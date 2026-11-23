Applicants must be Nigerian citizens aged 18 to 65, hold a valid NIN and provide accurate household information

Meeting basic requirements does not guarantee the ₦100,000 grant; beneficiaries face further vulnerability checks and phased selection

NFSP’s funding and government authorisation remain unconfirmed, so applicants should verify its status before sharing sensitive information

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians who satisfy the advertised eligibility requirements for the ₦100,000 NFSP family support grant may still fail to receive financial assistance because qualification does not automatically guarantee selection.

The programme, which targets economically vulnerable households, has published conditions covering citizenship, age, national identification and household circumstances.

FG sets tough conditions for Nigerians to access N100,000 family support grant Credit: Anadolu/Contributors

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However, its management says beneficiaries will undergo further assessments before payments are approved.

Age and identity requirements

According to the NFSP's published guidelines, applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth and between 18 and 65 years old at registration.

They must also possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN), which the programme says will be verified through the National Identity Management Commission, MSME Africa reports.

These conditions mean individuals outside the advertised age bracket would not qualify under the published rules.

Applicants are also expected to provide accurate personal, household and employment information.

Why eligibility is not enough

Beyond meeting the basic requirements, prospective beneficiaries must reportedly demonstrate that their households fall within the programme's poverty and vulnerability criteria.

The proposed selection system involves identifying eligible households, verifying identity records and assessing their economic circumstances.

According to the programme, beneficiaries will be selected in phases across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

Each phase is expected to accommodate a limited number of households.

Consequently, meeting the advertised conditions does not create an automatic entitlement to ₦100,000.

Important information for applicants

The programme has not independently established the total number of beneficiaries or the resources available for each phase in the official documentation reviewed.

Its claimed government authorisation also remains unconfirmed.

Prospective applicants should therefore verify the programme's status through the Federal Ministry of Youth Development before submitting sensitive information.

FG explains how to apply for N100,000 grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has outlined how Nigerians are identified and selected for the Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), a social intervention initiative offering eligible households ₦100,000 in financial support.

The programme, supported by the World Bank through the Hope for Indigenous Family Support Initiative, uses the National Social Safety Net System to identify poor and vulnerable households for cash transfer interventions.

Source: Legit.ng