Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration has published the residency conditions foreigners must meet before applying for Swiss citizenship in 2026

The country recognises three separate pathways for acquiring citizenship through an official decision, each designed for different circumstances

Ordinary naturalisation requires at least 10 years of residence in Switzerland, with specific conditions tied to the period before filing

Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals can become Swiss citizens, including the minimum number of years they must spend in the country before filing an application.

The guidance, last updated on May 27, 2026, identifies three official routes through which foreigners can acquire Swiss citizenship by means of an administrative decision, each designed to reflect different personal circumstances.

Swiss government outlines the residency requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship in 2026. Photo Credit: Anadolu, Joachim Berschauer

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Switzerland: Ordinary naturalisation residency requirement

The most common pathway is ordinary naturalisation, which applies to foreign nationals who have lived in Switzerland for at least 10 years.

However, a simple total of a decade in the country is not enough on its own. Of those 10 years, at least three must have been spent in Switzerland during tSwihe five years immediately before the application is submitted.

According to the Swiss government, applicants must also hold a permanent residence permit, known as a C permit, at the time of filing. This combination of long-term residence and recent, continuous presence is intended to confirm that an applicant is genuinely settled in the country rather than merely meeting a minimum threshold on paper.

Two additional routes to Swiss citizenship

Beyond ordinary naturalisation, Switzerland also provides two further pathways for acquiring citizenship through an official decision. These options take into account different situations that foreign nationals may find themselves in, such as reinstatement of citizenship for those who previously held it or lost it under specific circumstances.

The three-track system reflects Switzerland's approach to managing the varying backgrounds and legal situations of people seeking to become Swiss nationals, ensuring that the process is not limited to a single rigid set of criteria.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about the African countries who can apply for WHO-funded internship in Switzerland.

Switzerland schengen visa fees for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Switzerland had published its schengen visa fees for Nigerians.

The Swiss government has three categories of Schengen visa application fees, some of which may be free.

The Swiss government reserves the right to reduce or increase the Schengen visa application fee for Nigerians at any time, depending on the exchange rate or other relevant factors.

Source: Legit.ng