100 December quotes to inspire joy, reflection and holiday cheer

December is the final month of the year and is a time of reflection, gratitude, and joy. It is a time to reunite with family and share good tidings, thanks to the Christmas holiday season.If you are looking to express the feeling in words, these December quotes will add extra warmth and holiday magic.

December quotes can help to inspire joy and happiness during the holiday season. Photo: @george-dolgikh-551816, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

December is the month to share messages of love , hope and togetherness with loved ones.

, and with loved ones. December quotes can capture the festive spirit and help people reminisce about the year.

and help people reminisce about the year. Including December quotes in your greeting cards or messages adds warmth and meaning to your festive wishes.

Inspirational December quotes

December is the month of celebration, reflection and motivation for the coming years. Below are top quotes to help you resonate with the festive month.

December has the clarity, the simplicity, and the silence you need for the best fresh start of your life. — Vivian Swift

The advent of December brings a gentle reminder to cherish the moments that truly matter.

I heard a bird sing in the dark of December. A magical thing and sweet to remember. — Oliver Herford

Embrace the magic of December and make memories that last a lifetime.

In December, prepare to end the year with grace and start anew with hope.

Good morning, happy first day of December. Keep looking up. That’s the secret of life. — Charles M. Schulz

May your December be as wonderful as the blessings it brings.

Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. — Norman Vincent Peale

December quotes can help you share the magic of the festive season. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The way you spend Christmas is far more important than how much. — Henry David Thoreau

Men are April when they woo and December when they wed. Maids are May when they are maids, but the sky changes when they are wives. — William Shakespeare

Christmas magic is silent. You don’t hear it – you feel it, know it, or believe it. —Kevin Alan Milne

December is full of the beauty of the holiday season, the excitement of a new year, and the simplicity of wintertime.

When dark December glooms the day and takes our autumn joys away. — Walter Scott

What good is the warmth of summer without the cold of winter to give it sweetness? — John Steinbeck

December, being the last month of the year, cannot help but make us think of what is to come. — F. M. Knowles

Will love be true as December frost, or fickle and fall like the rose in June? — Clement Scott

Blessed December quotes

December quotes can help you find inspiration for personal growth. Photo: pexels.com, @brettsayles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

December is a time to celebrate with family, spread love, and create beautiful memories wherever you go. Step into the final chapter of the year with these great quotes about December.

Who is not a love seeker when December comes? Even children pray to Santa Claus. — Rod McKuen

So quiet and subtle is the beauty of December that it escapes the notice of many people their whole lives. — Flora Thompson

Celebrate December, for it prepares you for the freshness of the new year.

Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts. — Janice Maeditere

The colour of springtime is in the flowers; the colour of winter is in the imagination. — Terri Guillemets

This looks like a December day, it looks like we've come to the end of the way. —Willie Nelson

A bare tree stands with roots on both ends in December days. — Kiran Bantawa

Remember this December that love weighs more than gold. — Josephine Dodge Daskam

The December solstice marks the time when the sun appears at noon at its lowest altitude above the horizon.

Cold in the earth and fifteen wild Decembers from those brown hills have melted into spring. — Emily Bronte

December quotes can help you connect with the emotions of the season. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Of all the months of the year, there is not a month one half so welcome to the young, or so full of happy associations, as the last month of the year. — Charles Dickens

In cold December, fragrant chaplets blow, and heavy harvests nod beneath the snow. — Alexander Pope

Christmas begins about the first of December with an office party and ends when you finally realize what you spent, around April fifteenth of next year. — P.J. O’Rourke

December is a month of invitation to forget ourselves in the service of others. — Robert Louis Stevenson

If we make it through December, everything’s gonna be all right, I know. — Merle Haggard

December is a time to reflect on the blessings of the past year and to embrace the opportunities of the coming one. — Oprah Winfrey

To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake, it is necessary to stand out in the cold. — Aristotle

December's wintry breath is already clouding the pond, frosting the pane, obscuring summer's memory. — John Geddes

Welcome December quotes

December quotes provide a powerful way to celebrate the joy of human connection. Photo: pexels.com, @anntarazevich (modified by author)

Source: UGC

December is a month filled with Christmas decorations and the jolly feeling that the end of the year brings. Below are impactful quotes to help you welcome December with open arms.

For many, December is a month of reflection, a time to put the old year behind and begin anew.

Embrace the magic of December and the chance to wrap up in warmth and love.

Let’s welcome December with warmth and cheer!

Snow falling in the middle of a December night will always fill my heart with sweet clarity. — Novala Takemoto

Bye, November, thanks for the memories. Hi December. I look forward to making new ones.

How did it get so late so soon? It's night before it's afternoon. December is here before it's June. My goodness, how time has flown. How did it get so late so soon? — Dr. Seuss

Of all the months of the year, there is not a month one half so welcome to the young, or so full of happy associations, as the last month of the year. — William Shakespeare

Welcome to December! May every day of this month be filled with happiness.

Mankind is a great, immense family. This is proved by what we feel in our hearts at Christmas. — Pope John XXIII

December quotes can inspire joy and holiday cheer. pexels.com, @paveldanilyuk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yet my heart loves December’s smile as much as July’s golden beam; then let us sit and watch while the blue ice curdling on the stream.— Emily Bronte

December is the perfect month to embrace the wonder and mystery of life.

Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection. — Winston Churchill

December is a month of enormous potential. It’s a time when we can all give and receive, a time when the spirit of humanity shines brightest. — Michael Josephson

Hello December! May this month bring you peace, love, and joy.

My brothers and sisters, true love is a reflection of the Savior's love. In December of each year, we call it the Christmas spirit. You can hear it. You can see it. You can feel it. — Thomas S. Monson

The cold is coming. December’s winter solstice. It's the start of the season. — Robert Pettit

Short December quotes

December quotes can symbolise new beginnings and fresh starts. Photo: pexels.com, @nietjuhart (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Spreading December cheers need not be overly long: some of the touching words are short and to the point. Here are some short inspirational quotes about December.

December is a month of lights, snow, and feasts. — Anita Krizzan

December is a simple wish that brings spectacular moments.

Winter is a season of recovery and preparation. — Paul Theroux

At Christmas, all roads lead home. — Marjorie Holmes

December, the last, loveliest smile of the year. — William Cullen Bryant

Hot chocolate and cold toes remind me of Christmas. — Toni Sorenson

I go back to December all the time. — Taylor Swift

Christmas is the day that holds all time together. — Alexander Smith

Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration. — Anamika Mishra

God gave us memories so that we might have roses in December. ― J.M. Barrie

December, you’re the present beneath my Christmas tree. — Neil Sedaka

Wisdom comes with winter. — Oscar Wilde

The Christmas tree goes up on December 1. I love it. — Richard E. Grant

It is December, and nobody asked if I was ready. — Sarah Kay

Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling.— Edna Ferber

Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone. — Charles Schulz

Funny December quotes

December quotes can encourage you to appreciate the simple pleasures and beauty in festive moments. Photo: pexels.com, @musicfactorylehmannsound (modified by author)

Source: UGC

December is a month filled with positivity and cheer. Embrace the peace and magic of the last month of the year with these that will add laughter and lightheartedness to the season.

December is the month of giving. And by giving, I mean giving up on my diet.

May and October are the best-smelling months. I’ll make a case for December: evergreen, frost, wood smoke, and cinnamon. — Lisa Kleypas

You can tell a lot about a person by the way they handle three things: a rainy day, lost luggage and tangled Christmas tree lights. — Maya Angelou

Welcome December: When shopping brings out all the RGFs #restingGrinchfaces

I know. I'm lazy. But I made myself a New Year's resolution that I would write myself something special. This means I have until December, right? — Catherine O'Hara

Christmas is a time when you get homesick even when you’re home. — Carol Nelson

December is the only month when it’s acceptable to eat cookies for breakfast.

When December comes, can ‘The Nutcracker’ be far behind? No, it can’t – not in America, anyway. — Robert Gottlieb

December is just January’s warm-up act. And January’s got a lot of resolution pressure.

The Ghost of Christmas Present is here: Say hello to Mr. December!

Chill December brings the sleet, Blazing fire, and Christmas treat. — Sara Coleridge

December quotes can capture the joy, warmth, and togetherness associated with holiday celebrations. Photo: pexels.com, @georgedolgikh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tonight’s December thirty-first. Something is about to burst. — Ogden Nash

December 25th has become guilt and obligation. — Phil Donahue

December: The most tree-mendous time of the year to pretend to be a lumberjack and chop down your own tree.

Oh, December, it was love at frost sight. I'm so excited for another dalliance with joy and good cheer!

Welcome winter. Your late dawns and chilled breath make me lazy, but I love you nonetheless. — Terri Guillemets

December is the hold-your-breath month of the year.

December quotes for Instagram

The end of the year is a great time to share the holiday cheer with your followers. Below are powerful quotes you can add to your Instagram captions to remind your followers to appreciate the joy this month brings.

December quotes can help you highlight the potential for fresh starts, new goals, and positive change. Photo: pexels.com, @ifreestock (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Embracing the December chill. #DecemberChill #WinterDays.

Hello, December! Let's make this month magical.

Embrace the light of love this December, and let it illuminate your path.

December: a month of festive fun. #FestiveFun #December

Add a little confetti to each day of December.

Sprinkle love and magic everywhere you go… Happy December!

Will you love me in December as you do in May? — Jack Kerouac

December is your opportunity to close the year on a high note.

Find the light of love as December rolls around.

December is the final chapter of the year, so make it the best one.

Cheers to cold weather and warm hearts; cheers to December!

When cool winds came all around, December of memories came. Happy December!

December quotes on Instagram can help you connect with your followers. Photo: pexels.com, @paveldanilyuk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

December brings smiles, love, laughter, and cheer.

In the pages of December, may your story be a tale of love.

A good conscience is a continual Christmas. — Benjamin Franklin

Welcome to December, a month to savour moments of peace and joy.

Welcome December, the Friday of the month!

December quotes are a simple yet powerful way to keep your social connections intact. These snippets of wisdom capture the unique blend of warmth and chill that defines this final month.

Legit.ng compiled a list of powerful Juneteenth quotes. Juneteenth is a holiday that marks the end of slavery in America. It is celebrated in June, and there are many Juneteenth quotes from famous people like Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Maya Angelou to continue to inspire change.

Juneteenth marks the day black slaves in America were set free. A great way to celebrate this day is by sharing messages and quotes with your friends and family. Find inspirational Juneteenth quotes in this article.

Source: Legit.ng