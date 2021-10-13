The PDP and the APC will get serious opposition from some political parties ahead of the 2023 elections

Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential candidate for 2023 on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that about seven political parties are planning to form a mega party ahead of the next general polls.

Moghalu said the mega party will be a platform for Nigerian youths who intended to participate in governance instead of just the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Nation reports.

Moghalu said elections should not always be about the APC and the PDP (Photo: Kingsley Moghalu)

He referred to the Senate's approval of electronic transmission of results as an indication that the coming general elections will be credible.

The political economist noted that the synergy of ideas and method of approach to grassroots politics are parts of what makes the ADC unique.

He added that the party will be merging with about six or seven parties for the presidential election.

His words:

“So, I believe that the 2023 elections, the citizens of Nigeria should not allow it to be a contest between two sides of the same coin because there is no difference. It should be a battle between the old and the new – between the old Nigerian and the possibilities for a new Nigeria. That is what 2023 should be."

Moghalu finally defects to ADC ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, Moghalu had formally defected to the ADC. The politician made the announcement on Friday, October 8, after leaving his former party, Young Progressives Party (YPP) back in October 2019.

In a video shared on Facebook by ADC, on Friday, October 8, Moghalu spoke about his plans to build Nigeria and tackle other issues.

Legit.ng gathered that speaking on his agenda for Nigeria, Moghalu promised an inclusive government that is ready to tackle insecurity, ensure accelerated education and health reform, and wage war against poverty, through an innovative economy, if elected.

