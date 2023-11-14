15 hangout spots in Abuja: fun places you should visit

Abuja is the capital city of Nigeria, located almost in the middle of the country. The city is always a beehive of activities as it hosts many businesses, social amenities, and government offices. Additionally, there are numerous hangout spots in Abuja to have fun worth exploring.

A beautiful view of the city gate of Abuja. Photo: peeterv (modified by author)

Nigeria is often called the Giant of Africa, and many people worldwide visit the country, especially its capital city. If you are looking to have fun in Abuja, you will be delighted by the many exciting places available. Moreover, most hangout spots in Abuja are affordable and safe.

Best hangout spots in Abuja

Abuja is home to numerous hangout spots that offer a wealth of relaxation and entertainment options. Depending on your preferences, you can visit a restaurant, recreational park, zoo, or art centre. Here are fun places in Abuja you can visit to quench your adventure thirst.

1. Millennium Park

The Millennium Park, located in Maitama district, is the largest public park in Abuja. Access to the park is free, offering a natural and serene environment perfect for relaxation. It is a conducive place if you want silence away from the central business district. It is one of the chill spots in Abuja that you can access at a minimum budget, individually or in a group.

2. Trukadero By CityBowl

A chef displays a delicacy prepared at Trukadero By CityBowl (L). The restaurant's bowling game section (R). Photo: @trukadero on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are into games, especially bowling, Trukadero By CityBowl should not miss on your list of places to visit in Abuja. While the place is known for bowling, it also has other entertaining games, such as billiard games and an amusement park for young people. There are also several restaurants serving different cuisines you can try out. Entry to this hangout spot is free.

3. The Secret Garden

Different sections of The Secret Garden. Photo: @hotperidot on Instagram (modified by author)

This is a good place if you are a nature lover looking for a quiet place to spend time alone or with friends and family. It is located in Riverplate Park, off Ahmadu Belo Way, and some people consider it one of the places with the best pizza in Abuja. Some nights are always fun-filled with Nigerian live band music and karaoke.

4. Sunset Drive

Sunset Drive also features among the nice hangout spots in Abuja. If you love movies, you can count on this place in Abuja for the best experience. It is a drive-in cinema, and therefore, you can watch a movie in the comfort of your car. It is an ideal place for dating couples or movie lovers looking for a different experience from ordinary cinemas.

5. National Children’s Park and Zoo

An aerial view of Pendam Lake in National Children's Park and Zoo (L). A young lady having a nice time at the zoo (R). Photo: @abuja, @chiamakagenevieve_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Suppose you have children and are wondering where they can have fun in Abuja; this place is one of the best. They can indulge in several recreational activities at the park while viewing animals at the zoo. National Children’s Park and Zoo is an ideal place for family get-togethers and picnics with friends.

6. Yahuza Suya

Yahuza Suya is the place to be if you love meat delicacies. It has a chain of restaurants in Abuja, and whichever restaurant you select, the meat quality will not disappoint you. It is a perfect hangout spot for friends who want to enjoy a barbecue. While it is a good place for a group to eat out, you can have alone time and enjoy your meal peacefully.

7. Arts and Crafts Village

A section of Arts and Crafts Village displaying art pieces (L). An artist painting a picture (R). Photo: @rilwanusuleja, @haggi133 on Instagram (modified by author)

For lovers of arts and crafts, the Arts and Crafts Village in Abuja will mesmerise you. There are plenty of beautiful art pieces, crafted objects, artefacts of history, and other aesthetics you have probably never seen. It displays the diversity and cultures of Nigerians, especially those living in Abuja. You can always get a souvenir when you visit the Arts and Crafts Village.

8. Bukka Restaurant

If you want to chill at the best restaurant that serves delicious food, Bukka Restaurant is among the top options in Abuja. You can find many delicacies ranging from local foods to foreign cuisines such as Chinese, Italian, or Japanese. If you intend to spend several days at the hotel, it offers affordable accommodation packages.

9. Thought Pyramid Art Centre

A lady looking at displays at Thought Pyramid Art Centre (L). A young lady taking pictures of the displays at the art centre (R). Photo: @thoughtpyramidabuja on Instagram (modified by author)

Thought Pyramid Art Centre is among the chilling spots in Abuja you can choose from. It boasts a collection of contemporary and modern art pieces, and you can learn lots of African culture on your visit. The art centre was established in 2007 by Nigerian curator and gallerist Jeff Ajueshi.

10. Traffic

The Traffic is an opulent restaurant in Abuja, making it the perfect place for dinner dates or meetings with colleagues and business partners. It is among the best-hidden places in Abuja to have fun. It is located in a quiet and serene environment. It has a range of delicacies and drinks to enjoy.

11. Central Park

A lady standing in front of a signpost showing different sections of Central Park (L). A lady playing archery (R). Photo: @centralparkabuja on Instagram (modified by author)

Central Park is another place that offers an affordable hangout spot in Abuja for nature lovers. You will find pleasure in walking around the green park and have lots of fun participating in different recreational activities. It hosts multiple events, such as music concerts and festivals. It is also a perfect place for corporate team bonding activities.

12. Jabi Lake

A lady on a picnic at Jabi Lake (L). A section of Jabi Lake (R). Photo: @waka_waka_nnenna on Instagram (modified by author)

How about a hangout spot near a lake in the city? Jabi Lake is an artificial lake in Abuja regarded as one of the largest in Africa. It offers a great experience of the lake environment for those within the city. Besides the lake, there is Jabi Mall, where you can shop and buy all you need for a better experience. From the mall, you can get a breathtaking view of the lake.

13. Magic Land

Magic Land is one of the best places to hang out in Abuja if you are in the company of children. The amusement park was formerly called Wonderland, and it has endless fun activities and captivating features. Even though it is widely considered suitable for kids, adults are not locked out, and they can also participate in the fun.

14. Bature Brewery

Foods and drinks on a table at Bature Brewery (L). A lady enjoying a drink at the location (R). Photo: @baturebrewery on Instagram (modified by author)

Bature Brewery is the first microbrewery in Nigeria located in Abuja. For beer lovers, this is a must-visit place as you will enjoy uniquely brewed beer. There are multiple beer flavours, and anyone, regardless of their taste, can find their preference.

15. Waffle Way

If you are on a limited budget and looking for an affordable restaurant to eat at and chill, Waffle Way is among the best places. Whether you want breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you can get a sumptuous serving at a budget-friendly cost. There are different meal combinations of waffles, pancakes, burgers, and iced tea.

There are multiple hangout spots in Abuja and, therefore, no room for boredom if you are in the city. Your budget should not be a limiting factor because you can access most places cheaply or free. The city has numerous hangout spots, and the above list has a few outstanding places.

