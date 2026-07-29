Police raided the Osogbo residence of Osun SSG Teslim Igbalaye and arrested him alongside five other persons

Officers recovered over N4.8m in cash, two Permanent Voter Cards, a voter register, and electronic equipment from the premises

The Osun State Government fired back, accusing the police of storming the SSG's home without a search warrant

The Osun State Police Command has arrested the Secretary to the Osun State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, along with five other persons following a raid on his residence in Osogbo on Wednesday, July 29.

The command's Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, said in a statement that officers acted on intelligence indicating that members of a criminal gang were sheltering at a location in Osogbo. The operation led to the arrest of Igbalaye and the others found on the premises.

Among those detained was Oladele Abiodun, whom the police identified as a suspect on their watchlist in connection with alleged criminal offences. The other four arrested alongside the SSG were named as Akande Taiwo, 60; Adeyemo Lukman, 45; Olaoye Muftau, 50; and Aderemi Musliu, 40.

Items recovered from the SSG's residence

Officers recovered a total of N4,810,500 in cash, two Permanent Voter Cards, a voter register, a Dynabook laptop, one photocopier and one printer from the property.

The command said the allegations against the suspects carry serious implications for public security, the administration of justice and the integrity of the democratic process. It added that no person, regardless of their social standing, political connections or public office, is above the law, and that anyone found guilty at the conclusion of investigations would face prosecution under the Constitution.

The police urged residents to remain calm and continue providing credible information to help prevent crime and protect the electoral process.

Osun government accuses police of unlawful entry

The state government responded swiftly, accusing the Nigeria Police Force of entering Igbalaye's home without a search warrant.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the government said a combined team of officers led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations forced their way into the residence and arrested everyone they found there.

Source: Legit.ng