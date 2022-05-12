Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has made a very wise decision ahead of the 2023 general elections

The young and vibrant governor who is an APC presidential aspirant also has his eyes on a senatorial seat in his state

In fact, Ayade has gone ahead to get himself a senatorial form of the ruling party as what some have termed a backup plan

Weighing his chance of victory in the 2023 elections and the possible odds against him, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has purchased a senatorial form of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch which is privy to the move reports that the receipt of the form comes with the number 9498.

Ayade was said to have bought the form on Tuesday, May 10 (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Ayade was said to have made the purchase of the form on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and will be contesting for the northern senatorial district in the state.

He is to slug it out with Orim Martin Ojie who picked up his form much earlier.

This move from Ayade who is one of the ruling party's presidential hopefuls is seen as a backup plan just in case he loses his bid to become president during the APC's presidential primary.

