Reno Omokri, who was the special assistant to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on new media, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be wise in choosing its presidential candidate for 2023.

In a tweet on Thursday, May 12, Omokri reminded the PDP that not less than 12 sitting governors signed the presidential nomination form of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

For the former presidential media aide, this is a rather impressive move from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He called on the PDP to take advice from this, with special consideration of the fact that its presidential primary will be two days before that of the ruling party.

Tinubu's chances of winning

His fear is that if the PDP picks the wrong candidate, Tinubu will not fail to take advantage of the opportunity and win the election.

His words:

"12 sitting Governors signed Tinubu’s Presidential nomination form. Quite impressive. Quite impressive indeed. I hope PDP is watching.

"Note that our Presidential primaries will hold 2 days BEFORE the APC hold theirs. If we pick the wrong candidate, Tinubu will win!"

2023 presidency: PDP NEC finally gives last say on zoning, open ticket, consensus

Meanwhile, after days of what some political observers called indecision, the PDP on Wednesday, May 11, reached some milestone agreements ahead of its primaries for the 2023 elections.

The PDP's National Executive Committee and Board of Trustees (BoT) during a meeting in Benue state on Wednesday, agreed to drop the idea of zoning after considering the left to prepare for the polls.

The NEC and BoT also approved that the party's presidential ticket be thrown open to all aspirants.

Added to this, both power blocs in the PDP advised and urged its leadership to accept the consensus option.

