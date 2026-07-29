FIFA launched an official case targeting Argentina players and officials following disorder after the 2026 World Cup final against Spain

Argentine stars Leandro Paredes and Manuel Molina were caught up in violent scenes after the match, with Spain's Gavi also involved

Argentina's football association faces a separate probe over political banners displayed by players after their semi-final win over England

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and Spain following violent incidents that erupted after the 2026 World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Spain won the tournament after Ferran Torres scored in extra time to seal a 1-0 victory, giving Spain their second World Cup title and denying Argentina and Lionel Messi a fourth crown.

FIFA opens case against Argentina after 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Simon M Bruty.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA opens case against Argentina

According to Reuters, FIFA's primary focus is on Argentina, whose players were involved in violent scenes after the final. Leandro Paredes and Manuel Molina were both implicated in the disorder, while Spain's Gavi was also drawn into the confrontation.

Beyond the post-final violence, the Argentina Football Association is facing an additional investigation. Some Argentina players held up political banners on the pitch after their 2-1 semi-final victory over England, which FIFA considers a potential violation of its regulations.

The governing body is examining potential breaches of several articles of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, including article 13 paragraph 2 c, article 14 paragraph 5, article 15, and article 17, which relates to order and security at matches, according to Sky News.

FIFA's disciplinary process will now determine what sanctions, if any, are handed to the individuals and associations involved.

Argentina FA threatens legal action

Legit.ng previously reported that Argentina FA threatened legal action against some media houses over the reporting of their financial case.

The FA claimed that the FA President Claudio Fabian Tapia has not been invited to stand before a US House Committee for financial irregularities.

Source: Legit.ng