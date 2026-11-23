Singapore has published an official list of goods that are strictly prohibited from entering the country, covering a wide range of everyday and specialist items

The list includes chewing gum, various tobacco and nicotine products, certain bladed weapons, firecrackers, and controlled substances

Travellers from Nigeria and across Africa planning to visit Singapore are advised to review the full prohibited goods list before packing

Singapore has published a comprehensive list of goods that travellers are forbidden from bringing into the country, covering everything from common consumer products to weapons and controlled substances.

The list, which forms part of Singapore's official aeronautical information and customs guidelines, spells out the categories of items that cannot be imported under any circumstances. While the list includes some well-known restrictions, several entries may catch travellers off guard, particularly those used to the norms in their home countries.

Singapore mentions the items that are restricted for travellers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Tobacco, Nicotine and everyday items banned

Among the more surprising entries on the prohibited goods list is chewing gum, which is barred from entry unless specifically approved by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority as a dental or medicated product. Other banned products includes:

Smokeless cigars, smokeless cigarillos or smokeless cigarettes Dissolvable tobacco or nicotine. By implant or injected into any parts of the body Any solution or substance, of which tobacco or nicotine is a constituent Oral snvff (including snus and dipping tobacco) Gutkha, Khaini and Zarda Cross Bow Firecrackers, including tube sparklers and “pop-pop” Flick knife, Gravity Knife, Wasp Knife, Throwing knife Knuckleduster, Ninja Star, Catapult / Slingshot Shisha Chewing gum (except approved oral dental and medicated gum by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority) Chewing tobacco and imitation tobacco products (e.g. electronic cigarettes, etc) Nasal snvff Controlled drugs and psychotropic substances Endangered species of wildlife and their by-products Firecrackers Obscene articles, publications, video tapes/discs and software Reproduction of copyright publications, video tapes, video compact discs, laser discs, records or cassettes Seditious and treasonable materials Concealed weapon, cigarette lighters of pistol or revolver shape

For travellers heading to Singapore from Nigeria or elsewhere in Africa, checking the full prohibited goods list before departure is strongly advisable. Singapore's customs enforcement is widely regarded as strict, and the consequences of arriving with banned items can be severe.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia announced a list of items travellers must declare when entering the country.

Dubai: Items to declare when entering UAE

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai announced 11 categories of items travellers must declare when arriving in the UAE, from cash and jewellery to medicines, vapes and certain food products.

Failing to declare some of these goods could lead to delays, fines or other legal consequences. Find out what travellers need to report before they land.

Source: Legit.ng