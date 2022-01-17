Fatherkels’ biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend, net worth

Fatherkels is a popular social media influencer and model known for her glamorous photos. She rose to fame in 2013 after posting a series of photos on her Instagram page. What else is known about her?

Fatherkels has amassed a huge online following. She is an influencer who enjoys travelling, trying out new food recipes and more. She is a brand ambassador for Elite Eleven Sporting, FashionNova, and LaHANA Swim.

Profile summary

Full name: Kelsey Calemine

Kelsey Calemine Nickname: Fatherkels

Fatherkels Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 14th January 1999

14th January 1999 Age: 23 (as of 2022)

23 (as of 2022) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Weight in pounds: 114

114 Body measurements in inches: 33-24-33

33-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 83-60-83

83-60-83 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Single

Single Occupation: Model and social media influencer

Model and social media influencer Net worth: $250k to 350k

$250k to 350k Instagram: @fatherkels

@fatherkels TikTok: @fatherkels

Fatherkels' biography

Who is Kelsey Calemine? She is a model and social media influencer. She has a self-titled YouTube channel where she posts vlogs about fashion, beauty, cooking recipes and lifestyle topics.

How old Is Fatherkels?

Fatherkels' age is 23 years as of 2022. She was born on 14th January 1999, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Kelsey Calemine do for a living?

She is a model and influencer. How did Fatherkels become famous? She became famous in 2013 after she posted a series of her modelling photos on Instagram. She has since grabbed the attention of many fans, with some stating that she resembles the famous American model and reality TV actress Kylie Jenner.

She has 2.8m followers on her Instagram page. She is also popular on TikTok, where she posts her lip-syncs, dance and workout videos. She also posts food-related content. She has 223.9 thousand followers with 2.3 million likes.

She also joined the YouTube platform on 16th April 2021. She has 49.1 thousand subscribers with 17 videos uploaded (as of this writing).

Does Fatherkels have an Onlyfans account? Yes, she is active on OnlyFans, a website that allows public personalities such as actors, singers, social media influencers and dancers to interact with their fans individually. However, it does not hinder explicit content.

Who is Kelsey Calemine's boyfriend?

Kelsey was in a relationship with Ryland Lynch, a DJ and social media influencer. The couple last posted a photo together on 4th August 2017.

The model also previously dated Asher Brown and has been romantically linked to Marshmello.

How tall is Fatherkels?

Fatherkels' height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), and she weighs 114 pounds (52 kgs). The content creator's body measurements are 33-24-33 inches (83-60-83 cm). She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

What is Fatherkels' net worth?

According to Worldtop2, her net worth is estimated to be 250k to 350k. Unfortunately, this information is not from a verified source.

Fatherkels' plastic surgery

Rumours have circulated that the model had undergone surgery. Based on Kelsey Calemine's before and after surgery photos, some sources claim that she had a b*ob job, while others claim she had a nose job and lip fillers. The model has remained silent about the rumours.

Fatherkels is a driven influencer who has made a name for herself through vlogging and modelling. She has a strong interest in fashion and food, and her flawless photos on social media have garnered her a lot of attention.

