’ girlfriend?
Chloe Pacey is an Australian artist and also a naturopath student. Little was known about her until she started dating the famous Australian actor Brenton Thwaites. She is also known for her love for nature and strong advocacy for breastfeeding on social media.
So, who is Brenton Thwaites’ partner? Check out the artist’s bio to know more about her.
Profile summary
- Full name: Chloe Pacey
- Nickname: Chloe
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: October 3, 1989
- Chloe Pacey’s age: 32 years old (as of October 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Perth, Australia
- Current residence: Australia
- Nationality: Australian
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’ 7”
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 132
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Hair colour: Dark Brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Relationship status: Dating
- Partner: Brenton Thwaites
- Children: 3
- Profession: Artist
- Instagram: @chloepacey
Chloe Pacey's bio
She was born on October 3, 1989, in Perth, Australia. Details about her parents are unknown, but she grew up alongside three siblings: Ash Pacey, Erin Mcilvenny and Leigh Mcilvenny.
How old is Chloe Pacey?
Pacey is 32 years old as of October 2021. She celebrates her birthday on October 3, and her birth sign is Libra.
Is Chloe Pacey Australian?
The artist is Australian. She was born in Australia to Australian parents.
What does Chloe Pacey do?
She is an artist. A glimpse of her Instagram posts shows that she is a creative artist with several pictures and videos displaying her exceptional skills. From the posts, it is evident that she likes drawing portraits of women and nature. She is also a nature lover.
Chloe has been at the forefront in championing breastfeeding. She encourages women to normalize breastfeeding as it is essential for their babies, and they should not be discriminated against for doing so.
Who is Brenton Thwaites dating?
The famous Australian actor is dating Chloe Pacey. So, how did Brenton Thwaites meet Chloe Pacey? The couple met in February 2015 when they shared a room. Brenton wanted a place to stay while filming the Pirates of the Caribbean series in Australia, and through Craigslist, he got residence, and Chloe was one of his roommates.
Most love stories begin with friendship and this one is no exception. After being friends for a while, they started dating, and they have been together for six years.
Are Brenton Thwaites and Chloe Pacey married?
Is Brenton Thwaites married to his long-term girlfriend? Even though the couple has been together for quite a long time and has three children, they have not tied the knot. However, as seen in public events and social media posts, Brenton Thwaites and his girlfriend seem happy together.
How many children does Chloe Pacey have?
The couple has three children together. Brenton Thwaites and Chloe Pacey’s daughters are called Birdie and Peppa. The celebrity couple welcomed their third child in 2020 but they have not revealed the baby's identity.
What is Chloe Pacey’s height?
The Australian artist stands at five feet and seven inches tall. Furthermore, she weighs 132 pounds and has a generally slim body.
Social media presence
Pacey is available on Instagram with more than 14K followers. She is quite active on the platform as she regularly posts pictures and videos about her lifestyle. Moreover, she uses the platform to share her artwork and also sensitize her followers on the importance of breastfeeding.
Although Chloe Pacey came into the limelight due to her partner’s fame, she is gradually making a name for herself on social media as an artist, nature lover and advocate for breastfeeding.
