Kano - A former All Progressives Congress (APC) national youth leader aspirant, Ahmad Abba Dangata, has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state for increasing the minimum wage to N70,000.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Obaseki, on Monday, May 29, increased the minimum wage of Edo state workers from N40,000 to N70,000.

He said the new minimum wage will come into effect on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Obaseki has done well, says Dangata

Chatting exclusively with Legit.ng, Dangata said Governor Obaseki has done well and urged other governors to emulate him.

Nevertheless, the Kano-born APC chieftain said other governors should do better than Obaseki, noting that N70,000 is too small.

"Governor Godwin Obaseki has done well. I urge all the other governors to emulate his efforts, and even do better because N200,000 as a minimum wage will not be enough for a civil servant in the current Nigeria's situation. To me, this N70,000 is too small (though he did well by announcing the increment)," Dangata told Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng