The story of Wil Willis: why did he have to leave Forged in Fire?

Wil Willis is a prominent television host who has won the hearts of many viewers with his charisma and knowledgeable attitude. Wil hosted Forged in Fire, a reality television show, from 2015 to 2019. Why did Wil Willis leave Forged in Fire, and what else is known about him?

What happened to the host of Forged in Fire? Here, you can learn more about Wil Willis and his career.

Wil Willis' profile summary

Full name: Wil Willis

Wil Willis Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: February 14, 1975

February 14, 1975 Age: 46 years (as of 2021)

46 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Portugal

Portugal Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in kilograms: 78

78 Weight in pounds: 172

172 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brunette

Brunette Father: Jacob Willis

Jacob Willis Siblings: 4

4 Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Krystle Amina (2017-present)

Krystle Amina (2017-present) Children: 3

3 Occupation: Reality TV host

Wil Willis' biography

The television show host was born in Portugal on February 14, 1975. As of 2021, he is 46 years old. He has four siblings.

What branch of the military was Wil Willis in?

Wil decided to join the US Army after graduating from high school in 1993. He was a ranger in the 11B2V-Ranger Batallion for four years.

He joined the US Air Force in 1998. Wil Willis' military rank was the Air Force Pararescue Recovery Specialist, and he stayed in this position until 2007.

After his service, he performed one more year of reserve duty with the Air Force before leaving the military in 2008.

What does Wil Willis do for a living?

From 2007 to 2010, Wil worked as a trainer of military science and technology at Assessment and Training Solutions.

He also worked at the Broken Lizard Productions and hosted various military-themed documentaries, such as Special Ops Mission and Triggers: Weapons That Changed the World.

After a brief hiatus, he came back on TV and started hosting Forged in Fire.

Wil Willis' movies

Throughout his career, the star has appeared in many movies:

Beerfest (2006)

In the Valley of Elah (2007)

Waste of Time (2011)

Sovereign (2015)

The German King (2019)

Wil Willis' TV shows

Will has also appeared in:

Special Ops Mission (2009)

Triggers: Weapons That Changed the World (2011)

Forged in Fire (2015)

Wil Willis' net worth

The famous host has earned a lot of money over the years due to his hard work. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is currently worth $500 thousand.

Wil Willis' wife and kids

The well-known TV host is married to Krystle Amina, who is an artist specializing in water colour, pastels, and charcoal.

In 2020, they welcomed their first son together, who they named Orion Willis. Wil has two older children from his previous relationship.

What happened to Will on Forged in Fire?

Wil Willis hosted the show Forged in Fire from 2015 to 2019. The show features bladesmiths who try to recreate historical weapons, with four judges evaluating them.

Wil's responsibilities were not only hosting the show, but also giving competitors directions and specifications that they should meet for their weapons. He also provided valuable advice from experience.

Why did Wil Willis leave Forged in Fire?

Why is there a new host on Forged in Fire, and what happened to Wil Willis? He was replaced by Grady Powell, a National Geographic star who appeared on Ultimate Survival Alaska.

The History Channel stated that this decision was supposed to represent a new chapter in the show's life, and they wanted to bring some change into it. The response from fans was controversial, with some asking to bring the old host back.

However, there was a reason behind Wil Willis leaving Forged in Fire. In March 2020, he and his wife welcomed a son, so he is currently spending time with his family.

Wil also admitted in an interview that the working conditions on the show were not the best. He criticized his trailer and the slow filming process. However, he still praised the show's crew for their work.

Wil Willis is a smart and dedicated man who hosted History Channel's Forged in Fire from 2015 to 2019. He is also a family man with a wife and three kids.

