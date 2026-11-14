France's official government portal confirmed the exact fee foreigners must pay to begin the French naturalisation process by decree

The Service-Public.fr page also outlined a 10-step process foreigners must follow to acquire French citizenship

France warned applicants against private websites that charge extra fees for services such as booking prefecture appointments

France has officially confirmed the fee that foreign nationals must pay to obtain French citizenship through the naturalisation by decree process, according to the country's official government information portal.

The Service-Public.fr, page, verified on 16 July 2026 by the Public Service directorate under the Prime Minister's office, states that the naturalisation procedure costs €255 for most applicants.

Foreigners must pay official fee to obtain French citizenship. Photo credit: Defense news, Franck Metois/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Those based in French Guiana qualify for a reduced rate of €127.50. The fee is paid using a tax stamp.

How the French Naturalisation Process Works

The official portal outlines a 10-step process for foreigners seeking to become French citizens by decree.

The steps include verifying eligibility conditions, gathering documents, submitting an application, attending an interview, and tracking the status of the request.

Applicants are also advised on how to retain their naturalisation decree once approved, and on the appeals process available if a request is refused.

One key requirement for most foreign-born applicants is at least five years of residence in France, though specific situations may vary.

Applicants must also demonstrate a sufficient level of French language and pass a civic examination as part of the process.

The portal also issued a clear warning to applicants: private websites have been known to charge money for services such as helping secure a prefecture appointment.

The government stressed that, aside from the official tax stamp fee, the naturalisation process itself is entirely free of charge, and applicants should avoid paying third-party services for assistance with the application.

France Citizenship Fee Draws Attention

The confirmation of the official €255 fee is particularly relevant to the large number of African nationals living in France, many of whom are from former French-speaking colonies in West and Central Africa.

France remains one of the most common destinations for Nigerians and other Africans who relocate abroad, and clarity on the cost of citizenship is information many in the diaspora actively seek.

The government portal also addressed common questions around dual nationality, noting that France does permit citizens to hold multiple nationalities, and confirmed that applicants may request the francisation of their name and surname upon becoming French.

France publishes guidance on joining military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France published the requirements for foreign nationals who want to join the French military without a school diploma or certificate.

Citizens from Schengen Area countries, as well as Ireland, Cyprus, the UK, Monaco, and Andorra, are among those who qualify.

Source: Legit.ng