Chloe Pacey’s biography: who is Brenton Thwaites’ girlfriend?

Chloe Pacey is an Australian artist and also a naturopath student. Little was known about her until she started dating the famous Australian actor Brenton Thwaites. She is also known for her love for nature and strong advocacy for breastfeeding on social media.

Chloe Pacey attends "Titans" DC Series World Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 3, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

So, who is Brenton Thwaites’ partner? Check out the artist’s bio to know more about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Chloe Pacey

: Chloe Pacey Nickname : Chloe

: Chloe Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : October 3, 1989

: October 3, 1989 Chloe Pacey’s age : 32 years old (as of October 2021)

: 32 years old (as of October 2021) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : Perth, Australia

: Perth, Australia Current residence : Australia

: Australia Nationality : Australian

: Australian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 7”

: 5’ 7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Hair colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Brenton Thwaites

: Brenton Thwaites Children : 3

: 3 Profession : Artist

: Artist Instagram: @chloepacey

Chloe Pacey's bio

She was born on October 3, 1989, in Perth, Australia. Details about her parents are unknown, but she grew up alongside three siblings: Ash Pacey, Erin Mcilvenny and Leigh Mcilvenny.

How old is Chloe Pacey?

Pacey is 32 years old as of October 2021. She celebrates her birthday on October 3, and her birth sign is Libra.

Is Chloe Pacey Australian?

The artist is Australian. She was born in Australia to Australian parents.

What does Chloe Pacey do?

She is an artist. A glimpse of her Instagram posts shows that she is a creative artist with several pictures and videos displaying her exceptional skills. From the posts, it is evident that she likes drawing portraits of women and nature. She is also a nature lover.

One of the artist's pieces of art at display. Photo: @chloepacey

Source: Instagram

Chloe has been at the forefront in championing breastfeeding. She encourages women to normalize breastfeeding as it is essential for their babies, and they should not be discriminated against for doing so.

Who is Brenton Thwaites dating?

The famous Australian actor is dating Chloe Pacey. So, how did Brenton Thwaites meet Chloe Pacey? The couple met in February 2015 when they shared a room. Brenton wanted a place to stay while filming the Pirates of the Caribbean series in Australia, and through Craigslist, he got residence, and Chloe was one of his roommates.

Actor Brenton Thwaites and Chloe Pacey attend premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Most love stories begin with friendship and this one is no exception. After being friends for a while, they started dating, and they have been together for six years.

Are Brenton Thwaites and Chloe Pacey married?

Is Brenton Thwaites married to his long-term girlfriend? Even though the couple has been together for quite a long time and has three children, they have not tied the knot. However, as seen in public events and social media posts, Brenton Thwaites and his girlfriend .

How many children does Chloe Pacey have?

The couple has three children together. Brenton Thwaites and Chloe Pacey’s daughters are called Birdie and Peppa. The celebrity couple welcomed their third child in 2020 but they have not revealed the baby's identity.

Pacey takes a picture while breastfeeding her daughter. Photo: @chloepacey

Source: Instagram

What is Chloe Pacey’s height?

The Australian artist stands at five feet and seven inches tall. Furthermore, she weighs 132 pounds and has a generally slim body.

Social media presence

Pacey is available on Instagram with more than 14K followers. She is quite active on the platform as she regularly posts pictures and videos about her lifestyle. Moreover, she uses the platform to share her artwork and also sensitize her followers on the importance of breastfeeding.

Although Chloe Pacey came into the limelight due to her partner’s fame, she is gradually making a name for herself on social media as an artist, nature lover and advocate for breastfeeding.

Source: Legit.ng