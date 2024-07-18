40 striking purple animals: Explore the lavender legends in nature

Despite being scarce, several purple animals live on the planet. However, no known mammals have this colour. This rarity is mainly due to a combination of biochemical, ecological, and evolutionary factors that make the development of purple pigmentation less common in the animal kingdom. Here are some of the striking purple animals and their exciting facts.

Purple animals are found in the deep oceans, on land and in air. Photo: Lilithlita, Chris van Lennep, Yiming Chen/Getty Images (modified by author)

You may be scratching your head trying to find examples of purple animals, as they are scarce. These purple mammals offer a glimpse into the diversity of the natural world and play a vital role in maintaining a balance in the ecosystem.

40 striking purple animals

These cute purple animals can be found in the deep oceans, on land and in air. From birds like the purple honeycreeper, purple martin, and violet sabrewing, these animals offer a fascinating glimpse into the diversity of life on Earth.

1. Violet-backed starling

Violet-backed starlings are mainly found in open woodlands and savannas. Photo: Michael Fitzsimmons

The Violet-backed starling, also known as Cinnyricinclus leucogaster, is native to sub-Saharan Africa. Males have striking violet plumage, while females are brown and streaked. They are often found in open woodlands and savannas, where they feed on fruits and insects.

2. Orchid dottyback

Orchid dottyback is found in the Red Sea. Photo: Minakryn Ruslan

The Orchid dottyback, or Pseudochromis fridmani, is a vibrant purple fish found in the Red Sea. It is known for its aggressive behaviour despite its small size. This species is widespread in marine aquariums due to its bright colouration and hardy nature.

3. Ochre sea star

Ochre sea stars can exhibit various colours, including purple, orange, and brown. Photo: SkyF

The Ochre sea star, Pisaster ochraceus, is commonly found along the rocky shores of the Pacific Ocean. It can exhibit various colours, including purple, orange, and brown. This sea star plays a crucial role in its ecosystem by preying on mussels and maintaining species balance.

4. Purple honeycreeper

Purple honeycreepers are native to Central and South America. Photo: Kevin Schafer

The Purple honeycreeper, Cyanerpes caeruleus, is a small bird native to Central and South America. Males are bright blue with black wings, while females are green. They primarily feed on nectar but also consume insects and fruits.

5. Purple martin

Purple martins often nest in colonies. Photo: Jeff Huth

The Purple martin, Progne subis, is the largest swallow in North America. Males have glossy purple-black plumage and are known for their aerial acrobatics. These birds often nest in colonies and prefer man-made houses provided by humans.

6. Violet sabrewing

Violet sabrewing is mainly found in Central America. Photo: Paul Souders

The Violet sabrewing, Campylopterus hemileucurus, is a large hummingbird in Central America. Males are a deep violet-blue with long tail feathers. They inhabit montane forests and are known for their aggressive territorial behaviour.

7. Splendid sunbird

Splendid sunbirds feed on nectar, insects, and spiders. Photo: TahirAbbas

The Splendid sunbird, Cinnyris coccinigaster, is a small, colourful bird in West Africa. Males have iridescent green, purple, and blue plumage, while females are brownish. They feed on nectar, insects, and spiders, often seen in gardens and forests.

8. Costa's hummingbird

Costa's hummingbirds are native to the United States and Mexico. Photo: Monica Lara

Costa's hummingbird, Calypte costae, is a small hummingbird native to the southwestern United States and Mexico. Males have a distinctive purple cap and throat. These birds are known for their acrobatic flight and are commonly found in desert habitats.

9. Purple emperor

Purple emperors are known for feeding on tree sap and dung. Photo: Jasius

The Purple emperor, Apatura iris, is a large butterfly found in woodlands across Europe and Asia. Males have striking iridescent purple wings, while females are brown with white markings. They are known for feeding on tree sap, dung, and carrion rather than flowers.

10. Heteractis magnifica

Heteractis magnifica displays various colours, including vibrant purple and red. Photo: Georgette Douwma

Heteractis magnifica, also known as the magnificent sea anemone, is found in the Indo-Pacific region. It hosts clownfish, which live within its tentacles for protection. This anemone can display various colours, including vibrant purple and red.

11. Carabus violaceus

Carabus violaceus is found throughout Europe. Photo: Tomasz Klejdysz

Carabus violaceus, or the violet ground beetle, is found in Europe. It has a metallic violet or blue sheen and is nocturnal. This beetle is a predator, feeding on other invertebrates, including slugs and snails.

12. Purple starling

Purple starlings have glossy purple plumage and yellow eyes. Photo: Membio

The Purple starling, Lamprotornis purpureus, is native to tropical Africa. It has glossy purple plumage and yellow eyes, making it quite distinctive. These birds are social and often found in flocks, feeding on fruits and insects.

13. Royal gramma

Royal gramma has a striking purple front half and a yellow back half. Photo: Vojce

The Royal gramma, Gramma loreto is a small, brightly coloured fish found in the Caribbean Sea. It has a striking purple front half and a yellow back half. This species is widespread in the aquarium trade due to its vivid colours and peaceful nature.

14. Varied bunting

Varied bunting inhabits arid and semi-arid regions. Photo: @AmericanBirdConserve on Facebook (modified by author0

The Varied bunting, Passerina versicolor, is a small songbird native to Mexico and the southwestern United States. Males have a mix of purple, blue, and red plumage, making them quite colourful. They inhabit arid and semi-arid regions, feeding on seeds and insects.

15. Crowned woodnymph

Crowned woodnymph is found in Central and South America. Photo: @Birds.Lovers.1 on Facebook (modified by author)

The Crowned woodnymph, Thalurania colombica, is a species of hummingbird found in Central and South America. Males have bright green and purple plumage with a shimmering crown. They are often seen in forests and gardens, feeding on nectar and small insects.

16. Spanish shawl

Spanish shawl feeds on hydroids. Photo: @TridentDivers on Facebook (modified by author)

The Spanish shawl, Flabellina iodinea, is a vibrant nudibranch found in the Pacific Ocean. It has a bright purple body with orange cerata, making it easily recognisable. This sea slug feeds on hydroids and is known for its striking appearance.

17. Purple firefish

Purple firefish are mainly found in the Indo-Pacific. Photo: Hansgertbroeder

The Purple firefish, Nemateleotris decora is a small, colourful fish found in the Indo-Pacific. It has a distinctive purple and white body with a long, flowing dorsal fin. This species is widespread in marine aquariums due to its peaceful nature and bright colours.

18. Purple shore crab

Purple shore crabs feed on algae and small invertebrates. Photo: Liam Wille

The Purple shore crab, Hemigrapsus nudus, is commonly found along the Pacific coast of North America. It has a purple or reddish-brown shell and is often seen in rocky intertidal zones. This crab feeds on algae and small invertebrates, playing a role in its ecosystem.

19. Purple-crested turaco

Purple-crested turaco feeds on fruits. Photo: Johann van Heerden

The Purple-crested turaco, Gallirex porphyreolophus, is a vibrant bird native to Southern Africa. It has a distinctive purple crest and green body, with red flight feathers visible in flight. These birds are frugivorous, primarily feeding on fruits in forested areas.

20. American purple gallinule

American purple gallinules have iridescent purple-blue feathers and a red and yellow bill. Photo: Michael J. Cohen

The American purple gallinule, Porphyrio martinicus, is a brightly coloured bird found in wetlands across the southeastern United States and Central America. It has iridescent purple-blue feathers and a red and yellow bill. These birds are excellent swimmers and walkers, often seen foraging for seeds and insects in marshes.

21. Amblyodipsas

Amblyodipsas are mainly found in Africa. Photo: @AfricanSnakebiteInstituteOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Amblyodipsas is a genus of snakes found in Africa, known for their small size and burrowing habits. These snakes often exhibit iridescent purple scales. They are primarily fossorial, living underground and feeding on small invertebrates.

22. Violet-eared waxbill

Uraeginthus granatinas are found in savannas and shrublands. Photo: Jean-Francois Ducasse

The Violet-eared waxbill, Uraeginthus granatina, is a small passerine bird found in sub-Saharan Africa. Males have a striking violet-blue ear patch and breast contrasted with a red bill. They are often found in savannas and shrublands, feeding on seeds and insects.

23. Coral beauty

Coral beauty has a vibrant blue and orange body. Photo: Don Farrall

The Coral beauty, Centropyge bispinosa, is a popular marine angelfish in the Indo-Pacific. It has a vibrant blue and orange body, making it a favourite among aquarium enthusiasts. This fish is relatively hardy and adapts well to captivity.

24. Purplelined wrasse

Purplelined wrasses have vivid purple and blue stripes. Photo: Vojce

The Purplelined wrasse, Cirrhilabrus lineatus, is a colourful fish found in the coral reefs of the Western Pacific. Males have vivid purple and blue stripes, especially prominent during courtship displays. This species is widespread in the aquarium trade due to its striking appearance.

25. Eastern indigo snake

Eastern indigo snakes feed on various small animals, including other snakes. Photo: @UnitedStatesAssociationOfReptileKeepers on Facebook (modified by author)

The Eastern indigo snake, Drymarchon couperi, is the longest native snake in the United States. It has glossy, blue-black scales and is non-venomous. This snake is a top predator in its habitat, feeding on various small animals, including other snakes.

26. Honeycreepers

Honeycreepers are often found in forests and gardens. Photo: Cindy Kassab

Honeycreepers are a diverse group of small, brightly coloured birds found in America's tropical regions. They have slender, curved bills adapted for feeding on nectar, although they also consume insects and fruits. These birds are often found in forests and gardens, where they play a role in pollination.

27. Atelopus varius

Atelopus varius is mainly found in Central America. Photo: @thereptilereport on Facebook (modified by author)

Atelopus varius, also known as the Harlequin toad, is a critically endangered amphibian found in Central America. It has a distinctive black and yellow pattern on its skin. This species is facing severe declines due to habitat loss and chytrid fungus.

28. Western swamphen

Western swamphens are known for their strong legs. Photo: Bruno Ferreira

The Western swamphen, Porphyrio porphyrio, is a large, colourful bird in wetlands across Europe, Africa, and Asia. It has a striking purple-blue body with a red bill and legs. These birds are known for their strong legs and are often seen walking on floating vegetation.

29. Black paradise flycatcher

Black paradise flycatchers have long tail streamers and iridescent blue-black plumage. Photo: Tahir Abbas

The black paradise flycatcher, Terpsiphone atrocaudata, is among the cute purple animals in Asia, including Japan and Taiwan. Males have long tail streamers and iridescent blue-black plumage. They inhabit forests and feed on insects, often catching them in mid-air.

30. Pacific purple sea urchin

Pacific purple sea urchin has a dark purple shell and long spines. Photo: Yiming Chen

The Pacific purple sea urchin, Strongylocentrotus purpuratus, is found along the western coast of North America. It has a dark purple shell and long spines that protect it from predators. This species is essential for marine ecosystems as it grazes on kelp and other algae.

31. Chlorocala africana

Chlorocala africana is known for its metallic green and purple colouration. Photo: Tomasz Klejdysz

Chlorocala africana is a species of beetle known for its metallic green and purple colouration. It is found in various parts of Africa and is often seen in flowers and fruits. This beetle is a scarab family member and plays a pollination role.

32. Hypselodoris bullocki

Hypselodoris bullocki is mainly found in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Scubaluna

Hypselodoris bullocki is a species of nudibranch, or sea slug, known for its striking purple body and yellow gills. It is found in the Indo-Pacific region, often on coral reefs. This nudibranch feeds on sponges and is known for its bright and attractive colouration.

33. Dottyback

Dottybacks are prevalent in marine aquariums for their beauty and adaptability. Photo: Vojce

Dottybacks are a group of small, brightly coloured fish found in the Indo-Pacific region. They are known for their territorial behaviour and vibrant hues, often including purples and blues. These fish are prevalent in marine aquariums for their beauty and adaptability.

34. Sebae anemone

Sebae anemone can display multiple colours, including shades of purple and pink. Photo: JaysonPhotography

The Sebae anemone, Heteractis crispa, is a giant sea anemone in the Indo-Pacific region. It hosts various species of clownfish, providing them with protection in its tentacles. This anemone can display multiple colours, including shades of purple and pink.

35. Anthiinae

Anthiinae exhibits striking colours, including pinks, purples, and oranges. Photo: Ifish

Anthiinae, commonly known as anthias, are a subfamily of small, colourful marine fish found in coral reefs worldwide. They exhibit striking colours, including pinks, purples, and oranges. These social fish often form large schools, feeding on plankton in the water column.

36. Common starling

Common starlings have iridescent plumage that can appear purple and green. Photo: @EvolutionIFLS on Facebook (modified by author)

The common starling, Sturnus vulgaris, is a highly adaptable bird native to Europe and Asia but now found worldwide. It has iridescent plumage that can appear purple and green. These birds are known for their mimicking abilities and often form large, noisy flocks.

37. Purplish-mantled tanager

Purplish-mantled tanager has a purple mantle and blue body. Photo: J Esteban Berrio

The Purplish-mantled tanager, Iridosornis porphyrocephalus, is a colourful bird found in the Andean forests of Colombia and Ecuador. It has a distinctive purple mantle and blue body. This species inhabits humid montane forests and feeds on insects and fruits.

38. Great purple emperor

The great purple emperor inhibits forests. Photo: @savebutterflies on Facebook (modified by author)

The Great purple emperor, Sasakia charonda, is a large butterfly found in East Asia. Males have brilliant purple wings, while females are brown with white markings. They inhabit forests and are known for their powerful, fast flight.

39. Velvet-purple coronet

Velvet-purple coronet feeds on nectar and small insects. Photo: Juan Carlos Vindas

The Velvet-purple coronet, Boissonneaua jardini, is a striking hummingbird found in the cloud forests of Colombia and Ecuador. Males have iridescent purple plumage and are known for their aggressive territorial behaviour. They feed on nectar and small insects, playing a role in pollination.

40. Sea snail

Sea snails are found in shallow waters and deep seas. Photo: @EarthSpectacular on Facebook (modified by author)

Sea snails encompass various marine gastropods. These molluscs are found worldwide, from shallow waters to deep sea. They play various ecological roles, including grazing on algae and serving as prey for other marine animals.

What is the purple flying animal?

Some of the famous flying animals include the purple honeycreeper, purple martin, violet sabrewing, splendid sunbird, Costa's hummingbird and purple starling.

Are there any mammals with purple fur?

Most mammals do not exhibit purple pigmentation in their fur due to the types of pigments their bodies produce. They are unable to create pigments for purple, blue or green. However, birds and insects can display purple through structural colouration.

These purple animals showcase the incredible diversity and beauty of the natural world, with each species contributing uniquely to its ecosystem. They remind humanity of the importance of preserving biodiversity and the habitats that support such remarkable life forms.

