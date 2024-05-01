Yul Edochie is unhappy that his second son who was named after his father has clocked one as he shared a video from his photoshoot

In the caption of his post, he wished his fans a happy new month and said that he was happy to witness another month

His second wife, Judy, was shouting at the background to get the attention of her son so he could face the cameraman

Nollywood actor and clergy, Yul Edochie, is happy to witness another month that he sent a special message to his fans.

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had shared pictures as he and Judy Austin took their second son to Church for baptism.

In a new development, he shared a video of the photo shoot done for his son, Pete Edochie Jr to wish his fans a happy new month.

Yul Edochie shares video of second son's birthday shoot. Photo credit @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin shown in the video

In the recording, Austin, was in the background shouting to catch the attention of her son so he could face the camera.

The cameraman quickly took a few shot when the boy looked at his mother.

Pete Edochie Jr holds a fan

In the viral video, the little boy who was wearing a white agbada was holding a traditional fan which his father gave him.

The photo shoot was done for his first birthday while standing on a white fur rug.

Recall that Yul Edochie also celebrated his second son when he clocked one as he showed him off.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of Yul Edochie's son. Here are some of the comments below:

@ikenna_donald_ekwuibe:

"So nice to watch.'

@lilly_osuyah:

"This boy looks so much like his grandfather Pete Edochie. I think that’s why he was named after him."

@igirigi_mmiri:

"You casted the blessings God has given you to a stupid new beginning."

@alphamediaug:

"God bless you Sir! Your kids look amazing and blessed."

@labellejacmelienne90:

"So they have 2 kids now because last year she had a boy anyway have y’all see how May is shining this what I want all women to know don’t force nothing god will never removed a good thing from your life married someone doesn’t mean you find the love of your life most of them don’t walk away specially in America because of child support not because they don’t wanna lose you. May keeps shining boo don’t look back."

@chidi6075:

"Great and supportive dad. May the Lord continue to shelter and shield you all."

@i_am_king_jovi:

"Work when you done do pass,Na old age you Dey start am again."

@yemisikunlipe:

"Since May and her beautiful children ignored you and your wickedness, you don’t have a choice than to console yourself with juju ekwensu and her battalions from Chike, Obasi and you. At least Danielle and her siblings are doing super great and enjoying wealth created by their mother. "

@scandersasha:

"Ugly voice screaming ruined this video."

@veeoye:

"So this is the color of this baby and u people wanted to use editing finished this boy."

Yul Edoichie says he wants 11 kids

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had shared his desire to have 11 children. He noted that Kambilichukwu, his late son would return to him.

He shared all the information on his social media page a few days after unveiling his second son with Judy Austin.

The actor said that he was just starting as a football team must be complete.

Source: Legit.ng