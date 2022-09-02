65 positive energy quotes to help you attract those good vibes

The world has gone through a global pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, leading to an economic meltdown. Many people have seen their positive energy fade during these trying times. Now more than ever, staying positive is critical to avoid depression. These positive energy quotes will act as a tool to help you through these challenging times.

Life is full of challenges, and sustaining positive energy is important. There is no better time to be optimistic than when life is tough. Positive energy quotes give you the strength to achieve daily life goals no matter the challenge.

Inspiring positive energy quotes

You need positive energy to face the world's reality daily. Whatever may be the matter at hand, your energy can help you overcome all adversities. Here are some of the most fantastic energy quotes for you.

The energy of the mind is the essence of life. ― Aristotle

It takes as much energy to wish as it does to plan. ― Eleanor Roosevelt

Energy is an eternal delight and he who desires but acts not breeds pestilence. ― William Blake

Energy and persistence conquer all things. ― Benjamin Franklin

No matter how bad the situation might seem, there are people who will accept those things they can't change and spend their energy looking for the positive side of every event that comes their way. ― Alex Uwajeh

The more you lose yourself in something bigger than yourself, the more energy you will have. ― Norman Vincent Peal

Even though the body appears to be material, it is not. In the deeper reality, your body is a field of energy, transformation and intelligence. ― Deepak Chopra

Love the moment, and the energy of that moment will spread beyond all boundaries. ― Corita Kent

Being inspired creates the energy, the enthusiasm, the commitment, and the persistence people need to transform themselves and their organizations. ― Claudio Feser

To be successful, focus on your strengths and develop them. That's where you should pour your time, energy, and resources. ― John C. Maxwell

Positive energy quotes

Some days are tough, and all you need is a pick-me-up to reassure yourself everything will be alright. These famous quotes will work like magic during these challenging days.

Positive anything is better than negative nothing. ― Elbert Hubbard

To attract positive things in your life, start by giving off positive energy.

I desire to have a life filled with positive energy and the satisfaction of living authentically in my purpose. ― Keya Briscoe

A daily dosage of positive energy is so corrosive that it wears out every negative doubt as the gap between the dream & reality closes. ― Curtis Tyrone Jones

Positivity can be taught, and positive energy can be created, shared and attracted, but the first step is to actively want to.

Surrounding yourself with the right, positive energy is the key to success. Strive to spend time with people who empower you and motivate you to reach bigger and bigger goals. ― Martin Meadows

Focus on an ocean of positives, not a puddle of negatives. ― Kevin Ansbro

Use your time and energy to accomplish great things instead of worrying, blaming, or spreading criticism. ― Les Brown

Good energy quotes

Good energy will help you achieve many of your goals, unlike bad energy, which works as a distraction. Whether you're struggling in life or you need some inspiration, these good energy quotes will speak to your drive and determination.

Reinforce your positive thoughts and redirect to the substantial energy of your frustration. ― Napz Cherub Pellazo

When you are enthusiastic about what you do, you feel this positive energy. It's very simple. ― Paulo Coelho

If you want to attract positive things into your life, then begin by spreading positive energy. ― Lynda Field

Give this world good energy because everything you put out there comes back. Even if you had nothing at all, you could still give to all those around you.

Always beware of the people you allow in your energy space. Some might contaminate your energy to the point of no return. Meditate, stay prayed up. ― Mitta Xinindlu

One positive thought produces millions of positive vibrations. ― John Coltrane

Stay optimistic and exude positive energy, even if there is negativity surrounding you. ― Diann B. Murr

Healing positive energy quotes

You may have gone through a traumatic event or are on a path of enlightenment and healing. It is important to pay attention to the energy around you during this time. Here are some of the greatest quotes that will lift your spirits and change your mindset.

Healing takes time, and so does not healing. Choose how you spend your time wisely. ― Lalah Delia

Why waste time and energy worrying about something when instead, we could put all our energy into prayer and trust? ― C. L. Griffin

The positive energy and love we give to others heal our own wounds. ― Angie Karan

Positive energy knows no boundary. If everyone were to spread positive energy on the internet, the world would be a better place. ― Lu Wei

The energy of the mind is the essence of life. ― Aristotle

Your hands can send divine healing energy simply by holding the intention to heal. ― Doreen Virtue

There's a direct correlation between positive energy and positive results. ― Joe Rogan

Positive energy can heal the universe.

Quotes about positive energy

Positive energy is a great tool to help you have a successful life. It is, however, not very easy to stay positive, especially when the world is full of negativity. So here are some amazing quotes about positive energy for you.

When you show deep empathy toward others, their defensive energy goes down, and positive energy replaces it. That's when you can get more creative in solving problems. ― Stephen Covey

There's a direct correlation between positive energy and positive results. ― Joe Rogan

Gratefulness helps us in focusing on the positive things in our lives rather than on the negative ones. ― Pooja Agnihotri

If you are positive, you'll see opportunities instead of obstacles. ― Widad Akrawi

I surround myself with good people who make me feel great and give me positive energy. ― Ali Krieger

True health infuses positive energy in the mind, body and spirit; it is the main focus of my life. ― Maximillian Degenerez

Be a positive energy trampoline – absorb what you need and rebound more back. ― Dave Carolan

If you want to attract positive things into your life, then begin now by spreading positive energy. ― Lynda Field

Positive thoughts are like positive forces which connect with positive energy to start producing positive results in your life. ― Srinivas Mishra

Uplfiting quotes about energy

Energy is the fuel that you need physically and mentally to go through life and accomplish your goals. Good energy will ensure you succeed in whatever you set your mind to do. So enjoy these quotes about energy.

Energy flows where attention goes. ― James Redfield

Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you. ― Oprah Winfrey

Energy is the power that drives every human being. It is not lost by exertion but maintained by it, for it is a faculty of the psyche. ― Germaine Greer

The worst times can be the best if you think with positive energy. ― Domenico Dolce

We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars. ― Oscar Wilde

Energy and persistence conquer all things. ― Benjamin Franklin

A positive attitude gives you power over your circumstances instead of your circumstances having power over you. ― Joyce Meyer

Goals help you channel your energy into action. ― Les Brown

Don't hold to anger, hurt or pain. They steal your energy and keep you from love. ― Leo Buscaglia

Thoughts create a new heaven, a new firmament, a new source of energy, from which new arts flow. ― Paracelsus

The key that unlocks energy is "Desire". It's also the key to a long and interesting life. If we expect to create any drive, any real force within ourselves, we have to get excited. ― Earl Nightingale

Your inner thoughts aren't truly hidden. Their essence reflects in your energy. Energy speaks what you don't. ― Drishti Bablani

Short positive energy quotes

Everyone needs good vibes and energy to help them reach their potential in life. Negative energy will derail you from achieving your life goals and living your best life. Here are some great positive energy quotes to help you through tough times.

Focus on an ocean of positives, not a puddle of negatives. ― Kevin Ansbro

It takes as much energy to wish as it does to plan. ― Eleanor Roosevelt

Positive energy and attitude are s*xy to me. ― Mya

You attract what you are, so be your best. ― Lynda Field

Pessimism leads to weakness, optimism to power. ― William James

Love is the energy of life. ― Robert Browning

My house is a very calm and beautiful place and is full of positive energy. ― Chris de Burgh

I am a positive thinker. You have to have this positive energy to get somewhere. ― Philip Green

Energy becomes energy. It is by spending oneself that one becomes rich. ― Sarah Bernhardt

Surround yourself with those who see greatness in you even when you don't see it yourself. ― Zig Ziglar

Life has been hard economically and emotionally for many people for the last two years. It's hard to stay upbeat or have energy when you're stressed and broke. Keeping negative thoughts at bay during these trying times is difficult for most people. The above positive energy quotes will help you get through those hectic days.

