Coldest country in the world: 10 chilliest places on earth

Which is the coldest country in the world? If you lived in the United States, odds are you are used to being warm most of the time. Many people consider 70 degrees Fahrenheit cold, while others think it is chilly when the mercury dips into the 30s. But there are some places where temperatures get far colder than that, with many residents wearing sweaters and jackets all year long or dealing with snow and sub-zero temperatures regularly.

Two men hiking on snow mountain. Photo: @fmaderebner, pexels.com

Source: UGC

If you are looking for a quick escape from winter's biting cold, you may want to start searching in the south. Countries like Russia and Canada have long and harsh winters, but southern countries like New Zealand can put any winter to shame.

What is the coldest country in the world?

Do you want to know which country has the coldest weather on the planet? Here is a list of the coldest countries in the world.

1. Antarctica

It doesn't get much colder than Antarctica, the coldest place on earth. Temperatures here can drop below -70 degrees Fahrenheit (-56 degrees Celsius). Yet it is still home to penguins and other wildlife adapted to survive in these extreme conditions. The coolest temperature was recorded on 21 July 1983 at Vostok station. It was as low as −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2. Russia

The capital city of Russia, Moscow, has an average January temperature of -8.6°C (16.52°F). In addition to being the coldest country in the world, it is one of the driest, with only a few centimetres of snow annually.

In certain areas, such as Central Asia and Siberia, snow can last up to a year without melting. As a result, the mountains in these regions are said to be permanently covered by ice, earning them the nickname "the world's roof". But even more astounding, Tibet's mountain glaciers are receding at unprecedented rates due to climate change.

3. Canada

Woman, man and girl sitting on snow. Photo: @victoriaborodinova, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Stretching over 250,000 square miles and comprising the bulk of Canada's land mass, the North is a vast land of tundra, ice fields, mountains and frozen lakes. The northwest territories comprise 1.3 million square miles of territory that are not accessible by car in winter.

It will get you chilly - even without the Arctic air. Temperatures average between -28°C to cold temperatures in Ucluelet with 9°C during the day. At night, the range is 3°C in Ucluelet and -35°C in Alert.

4. Kazakhstan

Located at the intersection of China, Russia, and the Middle East, Kazakhstan borders four time zones with an extremely high number of ethnic groups. It is also one of the most diverse and coolest countries in the world.

The coldest inhabited place in Soltustik is where residents report that even though they get below-zero temperatures in winter, they manage to find ways to keep warm. The coldest recorded was in the city of Atbasar in the Akmola region, which was -57 С°.

Residents wear lots of layers, especially when outside. This is because many heat sources are indoors, from wood fires to natural gas.

In some villages near Lake Issyk Kul, homes are heated by hot springs that come from under the ground and can be as hot as 100 degrees Celsius. However, this resource has been declining because of mining operations in the region.

5. Estonia

In the frigid northern country of Estonia, average temperatures in the winter are as low as 2°F (-17°C). It can be largely attributed to its long and dark winters.

The coldest temperature recorded is -43.5 degrees Celsius. Its summer season is quite brief, with average temperatures only around 60°F (16°C).

Many visitors enjoy visiting in May when there are longer days, blooming flowers everywhere, lively folk music festivals and delicious wild berries available for picking.

6. Greenland

Landscape photo of mountain filled with snow. Photo: pexels.com, @eberhardgross

Source: UGC

Named after the Norse god of snow and ice, Greenland is the world's largest island and also one of its most sparsely populated. Given its size and climate, Greenland has more similarities with Canada than other countries.

The chilly temperatures make it a challenging place to farm or build cities. While it may be one of the coldest countries on earth, Greenland has some natural resources that give it economic potential—aluminium ore and diamonds.

The coldest recorded temperature was -69.6°C on 22 December 1991 in the Northern Hemisphere.

7. Iceland

The country is known for its frigid winters and snow-covered landscapes. It is also home to the northernmost capital in the world, Reykjavik. The coldest month of the year is January, with an average temperature of 3 degrees Celsius (37.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Iceland has a much warmer climate than its colder counterparts, like Canada and Russia, but it is still not exactly a tropical destination.

8. Mongolia

When the winter months hit Mongolia, temperatures can drop to -40 degrees Fahrenheit. Snowfall starts in October and can accumulate up to two meters by March.

Imagine waking up each morning wearing multiple layers of clothes to go outside. The locals there don't even bother venturing out without gloves and their mouths covered with scarves or masks to protect them from the frigid air.

The long winters lead to long summers where many Mongolians venture into nearby forests for food or resources for their home.

9. The United States

Castle on Cliff. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

Don't let America's geographical position deceive you. For example, Alaska, while not the most populous state, is the second-largest and home to some of the coldest temperatures in the world.

Alaska has a subarctic climate with long winters and short summers, with many parts experiencing snow cover for much of the year. The lowest temperature recorded in Alaska was −80 degrees Fahrenheit (briefly reaching −94 degrees F), measured in continental North America.

10. Finland

In an average winter, temperatures in Finland can reach as low as -40°C. If it feels chilly, remember that residents must stay outside in these conditions—especially if they are farmers.

The cold never stops Finns from getting work done or enjoying themselves. Most Finns don't mind the cold weather, claiming the Finnish climate makes them tough and resilient people. Some even say the cold winters give them a sense of peace.

Which country has winter throughout the year?

Kazakhstan is the coldest country in the world. It has winters all year long. It is a landlocked country that borders Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. The terrain of this sparsely populated country consists mostly of mountains with rivers and lakes at higher elevations.

There are plenty of amazing, welcoming places in the world with mild climates. That said, there are also regions of the planet where you can easily get frostbite from standing out in the sun for too long without putting on a coat or boots. The above countries may not be your first choice for a vacation destination, but if you want to experience true winter and want to know what the coldest country in the world is, pay a visit to one of the above.

READ ALSO: Top 20 richest states in Nigeria in 2022: What are their current GDPs?

Legit.ng recently published an article on Nigeria's top 20 richest states in 2022. Nigeria is rich in resources, fertile agricultural grounds, and massive oil and natural gas deposits.

The country is organized into 36 states and one federal capital territory, with each state functioning as a semi-autonomous political unit with competencies shared with the federal government. The states differ in terms of size, population, and prosperity. Find out which country has the most wealth and what their current GDPs are.

Source: Legit.ng