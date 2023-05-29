Nigeria's expanding agricultural industry offers numerous opportunities for individuals to engage in various sectors, including snail farming. Snail farming presents a highly profitable business venture and ranks among Nigeria's most lucrative farming enterprises.

Also referred to as heliculture, this practice involves the cultivation of edible snails for human consumption or cosmetic applications. Despite its potential for sustainable income generation, snail farming often goes unnoticed by many Nigerians.

One man who is cashing out from snail farming is Henry Akpor Etineh, the CEO of Arapel Agro Farms Limited. He specializes in growing giant African Land Snails species for various purposes like meat, pet, slime, calcium, and snail blood.

In this interview, he talks to Legit.ng about how he started the practice, his techniques to growing giant snails, and how he plans to transfer the knowledge to other farmers.

Henry Akpor Etineh, CEO of Arapel Agro Farms is enjoying the lucrativeness of snail farming Photo credit - Henry Etineh

Source: Original

Going into snail farming

With a relatively modest initial investment, individuals can expect significant profits from snail rearing, Etineh says. He tells Legit.ng how he started the snail business which has become such an important part of his daily activities and has become a great source of income for him.

I started this business in 2016 in Iyara, Warri, Delta State with a goal to grow 1 million snails every year. I started in an abandoned 20ft X 35ft waterlogged space. I picked snail farming because I wanted to focus on a premium product that the market is not saturated. And snails fit perfectly into the vision.

At first growing them to market size was very challenging but I have crossed that bridge with a new model I invented called THE HENRY SNAIL MODEL. This model helps me grow snails in and out of season and cuts down growth period by almost 6 months. Now I have thousands of snails that lay eggs and grow all round the year.

A rewarding farming endeavour

Snail meat, also known as escargot have become an important delicacy in many Nigeria dishes. Snails are rich in nutrients such as calcium, protein, magnesium, Iron, phosphorus, copper, vitamins and folate.

Notably, snail meat commands a premium price, particularly during the dry seasons. It is not surprising that Etineh gets a lot of patronage from the highly sort after livestock product.

He says he partners with I partner with animal nutritionists to produce highly nutritious feed for snails at different stages of their lives.

I produce 10000 snails in my first year (2016) and sold out in weeks as growers because I couldn't grow them to adult dye to lack of space. I market my snails on social media like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as Arapelfarms and get customers from all over the world.

Now I sell various sizes like growers, Point of Lay and medium (breeders). People refer me to family and friends because I am very honest with my business.

There are special techniques involved in the process of snail farming, Etineh says. Each process, like every other aspect of farming, has to be duly followed and monitored in order to have a good harvest.

Firstly, you have to be a trained expert. You need to have a minimum space of 4ftx4ft for backyard/cage system or 20ft X 20ft for commercial snail farming. You need to build your snail house. You need to care for the snails every morning and evening and you also need to feed with both formulated feed and vegetables.

Henry Akpor Etineh, CEO of Arapel Agro Farms nursing his giant snails Photo credit - Henry Etineh

Source: Original

Financial gains of snail farming

Snail farming in Nigeria is widely recognized as a sustainable agribusiness, offering promising returns on investment over time, depending on the chosen scale. The demand for snail meat is high both in the local and international markets and that makes it a lucrative business. Unfortunately, the demand however, surpasses the supply.

Despite not being able to meet the market demand, Etineh says he earns an average of 7 figures annually. He lists the economic impact of snail farming as follows:

Snail farming business contributes its own quota to the nation's gross domestic product (GDP). The shells gotten from the snails are raw materials for manufacturing industries and having more got into snail farming actually reduces unemployment.

Snail farmers typically distribute their products to hotels, restaurants, market vendors, large supermarkets, and even explore opportunities for export to other countries.

Attracting government support

Just like every other business venture in Nigeria, the practice still needs a lot of government support and investment from private investors to. Etineh lists some of the ways interventions can be made:

We can talk about subsidizing feed ingredients. Government can also make loans for agribusiness available and accessible while allocating specific amounts to snail farmers.

Also, create global awareness about the Giant African Snails through sponsorship opportunities for snail farmers to showcase their products at international conferences and exhibitions for farmers around the world.

Advice for those interested in snail farming

The business opportunity in snail farming allows for flexibility, as it can be conducted on a part-time basis.

The investment required for snail farming in Nigeria is relatively low, and the ongoing operational costs remain minimal.

Etineh offers online and onsite training that comes with 12 months of free mentorship for people who want to start a commercial snail farm. His advice for those interested in the practice is:

Forget about what the Google farmers say and get a Consultant who has experience with results. You must learn patience. Agribusiness is not a money-doubling business so you must be patient.

Commercial farming is capital-intensive. You can't invest 60k and expect to make millions. If you want to make 7 figures and above in agribusiness, you must be ready to invest same.

Snails hold significant value as an export commodity. Nigeria's climate provides an ideal environment for snail breeding, further enhancing its potential as a profitable venture.

