UK Visa and Immigration has advised student visa applicants to explain large or unexplained bank deposits

The agency said applicants should include a cover letter for study gaps and unusual funds

UKVI urged prospective students to provide supporting evidence where possible

The United Kingdom Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has advised prospective international students to provide clear explanations for large or unexplained deposits in their bank accounts when applying for a UK student visa.

The guidance was shared in a post on X by UKVI as part of its #StudyReady campaign aimed at helping applicants submit stronger visa applications.

International students seeking admission to UK institutions must obtain a Student visa before travelling. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the agency, applicants should include a cover letter if there are unusually large deposits, unexplained funds or long gaps in their academic history.

UKVI said the letter should explain the circumstances behind the transactions or study gap and, where possible, be supported with relevant evidence.

"If there are large deposits, unexplained funds in your bank account or gaps since you last studied, include a cover letter to explain your situation and provide supporting evidence where possible," the agency said.

The immigration authority noted that providing additional information could help visa officers better understand an applicant's financial and educational background during the assessment process.

UKVI also directed applicants to the UK government's official student visa guidance for comprehensive information on eligibility requirements and the application process.

The advice comes as many prospective students prepare applications for admission to UK universities ahead of the next academic session.

UK releases student visa document checklist

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that international students who have secured admission to study in the United Kingdom have been advised to begin their student visa applications online, with the UK government outlining the documents they must submit before travelling.

The guidance, published on the UK government's official website, explains the application process for students applying from outside the UK and sets out the documents and identity checks required before a visa can be issued.

Source: Legit.ng