Disturbing videos showing the final moments of late UniJos graduate and model Ibrahiam Mbaya have begun circulating on social media

Mbaya was accused of stealing an iPhone before he was beaten with planks while bystanders watched, and others fetched more items to use on him

Four suspects have since been arraigned in connection with his death after confessing to their roles in the assault

Harrowing footage capturing the brutal treatment endured by late University of Jos graduate and model Ibrahiam Mbaya in the moments before his death has gone viral, leaving many Nigerians horrified.

Mbaya lost his life after sustaining severe injuries from a beating that followed an accusation of stealing an iPhone.

Reactions as UniJos model Ibrahiam Mbaya's brutal treatment before death surfaces online. Photo credit@ibeembaya

Source: Instagram

The videos circulating online paint a grim picture of what the young man went through. In one clip, his entire body appeared severely swollen, and he had been tied to a pole and left hanging.

A separate video shows him being struck repeatedly with objects while a crowd of onlookers stood by, some reportedly leaving only to return with additional objects to continue the assault.

Four suspects arraigned over Mbaya's death

Fans call for justice for late UniJos model Ibrahiam Mbaya. Photo credit@ibeembaya

Source: Instagram

The case has since moved to the courts, with four suspects arraigned in connection with the model's death. The accused reportedly confessed to their involvement in the events that led to Mbaya's passing.

The viral footage has triggered an outpouring of grief and anger online, with many questioning the mindset of those who watched without intervening.

Here is the Instagram video of what happened to Ibrahim Mbaya below:

Nigerians react to Ibrahiam Mbaya's videos

Here are some of the reactions from social media users:

@getitrightnaija wrote:

"So because of phone that one carry plank de knack person for head like that?"

@kubanjejosephine said:

"Does this mean that empathy is dead? Why are people just watching, without helping?"

@ovalnyce commented:

"Devil's advocate: the same thing happened a few years ago, although I can't remember the exact year. That was how innocent students were burned to death after being falsely accused of theft. The way we treat one another is often reflected in how we are treated in the diaspora."

@arthurscottoriginal shared:

"Jungle justice is bad, God saved me when I was falsely accused that year 2019 before covid."

@tsd_dan wrote:

"Why are the other students watching this kind of treatment. They would have stop it and take the suspect to the university security for further investigation."

Taye Arimoro accuses Peggy Ovire of assault

Legit.ng had reported that a dispute erupted between actor Taye Arimoro and actress Peggy Ovire after both publicly accused each other of assault over an incident that allegedly occurred on a film set

. Arimoro shared a video on social media claiming he was assaulted by Ovire and members of her crew while working on her production.

In the clip, he displayed what he said was a bleeding mouth as evidence of the alleged attack.

Source: Legit.ng