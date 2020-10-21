Marzia Kjellberg's biography: what is known about PewDiePie's wife?

Marzia Kjellberg is an Internet personality, fashion designer, author, and entrepreneur. She came into the limelight after she started dating PewDiePie, a famous Swedish YouTuber. She previously ran a beauty and fashion YouTube channel but has since deleted it.

CutiePieMarzia is pictured in a pink checkered jacket and a flowery dress. Photo: @itsmarziapie (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marzia Kjellberg is one of the digital content creators whose work gained millions of followers and views. She is active on multiple social media platforms but she is retired from YouTube.

Profile summary

Full name Marzia Kjellberg (née Bisognin) Nickname CutiePieMarzia Gender Female Date of birth 21st October 1992 Age 31 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Vicenza, Veneto, Italy Current residence Japan Nationality Italian Ethnicity White (Italian) Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 5 in (166 cm) Weight 115lb (52 kg) Body measurements 34-26-34 in (86-66-86 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Felix Kjellberg (PewDiePie) Children 1 Father Marziano Bisognin Mother Franca Bisognin Siblings 1 Profession YouTube personality, entrepreneur, fashion designer, and writer Marzia Kjellberg's Instagram @itsmarziapie X (Twitter) @MarziaPie

Who is Marzia Kjellberg?

Marzia Kjellberg (née Bisognin) is a former YouTube personality, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and writer. She is best known as PewDiePie's spouse, and her nickname is CutiePieMarzia.

How old is Marzia Kjellberg?

Marzia Kjellberg's age is 31 years as of 2023. She was born on 21st October 1992, and her Zodiac sign is Libra.

Where is Marzia Kjellberg from?

The fashion designer was born in Vicenza, Veneto, Italy, and her nationality is Italian. She and her spouse are based in Japan.

Family background

The fashion designer's mother is Franca Bisognin, and her dad is Marziano Bisognin. She has a brother named Davide Bisognin. David is a YouTube personality.

Career

CutiePieMarzia started her career as a YouTuber on 16th January 2012. She started a channel called Marzia. Her videos focused on beauty, fashion, DIY, makeup, hauls, gaming, movies, and travel.

Her YouTube channel was one of the most popular beauty and makeup channels. She amassed over 7.29 million followers and millions of views and likes. She also appeared on her then-boyfriend's YouTube channel, PewDiePie.

Why did Marzia quit YouTube?

On 22nd October 2018, CutiePieMarzia uploaded a video announcing her retirement from YouTube. She pulled down all the videos on the platform.

She explained that she struggled with mental health at some point in her YouTube career. She ended her YouTube career to focus on something new in her life.

Marzia Kjellberg's clothing and fashion business

After leaving YouTube, CutiePieMarzia joined the fashion and design industry. She leveraged her fame on YouTube to push her new career to higher heights. She launched several fashion lines and design merchandise.

In 2016, she designed the daisy shoe through Project Shoe

In July 2016, she launched a product line with Zoya nail polish brand

In June 2017, she launched a clothing line paired with a fragrance known as Lemon

On 1st January 2018, she launched the Mai brand. The brand deals with pottery, ceramics, jewellery, and home decor. She also runs an online gift shop called Mai Accents.

She has a unisex clothing and homeware brand known as Tsuki Market, which she co-owns with her husband.

Acting

The fashion designer has been featured in various animated web series as a voice actress.

Web series Year Role (voice) Pugatory 2015 Maya PewDiePie: Legend of the Brofist 2015 Marzia Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures 2015 Carrie the Carrot

Writing

The fashion designer published a young adult horror and fantasy novel titled Dream House: A Novel by CutiePieMarzia. The book was published in Italian and English versions. The Italian title is La Casa Dei Sogni.

What is Marzia Kjellberg's net worth?

CutiePieMarzia's net worth is about $2 million. Her fortune comes from her YouTube, fashion and design, acting, and writing career.

How long have PewDiePie and Marzia been together?

The fashion designer and Felix Kjellberg, alias PewDiePie, have been together for about 12 years now. She was first introduced to his content by her friend Daizo.

She e-mailed PewDiePie and told him she found his videos funny. This was the beginning of a conversation between the two. They bonded and began a romantic relationship in 2011.

In October 2011, the fashion designer relocated to Sweden to be with Felix. The couple later moved to Italy, her home country, before settling together in Brighton, England.

Marzia Kjellberg's wedding dress

On 27th April 2018, PewDiePie's then-girlfriend took it to Instagram to announce her engagement. The two were together for years before tying the knot on 19th August 2019.

The ceremony was held in London's Kew Botanical Garden. The bride adorned a whimsical tulle dress created by Joanne Fleming Design, a UK-based couturier.

The dress featured layers of soft pale blush tulle and ivory French lace accents. Its scene-stealer was a fun yet elegant detachable peplum overskirt.

On the other hand, the groom wore a handsome, monochromatic suit. The couple relocated to Japan in 2022.

Has PewDiePie's baby been born?

Yes, PewDiePie and his wife have a son together. On 5th February 2023, the lovebirds announced they were expecting their first child.

Marzia Kjellberg's pregnancy was announced on PewDiePie’s YouTube channel. On 12th July 2023, they announced the birth of their son, Björn, day after his arrival.

Marzia Kjellberg's tattoos

CutiePieMarzia and her husband got matching tattoos for their birthdays in 2019. The two had been meaning to get tattoos since their wedding.

She went for an F, the number 19, and a flame in a heart adorned with a small plant and stars. Her husband opted for a simple heart with the letter M. She also has hand poke tattoos done by Dommy Sullivan of skumclub.

How tall is Marzia Kjellberg?

The fashion designer is 5 ft 5 in or 166 cm tall and weighs about 115lb or 52 kg. Her body measurements are 34-26-34 in or 86-66-86 cm, and she has dark brown hair and eyes.

Trivia

She has two dogs named Maya and Edgar and a hedgehog named Dogy.

Her dress size is 6 (US) or 38 (EU), and her shoe size is 6.5 (US) or 4 (UK) or 37 (EU).

She hits the gym every alternate day and works out for about an hour with a focus on moderate exercises.

Pink is her favourite colour.

Marzia Kjellberg is one of the most successful business ladies in the fashion and clothing industry. She retired from YouTube in 2018 to focus on other ventures.

Legit.ng recently published Jonathan Davino’s biography. Davino is a businessperson, restaurateur and celebrity partner from the United States of America.

He came into the limelight as Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé. His fiancée is an American actress best known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Source: Legit.ng