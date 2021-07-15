Destiny Fomo’s biography: age, birthday, real name, net worth

Destiny Fomo is an American gamer, YouTuber, Twitch streamer and social media influencer. As a gaming expert, she is famous for her Nintendo-related game commentary and reviews.

A photo of Destiny Fomo. Photo: @destinyfomo

Source: Instagram

Destiny Fomo owns a wide collection of Nintendo games. The YouTuber is also a fan of wrestling and has posted pictures with renowned wrestlers such as John Cena. Her favourite wrestler is the well-known Sasha Banks.

Profile summary

Real name: Destiny

Destiny Famous name: Destiny Fomo

Destiny Fomo Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 4 December 1998

4 December 1998 DestinyFomo's age: 22 years old (as of July 2021)

22 years old (as of July 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: New York, USA

New York, USA Current residence: New York, USA

New York, USA Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Nationality: American

American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 134

134 Weight in kilograms: 61

61 Body measurements in inches: 40-26-38

40-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 101-66-97

101-66-97 Shoe size: 5 (UK)

5 (UK) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black/red (when dyed)

Black/red (when dyed) Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Gamer, YouTuber, Twitch streamer, social media influencer

Gamer, YouTuber, Twitch streamer, social media influencer Net worth: $50,000

$50,000 YouTube: Destiny Fomo

DestinyFomo's bio

DestinyFomo's name is Destiny. However, she adopted the second name Fomo for her gaming and social media profile. She was born in New York, United States of America. The YouTuber is yet to reveal her actual full name.

Destiny Fomo's age

DestinyFomo's birthday is on the 4th of December, and she was born in 1998. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. As of 2021, she is 22 years old.

Career

Destiny Fomo posted the first video on her YouTube channel in March 2017. The video is titled Nintendo Switch Unboxing.

She has always been known as a Nintendo gamer. She first ventured into gaming using the name Gamopanda before changing it to Destiny Fomo.

Her love for Nintendo compelled her to travel to Japan, where the gaming company is based, to discover new video games. She has a huge room set aside for her gaming, including a wide collection of Nintendo games.

Her gaming videos and content have amassed great views on YouTube. Her most viewed video is titled Nintendo Switch Needs DreamCast Games, and it has garnered over 2 million views.

Although her YouTube mainly focuses on the gaming commentaries and reviews content, Destiny also posts vlogs, including travel, fashion hauls and lifestyle.

Destiny Fomo is also active on Twitch. She mostly plays video games or does 'Just Chatting' streams. In addition, she has a very active OnlyFans profile, where she shares premium content not available on other platforms.

Body physique

Destiny Fomo's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm), and she weighs 134 lbs (61 kg). She has brown eyes and long black hair. That said, she can often be seen with bright red hair.

What is DestinyFomo's net worth?

It is not clear exactly how much Destiny is worth, as different sources cite different numbers. StarStat has the most believable amount, which is $50,000. DestinyFomo is not a big channel, so the claims that the YouTuber might be worth up to $1 million seem a bit outrageous.

Destiny Fomo earns money through YouTube ad revenue, as well as from Twitch subscribers. There is a three-tier subscription system on her Twitch, where people can subscribe $4.99, $9.99 or $24.99, depending on what benefits they want to receive.

She also makes a profit from her OnlyFans, where a subscription to her profile costs $10/month.

Destiny Fomo has grown as a YouTube and online content creator. She has created a solid social media fan base.

