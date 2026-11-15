The Netherlands has outlined the specific residence permit conditions that foreign nationals must meet throughout the entire naturalisation process

The Dutch IND has also set out rules for people applying for citizenship from outside the Kingdom, including those who live in a third country

One key restriction bars applicants from seeking naturalisation in the country whose nationality they currently hold

The Netherlands has published details of the residence permit requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy when applying for Dutch citizenship through naturalisation.

This was made known in the guidelines published by the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND).

Netherlands lists permit types foreigners must hold to apply for citizenship. Photo: Getty

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Netherlands mentions permit holders who can obtain citizenship

According to the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND), anyone living in the Netherlands at the time of their naturalisation application must remain in the country throughout the entire process and hold a valid residence permit.

The permit in question must either be a permanent residence permit, a temporary permit tied to a non-temporary residence purpose, or a right of long-term residence granted under EU law.

Dutch citizenship: Who qualifies without residence permit

A separate set of rules applies to people who are not required to live in the Kingdom of the Netherlands in order to apply.

These individuals do not need to hold a Dutch residence permit, but the IND will still assess whether they meet the equivalent requirements that would apply to a permit with a non-temporary residence purpose at the time of application.

This provision is relevant for foreign nationals living outside the Netherlands who may still be eligible to pursue Dutch citizenship under specific circumstances.

Dutch citizenship: Restriction on where you apply

One important limitation cuts across both categories. Applicants cannot submit a naturalisation request in a country whose nationality they already hold.

The IND uses the example of an American citizen residing in the United States, explaining that such a person would not be permitted to apply for Dutch naturalisation from within the USA.

This rule is designed to ensure that the naturalisation process takes place in a jurisdiction where the applicant does not already hold citizenship, maintaining the integrity of the application procedure regardless of where the individual currently lives.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng