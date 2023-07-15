Who is Zion Quari Barrino? Meet Fantasia Barrino's daughter

Zion Quari Barrino is an American celebrity kid. She is the firstborn child of the renowned American singer and songwriter Fantasia Barrino. Her mother came into prominence after winning the American Idol title in 2004.

Zion Quari Barrino. Photo: @onlyzion_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zion Quari Barrino came into the limelight in 2014 following a custody battle between her dad, Brandel Shrouse, and her mother, Fantasia Barrino. Brandel had filed for the custody of their daughter, arguing that he was a better parent than Fantasia.

Profile summary

Full name Zion Quari Barrino Gender Female Date of birth 8 August 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth North Carolina, United States Current residence Jacksonville, Florida, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' Height in centimetres 152 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Brandel Shrouse Mother Fantasia Monique Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Entrepreneur Instagram @onlyzion_

Zion Quari Barrino's biography

Zion was born in North Carolina, United States, to Fantasia Barrino and Brandel Shrouse. She has American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity.

Fantasia's daughter has two half-siblings from her mother's other relationships. Her half-siblings are Dallas Xavier and Keziah Taylor. Dallas is Fantasia's second born, and his dad is Antwaun Cook. He was born on 13 December 2011. Keziah is from her mum's relationship with Kendall Taylor.

How old is Fantasia's daughter?

Zion Quari Barrino's age is 21 years old as of 2023. She was born on 8 August 2001. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Zion Quari Barrino's parents

Zion Quari Barrino's dad and mom were high school sweethearts. They later entered into a relationship and welcomed their daughter, Zion, in 2001. However, Brandel Shrouse was abusive to Fantasia and even pleaded guilty to beating and choking her. The ex-couple called it quits in 2003.

Shortly after their separation, Zion Barrino's father filed for custody of their daughter in a Mecklenburg, North Carolina court, claiming he was a better parent than the American singer.

While Brandel Shrouse's career is not well known, Fantasia is a famous singer and actress. She rose to stardom in 2004 following her appearance in the reality television series American Idol. She is also famous for her hit songs such as Free Yourself, Got Me Waiting, Falling in Love Tonight and Without Me. She is currently married to Kendall Taylor.

Career

The is little known about Zion's career path. According to her Instagram account, Fantasia's daughter Zion is an entrepreneur. She is popular on the platform, with over 200 thousand followers as of this writing.

FAQ

Who is Zion Quari Barrino? She is a celebrity kid from North Carolina, United States. When is Zion Quari Barrino's birthday? She was born on 8 August 2001. What is Zion Quari Barrino's nationality? She has American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity. Who are Zion Quari Barrino's parents? Her parents are Brandel Shrouse and Fantasia Barrino. Who are Zion Quari Barrino's half-siblings? Her half-siblings are Dallas Xavier Barrino and Keziah Taylor. What is Zion Quari Barrino's height? She is 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall.

Zion Quari Barrino is a celebrity kid known for being the daughter of American singer Fantasia Barrino. She is currently living with her mother in Jacksonville, Florida. Although her parents are no longer together, she maintains a close relationship with both of them.

Source: Legit.ng