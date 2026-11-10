NiMet Issues Thunderstorm Alert for Lagos, Rivers, 10 Other States, Full List Emerges
- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency flagged 12 states across the south for isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall on Wednesday, November 11, 2026
- NiMet said thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of the affected states during the afternoon and evening hours
- The agency issued safety advisories for residents, motorists, and airline operators ahead of the forecast weather conditions
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Ikeja, Lagos State - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall across 12 southern states on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, while expecting largely dry and sunny conditions in the north.
The agency named Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Imo, Abia, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers as the states likely to be affected. NiMet said the thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening in parts of those states.
Weather conditions in Nigeria by region
In the morning, residents across the south can expect cloudy skies with occasional sunshine before conditions worsen later in the day.
For the north-central states, NiMet predicted sunny skies with patches of cloud from morning through to the evening, with no significant rainfall anticipated. Northern states are expected to remain sunny and dry throughout the day.
Safety advisories from NiMet
The agency urged residents in storm-prone areas to stay indoors once thunderstorms begin and to avoid sheltering under trees, near power lines, or in open spaces. NiMet also asked residents to disconnect sensitive electrical appliances during storms to reduce the risk of lightning damage.
Motorists driving through areas experiencing rainfall were advised to slow down, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and be alert to slippery surfaces and poor visibility.
For residents in sunny and dry areas, NiMet recommended drinking enough water, wearing light clothing, and limiting time spent under direct sunlight during the hottest parts of the day.
Airline operators were separately advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports and relevant flight documentation directly from the agency to support flight planning and operational safety.
According to NiMet, parts of the following states may be affected:
- Oyo
- Ekiti
- Ondo
- Osun
- Imo
- Abia
- Lagos
- Delta
- Bayelsa
- Cross River
- Akwa Ibom
- Rivers
View NiMet’s full weather alert below via its post on X (formerly Twitter):
Read more on weather forecasts in Nigeria
- NiMet discloses states to expect rainfall as weather pattern changes across Nigeria
- NiMet names 13 states to brace for destructive flash floods in August 2026, issues safety tips
Lagdo Dam release threatens 11 states
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government issued an alert to residents in 11 Nigerian states over the planned release of water from Cameroon's Lagdo Dam.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) conducted a flood simulation exercise in Adamawa State to strengthen preparedness and improve responses to potential flooding.
NEMA Director-General Zubaida Umar, who was represented at the exercise by the agency's Director of Search and Rescue, Air Commodore B. A. Usman, commended the country's shift towards taking preventive measures rather than waiting for disasters to occur.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.