20 tea party ideas for adults: have the best time with your friends

An afternoon tea party is appropriate for a variety of occasions. It usually involves smaller, daintier-looking portions of delectable sweet and savoury treats. Here are fantastic tea party ideas to get you started.

Whether you are celebrating a birthday or you just want to gather friends around the table but don't want to cook an entire meal, a tea party is a great option. Here are some adult tea party ideas to spice up your next gathering.

20 tea party ideas for adults

Have you ever hosted a tea party before? It's a simple yet elegant way to get together with your closest friends for quality time! Here are a few ideas to get you going.

What should you have at a tea party?

What do you serve at a tea party? If you are looking for simple yet adorable recipes for your tea party, here are some meals you can serve at the party.

1. Sandwiches made with cucumbers

Sandwiches with crusts removed are almost the best recipe you should take advantage of. They are famous for a reason! They not only look great, but they are also light and simple to make.

2. Petit fours

Petit fours are small cakes that look beautiful on a fancy cake stand. They can be any flavour you want, but you can use vanilla or almond sponge for better coverage with a light glaze.

3. Jam made from blackberries

A tea party table isn't complete without butter, jams, and tasty spreads. A nice pot of homemade jam will go a long way, whether adding it to scones with clotted cream or serving it with fairy cakes. Blackberries make a lovely jam with a distinct flavour.

4. Miniature chocolate cakes

Mini cakes baked in ramekins and decorated with vanilla frosting and fresh berries or sprinkles are ideal for a girls' tea party. You can make single-layer or double-layer cakes.

5. Mini cupcakes

If you don't know what to serve your guests, mini-cupcakes are a good option. Cupcakes are a dessert treat, so most flavours are sweet or fruity. Cupcake flavours that are popular include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, chocolate chip, and peanut butter.

6. Macarons

A tray of macarons adds a Parisian flair to your afternoon tea. Guests will enjoy trying out various flavours and indulging in these bite-sized treats.

Adorable tea party birthday themes

What do you do at a ladies' tea party? Serving afternoon tea can be easy and fancy if you want it to be. Here are tea party for adults themes to help you out.

7. Cake stands

Use a set of cake stands that you already have to display your sweets and sandwiches. Make it more beautiful by adding more flowers to decorate.

8. Have your tea on the ground

There is no reason your tea party has to be stuffy. If you'd rather relax with friends and lounge around, go ahead! Make a cute picnic-style set up on the floor and make it cosy with pillows and blankets.

9. Alice in Wonderland

This classic tale is the perfect inspiration for a whimsical tea party. Decorate with teapots, clocks, and playing cards, and serve tea and treats like "Eat Me" cookies and "Drink Me" potions.

10. Improve your menu

While traditional tea sandwiches are lovely, there's no reason your event can't feature a more modern menu that caters to your guests' preferences. Why not also serve a miniature version of meals? The greater the variety, the better.

11. Centerpieces

What would an afternoon tea party decorations list be without mentioning centrepieces? Even if you only have one table, putting something pretty in the centre gives the room a polished look.

12. Garden tea party

Create a beautiful outdoor setting for your tea party, complete with flowers, garden gnomes, and colourful tea cups and saucers. Serve a variety of herbal teas and fresh fruit and vegetable sandwiches.

13. Vintage tea party

Transport your guests back in time with a vintage tea party theme. Decorate with antique teapots, lace doilies, and vintage tea cups and saucers. Serve classic tea sandwiches and scones with clotted cream and jam.

Beautiful tea party decorations

Do you love decorations? Below are simple decoration ideas you can try out during your tea party.

14. Luminous candles

Lighting candles at your tea party will make the event feel more formal and sophisticated. Even better if you choose candles in a fun colour to match your entertaining colour scheme.

15. Brightly coloured chalk-painted jars

Using chalk paint to transform jars into various colourful vases can result in a surprisingly beautiful centrepiece. The finished vases can be stored and decorated later.

16. Printable blue and pink floral party decorations

If you plan a spring or summer tea party, you will love a set of blue and pink poppy printables.

Which tea should one serve at a tea party?

Depending on the season, you can offer both hot and iced teas. Consider serving a selection of teas for your guests. You can try:

17. Black teas

For afternoon tea, boldly flavoured black teas are always expected. The flavours of black teas include smoky, earthy, spicy, nutty, citrus, caramel, leather, fruity, and honey notes.

18. Lattes with iced matcha green tea

This is a Starbucks knockoff recipe that your tea party guests will love! It is perfect for your guests who want an iced drink.

19. Iced tea with blackberries

This homemade blackberry tea recipe is ideal for a tea party on a hot summer day. You can serve it with cupcakes or any other kind of snack.

20. Herbal teas

Afternoon teas with lavender are top-rated. The teas have dried flowers, fruits, spices, or herbs in them. This means that herbal teas can be produced in various flavours and tastes, making them a good substitute for water or sweetened beverages.

How do you make a tea party special?

To make your tea party extra special, choose a unique and interesting theme, prepare a variety of tea sandwiches and pastries, and provide a variety of teas for your guests to enjoy. Add some entertainment and don't forget the finishing touches, such as pretty teapots and cups, to create a tea party that is truly special and memorable for your guests.

While tea party ideas were once a formal event for socializing, they can now be hosted by anyone who wants to spend time with their friends or family. With a little planning and effort, you can create a tea party that is truly special and memorable for your guests.

