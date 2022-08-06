100+ funny birthday cake messages to make your friends laugh

Birthday parties are a perfect occasion to celebrate with your friends and family. What’s the best way to make the party more fun? Funny birthday cake messages, of course! Get some ideas on how to make your friends laugh.

When it comes to birthdays, a cake is a necessity. What's even better than a delicious slice of cake? A funny birthday cake message will make your friends laugh out loud. Here are some of the most humorous birthday cake messages to get you started:

Short funny birthday cake messages

Are you are looking for funny birthday cake messages to put on your friend's cake? Here are some of the funny messages to consider:

You're turning one year older, and I'm turning two years younger.

How many candles should I put on your cake?

Time is flying; hold on tightly.

Live life like there's no tomorrow.

All we have is now, so don't let go.

No matter how old you get, never lose the joy.

Age graciously.

You'll be 15 in your next life.

Live every day as if it were your last.

I hope you feel happy and loved today.

You're not getting any younger, just wiser.

Happy birthday, future millionaire.

It's your time to shine.

No matter how old you are, stay young at heart.

Dream big dreams; they may come true.

Come to the dark side — we have cake.

Enjoy this moment because life goes by fast.

We've got each other, and that's all we need.

Celebrate every milestone with happiness.

And while you're here, know that someone loves you!

Follow your dreams and stay strong.

Dad's funny cake quotes

A dad's message on his child's birthday is always a sweet and touching one. They don't always have the best words, but they always want their kids to know how much they love them. Here are some funny ones:

The older you get, the faster time seems to fly.

Before you know it, you'll be as old as I am!

Life is short. Eat dessert first.

Remember, age is just a number.

Getting older isn't so bad. It can be pretty cool.

You're finally allowed to drive a car!

We're just happy you're still here!

Curfews or bedtimes no longer bind you!

You can stay up late doing whatever you please.

A birthday can never have too much cake.

Love at first bite.

You're not getting any younger.

Just look at me. I'm in my sixties and still going strong.

Eat cake with us, grow old, and be happy with us.

You are my wonderful human vampire.

Happy birthday. Now get off my lawn!

I wish I could buy you everything in the world!

You're not old.

Have fun, but not too much!

You are ageing like your grandpa.

We couldn't be more proud of the man you've become.

Funny things to write on a cake for your bestie

If you are looking for something funny to write on your best friend's birthday cake, here are a few ideas to get you going.

Let them eat cake!

The eternal question: cats or dogs?

Have fun eating those candles!

This cake says how much we love you.

You’re not old, you’re vintage.

I already made the wish.

Nobody loves you.

Everything turns sh*t at 40.

You know you are not my hero.

Life is too short to skip cake.

Your present is the cake. Enjoy.

A cake is good for the health.

Keep smiling, it gets worse.

Congrats on making it another year.

We're gonna light it up!

You rock hard at everything!

I'm wrapped up and ready.

Was it your bash today?

Sweet and funny birthday cake ideas

Need some funny birthday cake ideas to make your friend's birthday even more special? Check out these hilarious messages that are sure to get a good laugh. You can't go wrong with any of these.

I hope you have a day as sweet as you!

Your friendship makes life worth living.

Hope this year brings you everything you've ever wanted.

Life is short, eat the cake.

A party without cake is just a meeting.

Let's celebrate. You are growing younger right?

Here's to an awesome friend like you!

A little slice of heaven.

Cake is always a good idea.

More candles, more life.

Live. Love. Cake!

Take a piece, but don't take too much.

I hate you and love you.

May this year bring happiness and joy into your life!

For all the laughs, hugs, memories, and adventures we share!

You're as sweet as sugar and twice as fun!

You bring so much joy into my life.

Did you say yo are turning 365?

Just three chances to guess your gift!

Funny birthday cakes for adults

Adult humour is the perfect way to celebrate a friend's big day. You can go with a witty pun, add a clever joke or poke fun at someone's expense. And while you are at it, try not to get too mad when they get you back in return. Some of the best quotes include:

Now that you're over 18, we can legally drink together!

Let's party later, and I'll help you open all your presents.

Be careful what you wish for on your birthday.

Keep calm and have a happy birthday.

Don't grow up too fast.

Life only gets more complicated as you age.

You are the apple of my eye.

Give me a call if you need anything.

Looking forward to seeing how old you'll be today.

Chocolate cake makes Monday easier.

Celebrate your special day by having some good food!

You don't have to be crazy to work here, but it helps.

You're only as old as you feel.

Can I get a pic?

The older we get, the faster time goes by.

How does your face taste?

What are you going to do for your birthday?

Get the party started.

A lot of people call me a wise guy, but this is just an act.

Before you go into the dark, make sure there's enough light.

One day at a time. It'll be worth it in the end!

There is nothing like a good laugh to make a birthday even better. Try one of these funny messages if you want to add some extra fun to your friend's birthday. From silly puns to clever pop culture references, there's sure to be a message that will make your friend smile. So add laughter to the birthday celebrations with one of these funny birthday cake messages.

