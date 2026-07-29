The UK government confirmed the exact weekly amounts unemployed people can receive through the New Style Jobseeker's Allowance in 2026

The amount a claimant receives depends on their age, with two distinct brackets determining how much support they can access weekly

The government also outlined how long claimants can receive JSA and the key conditions they must meet to keep their payments

The UK government has confirmed the exact weekly amounts that unemployed people are entitled to receive through the New Style Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA) in 2026, with payments varying based on the claimant's age.

According to the official UK government guidance, there are two age-based payment brackets.

UK government states how much money unemployed people get paid weekly. Photo credit: @CHRISTOPHER FURLONG, MTStock Studio/ Getty Images, The Flag Shop.

Source: Getty Images

People aged up to 24 can receive up to £75.65 (approximately ₦145,000) per week, while those aged 25 and over can receive up to £95.55 (approximately ₦183,000) per week.

The guidance notes that how much a person actually receives depends on their individual circumstances, and claimants are advised to use a benefits calculator to determine their exact entitlement.

How the JSA Payment Works

The New Style JSA is available to eligible unemployed individuals who are actively seeking work.

Claimants must attend an interview at their local Jobcentre Plus office and agree to a "Claimant Commitment," which outlines the steps they will take to find employment in UK.

Failure to meet the terms of this commitment without a valid reason can result in payments being reduced or stopped entirely.

All JSA payments are made directly into a claimant's bank, building society, or credit union account. There is a waiting period of up to seven days after applying before payments begin, and the first payment can take up to a further two weeks to arrive.

That first payment may also not reflect the full weekly amount. After that, payments are made every two weeks at the full rate.

JSA Duration and Other Support

The New Style JSA can be claimed for up to 182 days, which is roughly six months.

Once that period ends, claimants are encouraged to speak with their work coach about what other options may be available to them.

It is also worth noting that income-based JSA is no longer available for new applications. People who would previously have applied for that form of support are now directed to apply for Universal Credit instead.

The government guidance also confirms that it is possible to claim New Style JSA and Universal Credit at the same time, depending on individual eligibility.

UK Government releases information about British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government outlined the six types of British nationality that qualify a person to apply for a British passport.

British citizenship is the most common category, but holders of overseas, subject, and protected person statuses are also eligible.

Source: Legit.ng