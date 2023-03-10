Man Uses Old Newspapers to Decorate Apartment, Saves Money on Wall Paint, Clip of Interior Decor Goes Viral
- A creative Nigerian man showed people how to be economical when redesigning their room's walls
- The young man spent N3,500 to get gum and got old newspapers for free to carry out the interior decoration
- Many people were wowed by how much the room changed after he was done with it, as some said they could read the newspapers' headlines
A brilliant Nigerian man showed people how he changed his room to a beautiful one using old newspapers.
Before he started redesigning the room, he showed that the apartment had a cracked wall. He said he spent N3,500 on the whole decor.
Newspapers as interior decor materials
After getting newspapers for free, he used close to 8 hours to paste each spread on the wall. When he was done, the outlook of the room was amazing.
Many people in his comment section said he deserved more praise for turning the room around with little money.
Watch the video below:
As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments and more than 14,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Sandra said:
"Why is this not viral cause u try die cause I can't I too lazy."
Lilian ifunaya said:
"If I did this.. I’d eventually read every paper on that wall."
He replied:
"Funny how I’ve not read a single one."
phavour222 said:
"Won’t it get cold and start tearing off since it paper but this cute."
De Frydays said:
"The only problem with this beauty. It doesn’t last long."
Cassandra asked:
"I’m so doing this….what kind of gum did you use."
Idazstan said:
"This is very creative."
Amala said:
"Na my baby brothers go tear am, I dey wait make them wise up."
Nigerian lady uses newspaper to design wall
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another young Nigerian lady, @Nora_ice, who rented a one-room apartment in Lagos state, shared how she beautified her room with a DIY technique.
The lady bought old national newspapers to plaster on the wall to give her room a good look on a budget.
Before plastering, she applied some glue after turning the newspapers into spreads. A young man helped her out to put some glue on the wall the papers would be placed on.
Source: Legit.ng