APC Chieftain Reacts as Obaseki Announces N70,000 Minimum Wage for Edo Workers: "It's Too Small"
- Former APC national youth leader aspirant, Ahmad Abba Dangata, praised Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state for raising the minimum wage to N70,000
- Dangata commended Obaseki's initiative but emphasised the need for other governors to surpass this benchmark, stating that N70,000 is insufficient given the economic circumstances
- The APC chieftain urged governors to strive for higher wages, suggesting a minimum of N200,000 and citing the current challenges faced by civil servants in Nigeria
Kano - A former All Progressives Congress (APC) national youth leader aspirant, Ahmad Abba Dangata, has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state for increasing the minimum wage to N70,000.
Legit.ng reports that Governor Obaseki, on Monday, May 29, increased the minimum wage of Edo state workers from N40,000 to N70,000.
He said the new minimum wage will come into effect on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
Obaseki has done well, says Dangata
Chatting exclusively with Legit.ng, Dangata said Governor Obaseki has done well and urged other governors to emulate him.
Nevertheless, the Kano-born APC chieftain said other governors should do better than Obaseki, noting that N70,000 is too small.
"Governor Godwin Obaseki has done well. I urge all the other governors to emulate his efforts, and even do better because N200,000 as a minimum wage will not be enough for a civil servant in the current Nigeria's situation. To me, this N70,000 is too small (though he did well by announcing the increment)," Dangata told Legit.ng.
N70,000 minimum wage not enough, Rafsanjani says
In a related development, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani has said Obaseki's N70,000 new minimum wage is not enough to tackle the current reality.
"There is no way such an amount can take you more than five working days," Rafsanjani, the chairman of the Board of Amnesty International, Nigeria, and executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), told Legit.ng.
