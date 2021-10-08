Action Democratic Congress may have received a fresh boost as Kingsley Moghalu joined the opposition party ahead of 2023

Moghalu's defection to the political party was on Friday, October 8, confirmed in a post shared on Facebook by the ADC

The former deputy CBN governor left Young Progressives Party (YPP) following his failure to win the 2019 presidential election

Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor has formally defected to the Action Democratic Congress (ADC).

The politician made the announcement on Friday, October 8, after leaving his former party, Young Progressives Party (YPP) back in October 2019.

2023 presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu, has joined the Action Democratic Congress. Photo credit: Kenneth Gbandi

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on Facebook by ADC, on Friday, October 8, Moghalu spoke about his plans to build Nigeria and tackle other issues.

Legit.ng recalls that speaking on his agenda for Nigeria, Moghalu promised an inclusive government that is ready to tackle insecurity, ensure accelerated education and health reform, and wage war against poverty, through an innovative economy, if elected.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The former CBN chief had run alongside President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others during the 2019 presidential election.

He lost to President Buhari after finishing 14th on the election log with just 26,039 votes.

I will run for president in 2023

This development is coming four months after Moghalu declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2023.

The former presidential candidate of the YPP in 2019 made this known on Tuesday, June 1, via social media.

The statement was titled, 2023: I will run because the people matter. He said:

“There is no hope out of our troubles until Nigeria faces the leadership question and looks for capacity, competence, and a compassionate heart for the suffering poor.”

Why FG needs Sunday Igboho, IPOB now

Meanwhile, Moghalu called on the federal government to convene a round table talk with secessionists and all political agitators in Nigeria.

He spoke on Channels TV's Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, June 2, noting that it is wrong and rather dangerous for the government to describe such persons as terrorists.

The southeast politician suggested that the best way forward at such a tensive time is dialogue between the leadership and the agitating regions.

Source: Legit.ng