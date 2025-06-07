A Nigerian woman has shared her happiness with netizens on TikTok after winning a custody battle with her former partner

In a video, the woman danced happily in her bedroom while celebrating being in charge of her children with a big smile on her face

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A beautiful Nigerian woman has celebrated her victory in a heated custody battle with her former partner.

The woman, who had been fighting for custody since last year, rejoiced over her win in a video on TikTok.

Woman rejoices after winning a heated custody battle with her former partner. Photo credit: @tinacutielove/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman dances after winning custody battle

The video, shared by @tinacutielove on TikTok, showed the woman dancing with reckless abandon in her bedroom.

According to her, she and her former partner had been dragging custody of their kids but the case finally ended in her favour.

"POV: When I finally won the custody battle I have been fighting since last year with my ex. God did," she captioned the video.

Woman dances after winning a custody battle with her ex. Photo credit: @tinacutielove/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as woman rejoices after winning custody battle

The clip quickly gained attention on TikTok with users showering congratulatory messages on her.

Many took to the comments section to praise her determination and offer words of encouragement.

@Rina said:

"Congratulations. I used your story as an inspiration for my brother's wife and she listened, she moved out and now working in Abuja."

@Johnson last born said:

"U fight u no fight oh wen them big them go find their papa see all this battle na wasting of time."

@Mara said:

"Fight for custody keh? People wey go look for their papa when they grow? Baba carry if you want them so bad."

@XTA RAY commented:

"Wait oo is there supposed to be a fight for custody? If to say I never marry to marry no go hungry me again oo cos wats the stress for."

@osariemen said:

"You have every reason to win. Another woman can’t raise your kids. Congratulations."

@DarasimiAjoke reacted:

"Congratulations the lord with provide for you and when the time comes to eat the fruits of your labour you will eat it in good condition."

@Aduke Mi said:

"Congratulations Ma And some mothers will comfortable leave their own children for their ex in the name of freedom."

@bosslady said:

"Congratulations dear, I tap from your testimony because this is how I will dance too for my win Amen."

@Ticha bby said:

"Seeing you move on happily gave me the courage and we are ending everything on Wednesday."

@0h.myoma said:

"If they choose to go and see their father when they are above 18 how is it anybody’s business exactly????"

@Mazeo said:

"Omo me I go give the man the children ooo make e suffer train them then I go come back come ask for forgiveness when they grow."

@Jacinta Isabella added:

"With her body I still found it hard to believe she don born sef what do men actually want."

See the post below:

Mum of 4 returns to Nigeria without children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman moved back to Nigeria following her divorce from her German husband.

The mum of four returned to the country without her children and accused Jugendamt Berlin of holding her two non-German kids hostage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng