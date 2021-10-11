Support has continued to roll-in for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections

Daniel Bwala, an APC chieftain has disclosed that Bola Tinubu and vice president, Yemi Osinbajo would outrun their counterparts from the Peoples Democratic Party

Bwala noted that if they both declare their interest come 2023, they would come out victorious, adding that the ruling party is well prepared for the race

In recent times, support has been rolling in from party loyalists, asking the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s national leader, Bola Tinubu to contest for the exalted position in the country, the office of the president.

A member of the ruling APC, Daniel Bwala, has said that if both Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, decide to run for the presidency in 2023, they have all it takes to defeat their counterparts from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Channels TV reports that Bwala made this statement while analysing the party’s preparedness alongside that of their opponents ahead of the elections.

The Northern APC chieftain, Daniel Bwala has said that the APC has internal stability as an advantage. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“These two candidates you’ve mentioned, each of them can clearly defeat any candidate that comes out of the PDP except if the candidate is Atiku Abubakar.”

Meanwhile, according to Bwala, internal stability is one of the advantages the APC has on its side.

Bwala added:

“If you look at the APC in the last one or two years, there is a marked stability and marketability in the party which is the reason you will find a lot of people coming to the party.”

While neither of them has clearly come out to state their intentions to run, there are talks that they may emerge as possible candidates.

Why I called Tinubu Mr. president in UK, Northern lawmaker reveals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Abubakar Lado Suleja, a member of the House of Representatives, has explained his reason for addressing Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president when he and some of his colleagues visited the former Lagos governor in London.

Suleja noted that by his utterance he was not trying to imply that Nigeria has two sitting presidents.

Instead, the Niger state lawmaker noted that his remark was futuristic which was why he ended it with Insha Allah, which means by God’s grace.

Why I may contest 2023 presidency, prominent Southeast APC Senator reveals

Earlier, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed his willingness to contest the 2023 presidential election only if Nigerians canvassed his candidature.

It was reported that the Abia South senator and former governor of Abia state, however, said his ambition, for now, is to return to the Senate in 2023.

Legit.ng gathered that Kalu who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this during an interactive session with journalists after receiving the traditional title of Kibiya of Argungu Emirate from the Emir, Alhaji Mohammed Mera.

Source: Legit.ng News