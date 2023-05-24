30 plants that don't need sun and require minimal upkeep

Plants that don't need sun bring nature's beauty and vitality into your indoor and outdoor spaces. Such plants bring nature's beauty and tranquillity into areas with little to no sunlight, which is an essential requirement for plant growth. Learn some indoor and outdoor plants that don't need the sun and require minimal keep to thrive.

A close-up shot of a young woman holding a pot of a succulent plant. Photo: Oscar Wong (modified by author)

Houseplants in your workspaces or residential area can enhance concentration, productivity, and overall well-being. The good thing about plants that don't need sun is that they easily thrive in a dimly lit corner of a room and require minimum upkeep.

30 houseplants that don't need sunlight

Boost your respiratory health and freshen up your room with these beautiful and air-purifying houseplants. Check out the houseplants shared below that will transform your room into a revitalizing oasis.

Indoor plants that don't need sun

Besides enhancing beauty in your home, these indoor plants can also help purify the air by absorbing pollutants. Have a look at some of the houseplants that don't need sunlight and little care.

1. Snake plant

Sansevieria (snake plant) in ceramic pots on a white table on the background of a bed with decorative pillows. Photo: Inna Luzan

The snake plant is among the small plants that don't need sun to grow and keep. It is also known as sansevieria or Mother-in-Law's Tongue. The houseplant is loved by many because of its long, upright leaves that resemble sword blades.

2. Parlor palm

Chamaedorea elegans plant in white flower pot stands on white for planters pedestal on grey background. Photo: Detry26

The houseplant is famous for its arching fronds and feathery appearance giving it a tropical appearance. The plants thrive in low-light conditions, perfect for dimly lit rooms. They also thrive well in well-lit rooms or near windows with filtered sunlight.

3. Weeping fig

Plant Ficus benjamina in a dark brown pot. Photo: Polina Sergeyeva

It is also known as Ficus benjamina. The houseplant has graceful drooping branches and glossy, dark-green leaves. They thrive in indirect light but can tolerate lower light conditions making them a perfect indoor plant choice.

4. Spider plant

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum) in Pottery Pot Against Gray Background. Photo: KDP

The Spider plant can thrive well in various lighting conditions, from bright, indirect, and lower light areas. It has distinctive arching leaves and cascading plantlets that resemble spider legs.

5. Pothos

Three green Pothos (Epipremnum aureum) potted houseplants on a white dresser. Photo: Kristina Strasunske

Pothos is a popular vining plant known for its lush green and trailing leaves. The plant can be trained along trellises or grown in a hanging basket. They are excellent air purifiers, effectively removing toxins from indoor air.

6. Maidenhair fern

Macro of adiantum philippense or maidenhair fern growing in a pot on the windowsill. Photo: Carol Yepes

Maidenhair Fern is scientifically known as Adiantum, a plant with fan-shaped fronds and an airy appearance. It is one of the easy-to-grow houseplants that don’t need sunlight. The plant requires higher humidity levels, which calls for keeping the soil evenly moist.

7. Corn plant

Corn plant (Dracaena fragrans) is a plant species of the Asparagus family. Photo: Zloyel

It can be grown in various indoor environments as it can tolerate multiple light conditions, from bright indirect light to lower light areas. They have long, thick, arching leaves that resemble cornstalks. They require moderate watering.

8. Lucky bamboo

Girl spraying water in her lucky bamboo plant. Photo: sansubba

Also known as Dracaena sanderiana, it is a popular houseplant valued for its long, slender stems with lush green foliage. In some cultures, it is known for its symbolism of good luck, prosperity, and positive energy.

9. Peace lily

Peace lily plant in a bright home. Photo: Grumpy Cow Studios

Its scientific name is Spathiphyllum. It is one of the most beautiful houseplants you could have in your home. You should water them at least once every two weeks to prevent them from drying up. They are also known for their air-purifying qualities.

10. Aglaonema

Tropical 'Aglaonema Stripes' houseplant with long leaves with silver stripe pattern. Photo: Firn

It is a popular and versatile houseplant appreciated for its broad, lance-shaped leaves that come in various striking patterns and colours. It is one of the houseplants that don't need sunlight and requires low maintenance.

Office plants that don't need sun

Having office plants offers numerous benefits, including improved air quality, increased productivity, stress reduction and enhanced creativity. Here is a list of office hard-to-kill houseplants that don't need sunlight grow and keep.

11. Haworthia

Small zebra Haworthia succulent in clay pot. Photo: Tim M Lanthier

Haworthia is a succulent houseplants known for its rosette-like growth habit. They orginate in southern Africa and have gained popularity as houseplants because of their attractive look and low-maintenance nature. It can thrive in bright, indirect light or lower light conditions.

12. Monstera

Split-leaf Philodendron growing in a pot (Monstera deliciosa). Photo: DEA / G.CIGOLINI/De Agostini

Monstera deliciosa is known for its large, glossy, and uniquely shaped leaves. They require regular watering allowing the soil to dry out between waterings partially. Monstera houseplant can develop into impressive sizes, creating a jungle-like ambience in any office.

13. Dumb cane

Dieffenbachia plant potted with new soil into a new modern pot on a wooden floor. Photo: Bogdan Kurylo

This one is also known as Dieffenbachia. It is known for its lush, tropical foliage. As its name suggests, it can cause temporary loss of speech if ingested. It best thrives in areas with little humidity and low temperatures.

14. Rubber tree plant

Ficus elastic plant rubber tree on gray background. Photo: TravelCouples

It is a popular houseplant known for its attractive glossy leaves and striking appearance. Ficus elastica produces a milky latex sap when damaged or cut, hence its name. The houseplant requires regular watering to maintain its visually attractive foliage.

15. Aloe vera

Aloe Vera plant in white flowerpot. Photo: Emilija Manevska

Aloe Vera is loved by many because of its many uses in medicinal and skincare properties. It is drought-tolerant and requires minimal watering. It is known for its thick, spiky leaves and its gel-like sap.

16. Aspidistra elatior

Aspidistra elatior or cast-iron-plant or bar room plant with spotted leaves in pot. Photo: skymoon13

This resilient houseplant is known for its ability to thrive in low light and neglectful conditions. It is one of the hard-to-kill plants that don't need sunlight. The plant has broad, dark-green leaves that are leathery in texture and can grow up to a foot in length.

17. Dracaena

Dracaena plant in a garden near a basin. Photo: VacharapongW

The plant is native to tropical regions of Africa and is known for its air-purifying qualities. They prefer well-draining soil and regular watering. Dracaena plants make beautiful additions to any office and effectively improve indoor air quality.

18. English Ivy

Close-up of Ivy (Hedera helix)in brown flowerpot against a window. Photo: Tonya Nunn

English Ivy is known for its dark green, glossy foliage and ability to climb walls or other surfaces. It originates in Europe and Western Asia. It is well-suited for hanging baskets, as a ground cover, or trained to climb walls or trellises.

19. Peacock plant

Peacock plant (Calathea makoyana) in white pots in the white wall decorated room. Photo: Tonya Nunn

This houseplant is known by many names, including cathedral windows and zebra plant. It is known for its ability to fold its leaves at night, creating a rustling sound that adds to its charm. It is highly valued for its decorative foliage, adding a touch of tropical elegance to any workspace.

20. Bird's-nest fern

Bird’s nest fern in pot isolated on white background included clipping path. Photo: Pannarai Nak-im

It is scientifically known as Asplenium nidus. The houseplant has crinkly, wavy leaves with a centre that resembles a crow’s nest. It thrives in bright, indirect light but can tolerate lower light conditions. Bird's-nest fern flourishes well in high-humidity areas, but care should be taken to avoid waterlogged soil.

Outdoor potted plants that don’t need sunlight

There are a variety of outdoor potted plants that you can place on your balcony, entryway or any walkways. They thrive in bright, indirect light but can tolerate lower light conditions. Below are some of the outdoor plants that don't need sunlight to flourish.

21. Peperomia

An elegant green Peperomia pot plant as room decoration against white wall. Photo: AHatmaker

The houseplant is known for its compact size, attractive foliage, and easy-care nature. Their leaves can be round, heart-shaped, or elongated and come in various shades of green. They are native to tropical and subtropical regions of Central and South America and some parts of Africa and Asia.

22. ZZ plant

Set of plant parlour palm (Chamaedorea elegans), Zamioculcas Zamiifolia in a white flower pot. Photo: Natalia Gdovskaia

This one has tall stems with deep green, shiny leaves. The ZZ plant is appreciated for its attractive glossy foliage and ability to thrive in low-light brighter indirect-light conditions. If you are looking for a houseplant that can withstand challenging weather conditions, then Zamioculcas will be the one for you.

23. Prayer plant

Maranta leuconeura (Prayer plant) Kerchoveana in white ceramic pot near window. Photo: Artem Khyzhynskiy

The prayer plant is admired for its unique foliage and intriguing leaf movements. It features large, ovate leaves with beautiful patterns. The houseplant folds up at night, resembling hands in prayer, hence its common name. It requires regular watering to keep the soil evenly moist.

24. Lady Fern

Lady Fern (Athyrium filix-femina), the lady fern or common lady-fern in a wooden pot. Photo: AnSyvanych

This is one of the plants that don't need sun as they are better off with a low-light environment. It is a delicate fern species highly regarded for its lacy, feathery fronds. The houseplant prefers consistently moist soil and thrives in humid environments.

25. Nerve plant

Colourful Fittonia mix plant in a pot close-up. Photo: Olga Ostapenko

Nerve plant (Fittonia albivenis) is another cherished houseplant known for its vibrant and colourful foliage. It gets its name from the prominent veins that run through its leaves, which resemble nerves. It grows in various shades, including green, pink, red, and white, with intricate patterns.

26. Bromeliads

Tillandsia cyanea (common name pink quill) is a species of flowering plant in the bromeliad family, native to the rainforests of Ecuador. Photo: elzauer

Bromeliads (Bromeliaceae) most grows in Central and South America. The houseplant is loved by many due to its striking appearance and relatively low maintenance requirements. They are drought tolerant but need periodic misting or filling their central cups with water to keep them in good shape.

27. Rattlesnake plant

A rattlesnake calathea plant against a white background. Photo: Akchamczuk

This one is a captivating and sought-after houseplant renowned for its striking foliage and unique patterns. It gets its name from the distinctive markings on its leaves that resemble the skin of a rattlesnake. The plant thrives in bright, indirect light and prefers well-draining soil.

28. Japanese sago palm

Japanese sago palm (Cycas revoluta) potted big trunk plants. Photo: Bilal photos

The Japanese Sago Palm is a stunning ancient plant with a symmetrical crown of dark green, feathery, and highly decorative leaves. The plant is native to Japan and parts of Asia. You should water it regularly to prevent waterlogging.

29. Money tree (Pachira aquatica)

Jade plant, lucky plant, money plant or money tree. Photo: mikroman6

The money tree (Pachira aquatica) is a houseplant believed to bring good luck and prosperity. It has a unique appearance with a braided trunk and lush, palmate leaves. Its leaves are typically glossy and dark green, creating a vibrant and lively presence in any outdoor space.

30. Panda Plant (Kalanchoe tomentosa)

Kalanchoe Tomentosa succulent in a beautiful ceramic pot with blur background. Photo: Bilal photos

Panda Plant (Kalanchoe tomentosa) is visually appealing succulent captures attention with its fuzzy, silvery-green leaves. Its leaves are covered in soft, fine hairs, giving them a velvety texture.

Feel free to get yourself any of the plants that don't need sun to grow and maintain shared above. They will bring a touch of natural beauty, enhancing the aesthetics of your home, office, and other environments. Most of these houseplants require minimal upkeep.

