Ireland sets residency period foreign spouses must meet before becoming citizens

The Irish government published the residency and marriage requirements for foreign spouses seeking naturalisation in 2026

Applicants must meet strict conditions on how long they have been married and how long they have lived in Ireland

The rules also set out specific limits on how many days a spouse can be absent from Ireland during the qualifying period

The Irish government has set out the conditions foreign nationals married to or in a civil partnership with an Irish citizen must meet before they can apply for Irish citizenship by naturalisation.

According to the official guidance published by the Irish Immigration Service, the marriage or civil partnership must have lasted at least three years, and the relationship must be genuine and enduring.

Ireland explains how long foreigners married to Irish citizens must stay before getting citizenship. Photo credit: Kinga Krzeminska, Charles McQuillan

Source: Getty Images

Applicants cannot be separated from their Irish spouse when they apply, and must still be living together when citizenship is eventually granted.

Ireland's residency rules for foreign spouses

On the question of how long a foreign spouse must have lived in the country, the Irish government requires that the applicant has spent at least three of the five years immediately before their application living legally on the island of Ireland.

That five-year window must include one full year of continuous residence right before the application is submitted.

The rules do allow for some time away. Absences of up to 70 days are permitted within that final continuous year. A further 30 days can be granted in exceptional circumstances, though this is left to the discretion of the Minister.

Applicants must also be able to prove their residency for every year they are counting towards the three-year requirement, meaning they should retain official documentation covering each period of residence claimed.

Irish citizenship: What else applicants must show

Beyond residency, the Irish government expects applicants to demonstrate an intention to remain in Ireland after citizenship is granted. This rules out individuals who plan to return to their home countries or relocate elsewhere shortly after acquiring Irish nationality.

The requirement that the marriage or civil relationship be both genuine and enduring is also significant. Partnerships that appear to have been entered into primarily for immigration purposes would not satisfy this condition.

Ireland's citizenship by naturalisation route for spouses differs from the standard naturalisation path, which generally requires five years of reckonable residence in Ireland rather than three.

The reduced residency threshold reflects the applicant's close family connection to an Irish citizen.

Legit.ng reported that Ireland set the travel limits for foreigners applying for citizenship.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ireland set an age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship.

Amount for Irish work permit holders to sponsor foreign spouses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland set the minimum amount that work permit holders must earn to sponsor foreign spouses.

The Irish Immigration Service published the financial thresholds on its official website, making clear that the State will not subsidise families arriving through the reunification process and that the full financial burden falls on the sponsor alone.

Sponsors who hold a General Employment Permit, classified as Category C, must have earned a gross income exceeding €30,000 in the year before they apply.

Source: Legit.ng