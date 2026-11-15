The FG is offering free CAC business name registration to 250,000 nano, micro and small businesses through the SMEDAN portal

Applicants risk delays or rejection by submitting incorrect personal details, creating duplicate accounts or choosing an ineligible business category

Business owners have been warned against paying agents who promise guaranteed slots or faster approvals under the scheme

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian business owners applying for free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration under the Federal Government's programme have been urged to avoid common errors that could affect their chances of being selected.

The initiative, implemented through a partnership between the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and CAC, targets 250,000 nano, micro and small businesses nationwide.

FG offers free CAC registration to 250,000 businesses, but applicants must avoid these errors. Photo: CAC

Source: Getty Images

It allows successful applicants to obtain CAC business name registration without paying the standard fees. Applications are submitted through the official SMEDAN portal.

Here are seven mistakes applicants should avoid.

1. Applying with an already registered business

The programme is primarily designed for businesses that do not already have CAC registration.

Entrepreneurs whose businesses have previously been registered with the commission are not the intended beneficiaries.

Applicants should correctly indicate their registration status when completing their SMEDAN profiles.

2. Providing incorrect personal information

Applicants must provide accurate personal details, including their names and National Identification Number (NIN), where required.

Differences between the information supplied and official identification records could create verification problems.

Business owners should check their names and other personal details before submitting their applications.

3. Submitting incomplete business information

Applicants are expected to provide relevant information about their businesses, including the proposed business name, address, location and nature of operations.

Leaving required fields blank or providing insufficient information could delay processing.

Entrepreneurs should ensure that their business profiles are properly completed before submission.

4. Choosing an ineligible business category

The free registration initiative covers business name registration for eligible nano, micro and small enterprises.

It does not cover every category of business registration.

Entrepreneurs seeking to register limited liability companies, incorporated trustees or other corporate entities should understand that these are outside the scope of the business name registration offer.

5. Using an unavailable business name

Applicants should prepare more than one proposed business name before starting the registration process.

A preferred name may already have been registered by another entrepreneur or may not satisfy CAC's naming requirements.

Providing alternative names can help applicants avoid unnecessary delays if their first choice is unavailable.

6. Creating multiple accounts or submitting duplicate applications

Business owners who have previously created accounts on the SMEDAN portal should continue using their existing profiles.

Creating additional accounts or submitting duplicate applications could complicate the processing of their information.

Applicants should log in to their existing accounts and check their application status before starting another registration.

Business owners can register for free with CAC, but these mistakes could affect their chances. Photo: CAC

Source: Facebook

7. Paying agents who promise guaranteed approval

The free registration initiative is designed to remove the cost of CAC business name registration for successful beneficiaries.

Entrepreneurs should be cautious of individuals demanding money to secure registration slots, fast-track applications or guarantee approval.

Submitting an application does not automatically mean an applicant has been selected.

Applicants should use the official SMEDAN portal and rely on communication from the relevant government agencies.

How to apply through the SMEDAN portal

Earlier, Legit.ng provided insights into how eligible business owners can begin by visiting the SMEDAN portal at https://portal.smedan.gov.ng, creating an account or logging into an existing one, and completing their business profiles with accurate information.

Where applicable, applicants should confirm that their businesses do not already hold CAC registration. After reviewing all details, they can submit their applications and await further instructions from the relevant agencies.

Source: Legit.ng