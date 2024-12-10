100+ funny inspirational quotes that uplift and make you laugh

In a world that is so fast-paced and a life that can be so stressful, words of encouragement can go a long way. Life often throws you curveballs, and one of the best ways to navigate these unexpected challenges is with a hearty dose of humour. These funny inspirational quotes will help you keep going despite your hardships.

Inspirational quotes help you refocus on your goals and boost determination during tough times. Photo: Ni Code Photography (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Laughter is often called the best medicine, and when combined with a dose of inspiration, it becomes the perfect remedy for life's ups and downs. Share these quotes with someone you know who could use a smile. Laughter or a small chuckle could fix what life throws at you.

Funny inspirational quotes to lift you up

Life is full of challenges, but who says you can't tackle them with a grin? Humour has a magical way of lightening the load. Here is a list of funny inspirational quotes to remind you that even in life's chaos, there's always a reason to laugh.

Short and funny motivational quotes

Motivation doesn't have to be serious to be effective! A dose of humour mixed with inspiration can go a long way in lifting your spirits and keeping you going. These words of inspiration will remind you of how important life is.

Life is hard. After all, it kills you. – Katharine Hepburn

Criticism is the best sign you're onto something. – Michael Lopp

Success is not in what you have but who you are. – Bo Bennett

There's power in looking silly and not caring that you do. – Amy Poehler

Minds are like parachutes. They only function when open. – Frank Zappa

There cannot be a crisis next week. My schedule is already full. – Henry Kissinger

If at first you don't succeed, then skydiving definitely isn't for you. – Steven Wright

All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence, and then success is sure. – Mark Twain

If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito. – Dalai Lama

Your most important work is always ahead of you, never behind you. – Stephen Covey

People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day. – A.A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh

What I don't like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day. — Phyllis Diller

Listen, smile, agree, and then do whatever you were gonna do anyway. – Robert Downey Jr

People say money is not the key to happiness, but I have always figured if you have enough money, you can have a key made. — Joan Rivers

The optimist proclaims that we live in the best of all possible worlds, and the pessimist fears this is true. — James Branch Cabell

Sometimes, you lie in bed at night, and you don't have a single thing to worry about. That always worries me! – Charlie Brown

Whenever I'm about to do something, I think, 'Would an idiot do that?' And if they would, I do not do that thing. – Dwight Schrute

I have noticed that even people who claim everything is predetermined and that we can do nothing to change it look before they cross the road. – Stephen Hawking

By working faithfully eight hours a day, you may eventually get to be boss and work 12 hours a day. – Robert Frost

I am so clever that sometimes I don't understand a single word of what I am saying. – Oscar Wilde

I always wanted to be somebody, but now I realize I should have been more specific. – Lily Tomlin

Funny inspirational work quotes

Funny inspirational work quotes inspire creative thinking. Photo: FreshSplash (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When people are happy, they eagerly anticipate going to work. They thrive on lighthearted conversations with their colleagues and remain fully engaged. Motivational and funny employee quotes are powerful tools for boosting productivity and work performance.

The road to success is always under construction. – Lily Tomlin

Hustle until your haters ask if you're hiring. – Steve Maraboli

Confidence is 10% hard work and 90% delusion. – Tina Fey

The only thing that ever sat its way to success was a hen. – Sarah Brown

No man goes before his time – unless the boss leaves early. – Groucho Marx

Hard work never killed anybody, but why take a chance? – Edward Bergen

The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary. – Vince Lombardi

Whatever you do, always give 100% – unless you're donating blood. – Bill Murray

The pleasure that we most rarely experience gives us the greatest delight. – Epictetus

The key to success is not through achievement but through enthusiasm. – Malcolm Forbes

Your work is to discover your world and then, with all your heart, give yourself to it. – Buddha

I love deadlines. I like the whooshing sound they make as they fly by. – Douglas Adams

If hard work is the key to success, most people would rather pick the lock. – Claude MacDonald

Find out what you like doing best and get someone to pay you for doing it. – Katharine Whitehorn

Every day, I get up and look through the Forbes list of the richest people in America. If I'm not there, I go to work. – Robert Orben

Anyone can do any amount of work, provided it isn't the work he's supposed to be doing at that moment. — Robert Benchley

An office is a place to live life to the fullest, to the max. An office is a place where dreams come true. — Michael Scott

I have a simple philosophy: Fill what is empty. Empty what is full. Scratch where it itches. – Alice Roosevelt Longworth

I hate housework. You make the beds, you wash the dishes, and six months later, you have to start all over again. – Joan Rivers

Happiness is something that comes into our lives through doors we don't even remember leaving open. – Rose Lane

Work is the greatest thing in the world, so we should always save some of it for tomorrow. –Don Herold

Funny, bad inspirational quotes

Funny, bad inspirational quotes make you laugh at life’s absurdities. Photo: Goodboy Picture Company (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bad inspirational quotes can often be confusing, as many rely on reverse psychology. While some may be sweet and thought-provoking, others have become so overused that they have become clichés. Here are the top inspirational quotes that sound bad.

Quit winning.

Bury the victim.

Talk to your dark side.

Let's make stupidity flourish.

Passion is for the losers.

It's never too late to give up.

Going insane strengthens an open mind.

It's never too late to summon demons.

The human mind is a crappy mystery ride.

Don't follow your friends off a bridge; lead them.

No one is as dumb as all of us together.

Even your imaginary friends didn't like you.

Eagles may soar, but weasels don't get sucked into jet engines.

Just because you're special doesn't mean you're useful.

The sun can be as beautiful as a horse going in circles.

What is insane about encouraging a child to be a thief?

The light at the end of the tunnel might be an oncoming train.

Every corpse on Mt. Everest was once a motivated person.

You have the power to make it so that a horse feels ashamed.

Never put off till tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow.

Never underestimate the importance of being outstandingly mediocre.

When life gives you lemons, call them yellow limes and sell them for double the rice.

People you hate are like slinkies. They're not good for anything, but you crack a smile when you push them down a flight of stairs.

Funny inspirational quotes for students

Funny inspirational quotes for students often parody motivational posters with witty, sarcastic remarks. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Schoolwork can be tiresome and stressful, causing students to experience sleepless nights worrying about the syllabus, questions, and results. Humorous, inspirational quotes can create a positive learning environment and help students focus better. Below are some funny inspirational quotes to use.

The difference between try and triumph is a little umph. – Marvin Phillips

You can never be overdressed or overeducated. – Oscar Wilde

The elevator to success is out of order. You'll have to take the stairs… one step at a time. – Joe Girard

You can't have a million-dollar dream with a minimum-wage work ethic.

Procrastination is like a credit card: it's a lot of fun until you get the bill. – Christopher Parker

Even if you are on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there. – Will Rogers

Success is 99% perspiration and 1% avoiding distractions like your phone.

You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great. – Zig Ziglar

If you think education is expensive, try ignorance. – Derek Bok

Strive for progress, not perfection... and occasionally pizza.

There are no shortcuts to any place worth going, but there are coffee breaks.

School might prepare you for the real world, but remember, Google will always have your back.

You don't learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and by falling over. – Richard Branson

Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing it is stupid. – Albert Einstein

Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school. – Albert Einstein

Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending. – Carl Bard

I had the feeling that to get into a schoolhouse and study...would be about the same as getting into paradise. – Booker T. Washington

Hard work spotlights the character of people: some turn up their sleeves, some turn up their noses, and some don't turn up at all. – Sam Ewing

It took me fifteen years to discover I had no talent for writing, but I couldn't give it up because, by then, I was too famous. – Robert Benchley

Short funny quotes about life

Short funny quotes about life often make simple truths hilariously obvious. Photo: J. David Ake (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The simplest way to lift your mood is to discover something that makes you smile and sparks inspiration. Here are some hilarious, inspirational quotes about life you will like.

A clear conscience is a sure sign of a bad memory. – Mark Twain

Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive. – Elbert Hubbard

In real life, I assure you, there is no such thing as algebra. – Fran Lebowitz

Life is a shipwreck, but we must not forget tossing in the lifeboats. – Voltaire

It's okay to look at the past and the future. Just don't stare. – Benjamin Dove r

r Life is pleasant. Death is peaceful. It's the transition that's troublesome. – Isaac Asimov

A bank is a place that will lend you money if you can prove that you don't need it. – Bob Hope

Life is like a sewer… what you get out of it depends on what you put into it. – Tom Lehrer

You must pay for your sins. If you have already paid, please ignore this notice. – Sam Levenson

To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone. — Reba McEntire

You must learn from the mistakes of others. You can't possibly live long enough to make them all yourself. – Sam Levenson

When I hear somebody sigh, life is hard; I am always tempted to ask, 'Compared to what?' – Sydney Harris.

Don't worry about the world coming to an end today. It is already tomorrow in Australia. – Charles Schulz.

Honest criticism is hard to take, particularly from a relative, a friend, an acquaintance, or a stranger. — Franklin P. Jones

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. I read that one on a can of lemonade. I like to think it applies to life. — Andy Dwyer

Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work. — Thomas Edison

Even a stopped clock is right twice every day. After some years, it can boast of a long series of successes. — Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach

We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing. – George Bernard Shaw.

A good rule to remember for life is that when it comes to plastic surgery and sushi, never be attracted by a bargain. — Graham Norton

How can humorous quotes help improve mood and productivity?

Humorous quotes lighten the mood, reduce stress, and create a positive mindset. This mental boost can improve focus and inspire creative problem-solving, enhancing productivity.

Why are funny inspirational quotes effective in lifting spirits?

Funny inspirational quotes blend humour with wisdom, making challenges feel manageable. They offer encouragement while evoking laughter, creating a sense of joy and motivation.

In moments when life feels dull, humour offers the simplest way to lift your spirits. Finding something that brings a smile is the easiest path to feeling good. The above funny inspirational quotes beautifully capture the joy in life's lighter moments and remind you to embrace each one with a sense of humour.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the funniest Nigerian pick-up lines to get a chuckle out of your crush. A creative approach is all it takes to jumpstart a new conversation.

If you feel nervous when approaching someone for the first time, this article shares some of the funniest Nigerian pick-up lines you can use to ease the tension.

Source: Legit.ng