What are some of the worst inventions ever made? A list of 15 most useless

Inventions are meant to make people's lives easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable. However, it is always disappointing when something doesn't live up to its potential and becomes more of a liability than an asset. For example, the robot designed to keep your house clean will burn down your house and break your valuables due to its inability to differentiate between clean and dirty spaces. What are some of the worst inventions ever made?

Not every invention has helped humanity. Several of them were detrimental to the development of the human race, while others left you perplexed. Here are 15 examples of pointless inventions that may be present in your life without your knowledge.

15 worst inventions ever made

What are some dumb inventions? Some inventions may be heralded at the moment they are made but turn out to be disastrous over time. Some of these inventions are not tangible, while others are.

15. Clippy

Microsoft's Clippy was one of the dumbest inventions of all time. The paperclip-shaped animated character was supposed to help users with their Microsoft Office documents, but it was more annoying than helpful.

Clippy would pop up unannounced and offer unwanted advice, like how to save a document or format text. In addition, its cheery voice and animations were quickly turned off by users who found it irritating.

14. Butter stick

The butter stick is a plastic stick that you insert into a stick of butter to help you spread it more easily. The problem is that the butter stick doesn't work very well.

The butter slides off the plastic and onto your bread, making a mess. Plus, it's hard to clean the butter stick after use. Butter gets stuck in all the nooks and crannies, a pain to deal with.

13. Leaded gasoline

You might not know this, but before the 1970s, most gasoline contained lead. The poisonous stuff to humans was being burned in car engines.

It wasn't until studies showed that leaded gas was causing all sorts of health problems that the US banned it.

12. Electric facial mask

The electric facial mask is intended to help cleanse and exfoliate your skin, but it does neither very well. Instead, it's more likely to leave your skin feeling dry and irritated.

And since it's not very effective, you will probably end up using it more often than you should, which will only aggravate your skin further.

11. Nintendo virtual boy

This product was Nintendo's first foray into virtual reality, an abject failure. The device was highly uncomfortable to wear, with a design that would give you a headache after a few minutes of use.

The virtual reality experience was also incredibly poorly executed, with graphics more akin to an early Atari game than anything else. The virtual boy flopped so hard that it ended up being discontinued less than a year after it launched.

10. USB pet rock

This invention is what it sounds like – a rock that plugs into your USB port. The company claimed that the pet rock would provide hours of fun and be a low-maintenance pet.

Unfortunately, the rocks were quickly forgotten and are now considered one of the most unnecessary inventions ever made.

9. Parachute jacket

Who thought this was a good idea? A jacket with a built-in parachute – just in case you find yourself in a situation where you need to jump out of a building or off a bridge. Except, the parachute is only suitable for one use, so you must buy a new jacket. Plus, it's not exactly stylish.

8. Pop-up ads

Most people agree that pop-up ads are among the bad inventions in history. After all, who wants to be interrupted by a flashing ad while trying to read an article or watch a video?

Not only are they annoying, but they can also be hard to close. Some people have even accidentally clicked on them, which lead to unwanted downloads or redirects to sketchy websites.

7. Spam e-mails

Who needs junk mail cluttering up their inbox? Spam e-mails are not only a nuisance, but they can also be dangerous. Many spam e-mails contain viruses or links to malicious websites that can infect your computer or steal your personal information.

6. Microsoft Bob

Microsoft Bob was a short-lived software release in the mid-1990s. The software was intended to make computing more user-friendly by providing a cartoon interface.

However, reviewers found the software confusing and challenging to use. As a result, Microsoft Bob was discontinued after just a few months on the market.

5. Freon

Freon was used in everything from air conditioners to refrigerators to aerosol cans. It was created in 1928 by Thomas Midgley, Jr. Freon was once hailed as a miracle substance. Later, it was discovered that Freon was also responsible for destroying the ozone layer.

4. Baby cage

A baby cage was a device patented in the United States in 1930. It was designed to allow parents to let their infants get fresh air while keeping them safe. The cage would be hung out a window and held in place by brackets.

Unfortunately, it didn't take long for people to realize this was a terrible idea. Baby cages fell out of popularity after several reports of infants being injured or even killed when they fell from the window.

3. Phone fingers

Phone fingers are latex finger covers that fit over your index finger and thumb. They were invented to prevent smudges on your screen or camera lens.

However, they are completely useless because you can still get smudges on your screen with them on, and they made using the phone more difficult.

2. Shoe umbrellas

Sure, you might want to keep your shoes dry in the rain. But why not just wear rain boots? Or carry an umbrella? These shoe umbrellas are just ridiculous. Plus, they will make you look like a giant dork.

1. Avocado saver

An avocado saver is a small, plastic gadget that you can use to keep half an avocado fresh for later. It works by wrapping tightly around the exposed flesh of the fruit and sealing it in its natural oils.

The problem with this invention is that it's completely unnecessary. If you are planning on eating an avocado within a day or two, there's no need to save it. Just put it in a container and pop it in the fridge. It'll stay fresh for just as long.

What was the worst thing ever invented?

The electric chair was the worst invention ever. Alfred P. Southwick, a dentist from Buffalo, New York, proposed this execution technique in 1881. It was refined throughout the 1880s as a merciful substitute for hanging, and it was first applied in 1890.

What is the most destructive invention in human history?

One of history's most heinous and lethal inventions is the landmine. China used explosive landmines for the first time in 1277 AD. These are underground-buried bombs that are placed along a territory's border to erect defensive tactical barriers and deter intruders.

While there are certainly a lot of useless inventions out there, it's important to remember that even the worst inventions ever made can serve a purpose for someone. If you have ever invented something that you think is completely useless, don't despair. There is probably someone out there who will find it useful.

