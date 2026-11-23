Kuwait Lists 7 Types of Clothes Female Employees Are Banned From Wearing at Work
- Kuwait's authorities released an official list of clothing items considered inappropriate for female employees in the workplace
- The list covers everything from transparent and tight-fitting clothing to sportswear and sleeveless dresses
- Female workers in Kuwait are also barred from wearing T-shirts or any shirt bearing inappropriate images or wording
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Kuwait has issued a formal directive outlining the specific types of clothing that female employees are prohibited from wearing in the workplace.
The guidelines set a clear standard for professional dress among women in Kuwaiti workplaces, spelling out seven categories of clothing deemed unacceptable for the office environment.
Kuwait's banned clothing items for female employees
The following clothing types are considered inappropriate for female employees under the guidelines:
1. Transparent clothing
2. Tight-fitting clothes
3. Sportswear
4. T-shirts
5. Short clothes that do not meet office dress code standards
6. Shirts with inappropriate pictures or words
7. Sleeveless dresses or shirts
The Kuwait workplace dress code
The directive reflects Kuwait's efforts to maintain a formal and professional standard of dress across its workplaces. Each item on the list points to a specific category of clothing that authorities consider inconsistent with what is expected of employees in an official setting.
The ban covers a broad range, from casual everyday items like T-shirts and sportswear to clothing that is revealing in nature, such as transparent fabrics, tight fits, and sleeveless designs. Garments featuring inappropriate imagery or text are also explicitly included, suggesting that the guidelines address both modesty and professional decorum.
UAE sets dress code for government workers
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had released official dress code guidelines for government employees, outlining the types of clothing male and female workers were prohibited from wearing.
The rules also specified approved outfits for Emirati and foreign employees, alongside additional appearance requirements.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng