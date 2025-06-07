Priscilla Mkambala has responded to Tanzanian activist Mange Kimambi's viral post in which she criticised her for constantly romantic updates online.

Mange had previously advised Priscilla to pause her “stupid posts” until after the Tanzanian elections, or move to Nigeria or London

In response, Priscilla posted a video subtly addressing the criticism, let the visuals speak louder than words, using her calm yet confident demeanour

Priscilla Mkambala, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has responded to comments made by Tanzanian media personality Mange Kimambi concerning her marriage and social media activity.

Kimambi had publicly advised Priscilla to stop posting what she called “stupid” content online, suggesting she relocate to Nigeria or London if she wished to continue until elections in her husband’s country were over.

Fans defend Priscilla over reaction to Mange Kimambi's post. Photo credit@juma_jux/@mangekimambi80

Source: Instagram

In response, Priscilla posted a subtle yet pointed video online. The clip featured a woman saying, “When people do things to me, I don’t react or respond because I know they’re idiots.”

The post was widely interpreted as a dignified reply by the newly wedded lady to Kimambi’s remarks.

Priscilla's fans send warning to Mange Kimambi over her post. Photo credit@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Nigerians defend Priscilla over her reaction

Following the video, many Nigerians came to Priscilla’s defence. They argued that she had done nothing wrong and was simply living her life quietly before being dragged into unnecessary drama.

Several fans accused Mange of being envious, pointing out that Priscilla had never insulted anyone from Tanzania. Supporters also warned Kimambi to focus on her own affairs and stop meddling in the influencer’s personal life.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Priscilla's post

Fans of the brand influencer reacted after seeing her response. Here are some comments below:

@mzmeemee1 commented:

"My own problem with her post is why is she facing Priscilla? After all na Juma even from Tanzania so I don’t even understand her. This is just giving jealousy."

@youdeechic stated:

"Impressive, Aura for Aura, she called for the insults, and that she will get in tons. She missed her view, when she cursed the couple."

@enny_darling said:

"This people go think say Naija people get that kind patience. We be moving train.You lur me, I lur you! Our life style nah, I treat you exactly the way you treat me.Aura for Aura! Love you PriscyBaby."

@debbytopaz reacted:

"She definitely have emotional intelligence . Aura fr Aura."

@dona.ld4010 commented:

"Queen mother daughter get her own way of reacting. No bonnet but the message is clear."

@asa____042 shared:

"But why are they even coming for her? I like her response."

@ikphemijennifer wrote:

"Queen mother born u well. Best reply girl."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to bouncer at her daughter's wedding

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo was not happy to be harassed by bouncers at her daughter's wedding.

In the clip, two men approached her, attempting to stop her from going on stage to dance at her daughter's wedding in Tanzania.

They asked her to move aside, but another man intervened, causing them to step back, Iyabo Ojo reacted to their gesture in response

