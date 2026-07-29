Nathan Thomas from the USA broke a 306-year-old record when he became the world's youngest male professor at Miami Dade College

By 18, Nathan had already earned both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Electrical Engineering with Honours from Florida International University

The 21-year-old is now teaching online courses while pursuing a law degree at the University of Miami School of Law

An American man named Nathan Thomas has been confirmed as the world's youngest male professor, breaking a record that had stood for more than three centuries.

Thomas, born on 9 September 2004, stepped into a classroom at Miami Dade College in August 2023 to teach COP 2270: C for Engineers — a computing and programming course.

Nathan Thomas has officially become the youngest male professor in the world at just 18 years and 346 days. Photo credit: Nathan Thomas

Source: UGC

He was 18 years and 346 days old at the time, making him younger than the previous record holder, Scottish mathematician Colin Maclaurin (1698–1746), who took up a professorship at 19 years old in 1717.

As published by Guinness World Record, Thomas was also 16 days younger than Alia Sabur, the current record holder for youngest female professor, who claimed that title in 2008 at 18 years and 362 days old.

An academic career that started at 10

Thomas's journey to the record books began unusually early. He dual-enrolled at Miami Dade College at the age of 10, later transferring to Florida International University at 14.

By the time most students his age were beginning secondary school, he had already completed both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, each awarded with Honours.

His parents are engineers, and he credits his upbringing with shaping his love for problem-solving in ways he did not fully appreciate until later.

"My mom had a way of making things feel simple even when they weren't, and I think some of that stuck with me more than I realized at the time," he said.

Teaching, law, and life beyond the classroom

Despite his record-breaking achievements, Thomas describes what he enjoys about teaching in straightforward terms.

"Once you're in that setting, everyone's there for the same reason, which is to learn. Age doesn't really factor into that," he told Guinness World Records.

He added that watching a difficult concept finally click for a student is a reward unlike any other:

"It's a different kind of satisfaction than solving a problem yourself, almost like getting to relive that feeling through someone else."

Thomas is currently pursuing a juris doctor degree at the University of Miami School of Law and is expected to graduate in 2028.

He has said he plans to specialise in intellectual property law with a focus on STEM.

"Engineering taught me how to break down complex problems in a structured way, and that's carried over into how I approach law school now," he said.

Outside of academics, the 21-year-old plays basketball, tennis, and golf, supports the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots, and plays classical piano. He also listens to Drake and EDM music to unwind, Punch reported.

Thomas offered a word of caution to anyone tempted to measure their progress against his.

"Everyone's path looks different, even if the goal looks similar from the outside," he said.

"It's easy to fall into comparing your timeline to someone else's, but really all that does is slow you down and get in your head."

Forbes unveils 10 youngest billionaires

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the 2024 Forbes 400 list shows the 10 youngest billionaires from the industrial, tech, venture capital, and real estate sectors.

The average age on the list is 70, with almost two dozen individuals in their 90s.

Source: Legit.ng