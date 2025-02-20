40+ heartfelt happy Grandparents Day quotes to show your love and gratitude

Grandparents Day (National Grandparents' Day), celebrated annually on the first Sunday after Labor Day in the U.S., was established by President Jimmy Carter in 1978. It is a day to honour and appreciate grandparents. Discover some heartfelt Grandparents Day quotes to make them feel special.

Heartfelt Happy Grandparents Day quotes

Having grandparents is a blessing and it's important to show them love and appreciation. On Grandparents Day, you can spend the day with them, give them a call, or send a heartfelt quote to help you express your love. Below are great quotes to help celebrate your grandparents.

Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children. — Alex Haley

Sometimes our grandmas and grandpas are like grand angels. — Lexie Saige

What children need most are the essentials that grandparents provide in abundance: unconditional love, undivided attention, and wisdom. — Charles W. Shedd

A grandfather is a man who has no clock, no plans, and always lots of time for his grandkids.

Being a grandparent is the ideal excuse to act like a kid once more. Break out the ice cream, stay up late, and have a good time without worrying about bedtime!

Grandparents are, without a doubt, some of the world’s best educators. — Charles W. Shedd

If mom says no, ask grandma. If grandma says no… Who are we kidding? Grandma never says no.

Love is the greatest gift one generation can leave another. — Richard Garnett

Grandparents are a treasure in the family. Please, take care of your grandparents and let them talk to your children. — Pope Francis

Roses are red, violets are blue, my grandma is special and my grandpa is, too. Sending you lots of love on Grandparents Day!

Grandparents are always being told that they are living history to their grandchildren and that they reassure the children of their roots. For me and many grandmothers I have talked to, it works the other way as well. They give us continuity. — Ruth Goode

Happy Grandparents Day wishes

Grandparents Day is a special day for families as they get to celebrate important people in the family tree. One of the best ways to celebrate is sending your best wishes to all grandparents around you. Here is a list of messages and wishes to show your gratitude to grandparents.

Thank you for being such a wonderful and important part of my life! Happy Grandparents Day.

It doesn't seem right that there is just one Grandparents Day when you make every day feel like Grandchild's Day. Sending love to the best Grandpa and Grandma around.

A grandparent's love for a grandchild is unlike any other. May your days be filled with lots of cuddles, giggles, and wonderful memories.

Happy Grandparents Day! Thank you for everything you've taught me and for all the love you've given.

Grandpa, thanks for all of the fun wrestling matches. Happy Grandparents Day!

On Grandparents Day, I can't help but feel so much gratitude for all the love you've shown and all the lessons you've shared.

You are a true inspiration and lightness in my life, and today, I get to celebrate with you. Happy Grandparents Day.

Your family tree has expanded, and you have now joined the ranks of extraordinary grandparents. Enjoy every moment of this exciting new chapter!

Happy Grandparents Day! Even though we're far apart, you're always in my heart.

Happy Grandparents Day to my favourite people. Thanks for teaching me so much.

It’s Grandparents Day, a day for me to spoil YOU for a change. Now let’s celebrate together!

Funny Happy Grandparents Day quotes

Grandparents appreciate a sense of humour from their grandkids. On Grandparents Day, you can tickle them by sharing funny quotes. Below is a list of funny quotes for your grandparents.

Grandparents are the people who taught us everything we know, but they still let us think we're smarter than them.

Grandparents are like a fine wine. They get better with age.

Grandparents never run out of kisses or cookies but are always out of patience for nonsense.

Happy Grandparents Day! Congrats on surviving another year of us. Just kidding (mostly).

Well done, Grandpa/Grandma! You've officially retired as a rule enforcer. It's time to join the grandchildren on their adventures and let the chaos begin!

Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet. — Gene Perret

As I learned from growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother. — Prince William

Elephants and grandchildren never forget. — Andy Rooney

Grandparents are the masters of telling embarrassing stories about their children. It's payback time!

Grandparents are like superheroes, but instead of capes, they wear comfy sweaters and give the best hugs.

No cowboy was ever faster on the draw than a grandparent pulling a baby picture out of a wallet.

Short message for Grandparents Day

Sending your grandparents messages on their special holiday is great. However, the message doesn't need to be too long. A short and sweet message can be sufficient. Here are short text messages you can share with your grandparents.

Happy Grandparents Day! Sending you all my love.

I’m grateful for all the fun times we’ve shared. Happy Grandparents Day.

Happy Grandparents Day! Thinking of you with love and gratitude.

To my mentors and best friends, Happy Grandparents Day.

Happy Grandparents Day! You're the real MVPs of our family.

Happy Grandparents Day! Thank you for all the love and support.

It means so much to wish you a wonderful first Grandparents Day!

No spring, nor summer hath such grace. Happy Grandparents Day.

Happy Grandparents Day! Sending you my warmest wishes.

Grandparents are the best kind of grownups. Happy Grandparents Day.

To the best hugger(s) I know, Happy Grandparents Day!

When is Grandparents Day?

Grandparents Day is celebrated the first Sunday after Labor Day. The day was commissioned as a national holiday in 1978 by President Jimmy Carter. Grandparents Day will fall on 7 September 2025 in the USA, while other countries will celebrate on 27 July 2025.

How do you wish someone a happy Grandparents Day?

You can send a heartfelt message expressing love, appreciation, and support to your grandparents. This can be done via text, email, or a handwritten card.

What does the Bible say about grandparents?

Many Bible verses highlight the important role of grandparents in passing down faith and God's teachings to future generations. For instance, Deuteronomy 4:9 states:

Only take care, and keep your soul diligently, lest you forget the things that your eyes have seen, and lest they depart from your heart all the days of your life. Make them known to your children and your children's children

Grandparents are the anchors of families, providing love, wisdom, and joy. It is therefore important to appreciate and show them love on Grandparents Day. And above are some of the heartfelt happy Grandparents Day quotes you can share on this special day.

