Kuwait's authorities released an official list of clothing items considered inappropriate for female employees in the workplace

The list covers everything from transparent and tight-fitting clothing to sportswear and sleeveless dresses

Female workers in Kuwait are also barred from wearing T-shirts or any shirt bearing inappropriate images or wording

Kuwait has issued a formal directive outlining the specific types of clothing that female employees are prohibited from wearing in the workplace.

The guidelines set a clear standard for professional dress among women in Kuwaiti workplaces, spelling out seven categories of clothing deemed unacceptable for the office environment.

Kuwait explains what clothes women cannot wear while working in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Gwengoat

Source: Getty Images

Kuwait's banned clothing items for female employees

The following clothing types are considered inappropriate for female employees under the guidelines:

1. Transparent clothing

2. Tight-fitting clothes

3. Sportswear

4. T-shirts

5. Short clothes that do not meet office dress code standards

6. Shirts with inappropriate pictures or words

7. Sleeveless dresses or shirts

The Kuwait workplace dress code

The directive reflects Kuwait's efforts to maintain a formal and professional standard of dress across its workplaces. Each item on the list points to a specific category of clothing that authorities consider inconsistent with what is expected of employees in an official setting.

The ban covers a broad range, from casual everyday items like T-shirts and sportswear to clothing that is revealing in nature, such as transparent fabrics, tight fits, and sleeveless designs. Garments featuring inappropriate imagery or text are also explicitly included, suggesting that the guidelines address both modesty and professional decorum.

UAE sets dress code for government workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had released official dress code guidelines for government employees, outlining the types of clothing male and female workers were prohibited from wearing.

The rules also specified approved outfits for Emirati and foreign employees, alongside additional appearance requirements.

Source: Legit.ng